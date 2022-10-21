Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Go Directly to Jail

Steve Bannon didn’t go directly to jail today, unfortunately — he was sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress, but he’s free on appeal to run his mouth on podcasts and prepare for another run at overturning our democracy (and potentially another pardon). That pisses me off.

However, one of the foot soldiers got hard time today. From NBC News:

WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who brought two guns to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and dropped one of them on Capitol grounds, was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Friday.

Mark Mazza was sentenced to 60 months behind bars by Judge James E. Boasberg. Before he was sentenced, Mazza told the court he got “caught up in a mob mentality that I never anticipated” and that he was “not quite the monster that the prosecution has described me as.”

Federal prosecutors said that Mazza, “while armed with [a] .40 caliber loaded firearm, engaged in multiple efforts to break through the police line: he repeatedly pushed against officers using the combined physical exertion of the mob; he armed himself with a stolen police baton and assaulted officers with the baton; he yelled at officers telling them to get out the mob’s way and to ‘Get out of our house!’; he held open the door to the tunnel entrance against the resistance of officers, and after being rebuffed, he gathered additional rioters into the tunnel area to continue ‘heave-ho’ pushes against officers in the doorway.”

A .40 caliber gun is no joke, and neither is five years in the pokey. This goon was armed with TWO guns, one of which he dropped and filed a false report stating it was stolen.

Mazza said he regretted coming to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I wish I could erase it. I wish I could go back and take that hour back” and maybe go to a museum and grab some dinner, he said. He said he felt bad for his children and hoped that his parents won’t die before he gets out of federal prison.

I feel bad for his children too because their father is a violent dope, and I hope his parents don’t die of shame from raising such an idiot. The judge did note that Mazza stopped some of his fellow travelers from further mauling Officer Fanone, so Mazza isn’t the “worst of the worst,” I guess. Maybe he’ll take up productive hobby in the hoosegow and learn from his mistakes.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      Let’s remember what Officer Fanone himself said (I may be paraphrasing), “Thank you, I guess, but fuck you for being there.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      "Thank you, but fuck you for being there." – D.C. police officer Michael Fanone on his response to the few rioters who helped when others were trying to kill him pic.twitter.com/EHKT7QMGvJ— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) January 15, 2021

I remembered "I guess," but that is just in his intonation when he says "thank you"

      I remembered “I guess,” but that is just in his intonation when he says “thank you”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      @Betty Cracker: Yes, he did write a book. I have bought so many political books that I am never going to read, just to support the authors. The only one I could read was Mary Trump because it was more of a family psychological study.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Moar You Know

      He said he felt bad for his children and hoped that his parents won’t die before he gets out of federal prison.

      If this mook was my kid he’d have been disowned by now.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Moar You Know

      It doesn’t make any difference what caliber it is, any gun is no joke.

      @raven: a common piece of gun folklore, which I am pretty sure is not true, is that the .22LR, which is a tiny bullet, you wouldn’t think it could do anything, has killed more people than any other round in history.

      I would absolutely believe that bit of folklore if it excepted wartime deaths, however.

      James Brady ended up in a wheelchair, fucked up beyond belief, from just one of them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      I get tired of people trying to paint a sympathetic portrait for these traitors.

      I will never

      and I do mean never ever

      Will forget that these traitorous muthaphuckas were allowed to just go home on 1/6

      Instead of being led to paddy wagons.

      NEVER. will I forget.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Add me to the list of pissed off people who doesn’t understand why justice for horrible people like Jones and Bannon gets delayed and delayed, allowing them to continue to poison society in a very public square. At the very least, take the damn microphone away.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Captain C

      With any luck, the DTs will take care of Bannon while he’s locked up.  If not, the other prisoners may eventually raise some objections to his determined lack of personal hygiene.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JaySinWA

      This goon was armed with TWO guns, one of which he dropped and filed a false report stating it was stolen.

       Not quite the usual “Drop piece” experience.

      Reply

