Sportsball Open Thread: FIFA in Qatar

Be interesting to see if this is available on Netflix USA…


On Nov. 20, the biggest tournament in soccer will finally get started a couple hours after sunset at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium — a new venue north of Doha built for the World Cup. The maroon-and-white clad national team from the host country will open a tournament that has come to define the gas-rich emirate’s image against the team from Ecuador — probably.

All 64 games over the course of 29 days involving 32 teams will be held in the Doha area, with many more shows and cultural events planned for a soccer-led party in the conservative Muslim society.

For one month, Qatar will relax its strict limits on where alcohol can be bought, including serving beer from World Cup sponsor Budweiser at the eight stadiums and at the official big-screen viewing site in Al Bidda Park.

Promises of “the best World Cup ever, on and off the field” were made Monday by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who said the same in Moscow four years ago when Russia hosted the tournament.

However, since the decisions in 2010 to pick Russia and Qatar as future World Cup hosts, 21 of the 24 men on the FIFA executive committee were variously convicted in criminal or ethics cases, indicted, acquitted at trial or implicated in wrongdoing.

The president of FIFA at that time, Sepp Blatter, is one of them, still banned from the sport he led for 17 years for various misdeeds. Blatter, however, has said he didn’t vote for Qatar…


Of course, cases are not necessarily ‘continuing to fall’ in all those visitors’ countries, but whatevs.

Visitors to the Gulf state will still have to follow local restrictions, including proof of vaccination.

But from 1 November it will drop a requirement for a PCR test 48 hours before arrival, or a lateral flow test a day before.

“It makes life so much easier and less stressful for everyone in the end,” said Gerwyn Jones.

The Wales supporter from Gaerwen, Anglesey had already booked and paid £75 for a test that is no longer necessary…

Like many fans, he will stay in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for the tournament, travelling into Qatar for each Wales match.

It would have meant testing before each trip…

The decision to drop testing for visitor is due to “the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to fall,” the country’s health ministry said…

Qatari landlords eyeing profit from the looming World Cup have been kicking out a growing number of mostly foreign tenants, sometimes with just a few days’ notice.

More than one million football fans are expected to descend on the capital Doha during the November-December tournament, putting a strain on the tiny Gulf nation…

Most fans will be staying in hotels, apartments, cruise ships and desert camps booked through the official World Cup portal.

Despite some concerns, organisers have insisted there will be enough accommodation for all fans in the emirate of just 2.8 million people.

To ease the crunch, FIFA recently released thousands of hotel rooms it had reserved, which experts have said could push prices down in the coming weeks.

Some World Cup visitors are turning to the open market for luxury apartments or better locations near specific stadiums, and the prices advertised for some Doha properties highlight owners’ sky-high hopes.

On Airbnb, apartments for two people go for $2,500 a night.

A villa for the full 29 days of the World Cup will cost fans booking through the online platform at least $13,000 — but prices can go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars…


This request comes from Iranians:

A group of Iranian football and sports personalities have sent a formal request to the body asking for it to suspend the Iranian Football Association.

They claim government intervention – by stopping women entering stadia in Iran – contravenes Fifa rules.

“Neutrality from Fifa is not an option,” the group said.

It comes amid a violent crackdown by the country’s security forces against widespread anti-government protests.

The request also follows a similar call from human rights group Open Stadiums last month…

“Women have been consistently denied access to stadia across the country and systematically excluded from the football ecosystem in Iran, which sharply contrasts with Fifa’s values and statutes.

“If women are not allowed into stadia across the country, and the Iranian Football Federation is simply following and enforcing governmental guidelines, they cannot be seen as an independent organisation and free from any form or kind of influence. This is a violation of (Article 19) of Fifa’s statutes.”…

Security services looking… tight:

    29Comments

    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      @Scout211: ​ I heard that some guy said he’d be back next week, as he offered congrats to the new owner. I might spend some time with Buddhist chanters or Mevlevi dervish to prepare.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Captain C

      As a soccer fan, I’m pissed and disappointed about this whole mess of a World Cup about to happen.  The FIFA corruption and the slave labor of course are the biggest things, but also things like the fact that they had to hold it in November-December (and screw up the club seasons) so that the players (and fans) don’t drop dead at the same rate the construction workers did and that people are getting evicted so that landlords can gouge visiting fans.

      I look forward to watching the World Cup every year, and hoping and telling myself that this is finally the year that the Dutch don’t pull a Mets or Spurs.  Again*.  But I’m ambivalent over how much or if I can support this with my eyeballs.  We’ll see what games are on and how entertaining the chaos from holding a sporting tournament in a hot desert is, I guess.

      I also find myself wondering if Qatar’s plumbing system will be able to hold up to the strain of up to a million extra users, many of whom will be in full party mode and therefore glutting out.  I think there’s a word, an expression for what happens if it fails…

      *Some years they do it in the qualifying round and don’t make the final 32 or whatever it is in a particular year.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      In good news today, Luciane Goldberg kicked the bucket.  Monica Lewinsky is pouring herself a nice glass of wine and smiling.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      James E Powell

      @eclare:

      Those two and many others who are just as bad or worse.

      I use twitter as an entertainment & sports news feed. I left it for a while as the election approached because I could not avoid the insanity. If it happens again, I will deactivate again and not look back.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Captain C

      @Dangerman: Didn’t he buy all of the stock?  Or was that not part of the final deal.

      Either way, he’ll wind up like whoever bought MySpace for half a billion bucks and then sold it for much, much less.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      geg6

      @Scout211:

      Oh what a shitshow this is going to be.  And this on top of Meta falling to pieces amidst a reportedly very unhappy quarterly report with Zuckerberg getting loads of pushback from investors.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @geg6: How could Meta fail? They added legs.

      Though on reflection, maybe right after a multi-year quarantine wasn’t the best time to launch a platform to eliminate all face-to-face interactions. At least, not when selling to primates.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Amir Khalid

      Qatar, a country where it’s too hot out of doors to play football, has spent billions to build seven world-class football stadiums just for the World Cup: stadiums that nobody needed before, that nobody will have a use for afterwards. The stadium that will host the final is part of an entire city being built from scratch, also just for the World Cup. Those stadiums, and that city, are just going to fall into disuse by 2030. The waste of national resources is senseless, the corruption is heinous, and the exploitation and abuse of workers from the poorer parts of Asia is obscene.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      @Ken:

      LOL!

      As for Twitter, Musk made a terrible deal for it.  Plus, IMHO, it’s even worse than it looks.  Twitter is going to be on the downswing quickly.  I could have told him that two years ago.  With the exception of Black Twitter, no one under 30 is interested in it.  The students on my campus put it in the same category as Facebook: for old people only.  Even Instagram is out of style.  TikTok is where they are.  They aren’t going back.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Scout211:

      In other news, Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired the CEO and top executives. 

      Well that’s just wonderful.  How long until they unban the Soviet shitpile mobster conman?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      ronno2018

      Well it is bad and all, but the players just will play and the coaches will just coach.  Get the hell out of that hell hole and we hope for the best in the next world cup.  GO USA!!!!

      Reply

