Steve Bannon didn’t go directly to jail today, unfortunately — he was sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress, but he’s free on appeal to run his mouth on podcasts and prepare for another run at overturning our democracy (and potentially another pardon). That pisses me off.

However, one of the foot soldiers got hard time today. From NBC News:

WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who brought two guns to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and dropped one of them on Capitol grounds, was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Friday. Mark Mazza was sentenced to 60 months behind bars by Judge James E. Boasberg. Before he was sentenced, Mazza told the court he got “caught up in a mob mentality that I never anticipated” and that he was “not quite the monster that the prosecution has described me as.” Federal prosecutors said that Mazza, “while armed with [a] .40 caliber loaded firearm, engaged in multiple efforts to break through the police line: he repeatedly pushed against officers using the combined physical exertion of the mob; he armed himself with a stolen police baton and assaulted officers with the baton; he yelled at officers telling them to get out the mob’s way and to ‘Get out of our house!’; he held open the door to the tunnel entrance against the resistance of officers, and after being rebuffed, he gathered additional rioters into the tunnel area to continue ‘heave-ho’ pushes against officers in the doorway.”

A .40 caliber gun is no joke, and neither is five years in the pokey. This goon was armed with TWO guns, one of which he dropped and filed a false report stating it was stolen.

Mazza said he regretted coming to the Capitol on Jan. 6. “I wish I could erase it. I wish I could go back and take that hour back” and maybe go to a museum and grab some dinner, he said. He said he felt bad for his children and hoped that his parents won’t die before he gets out of federal prison.

I feel bad for his children too because their father is a violent dope, and I hope his parents don’t die of shame from raising such an idiot. The judge did note that Mazza stopped some of his fellow travelers from further mauling Officer Fanone, so Mazza isn’t the “worst of the worst,” I guess. Maybe he’ll take up productive hobby in the hoosegow and learn from his mistakes.

