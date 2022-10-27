what a tremendous accomplishment (for slave labor) https://t.co/KY8ZHj6EOu — Jort-Michel Connard 🐘 (@torriangray) October 25, 2022

Be interesting to see if this is available on Netflix USA…

Netflix are releasing a documentary exploring corruption in FIFA.

It will air on November 9th. This will be explosive.pic.twitter.com/KprpFVU4vb — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 25, 2022





The first World Cup in the Middle East is one month away, nearing the conclusion of an often bumpy 12-year journey for Qatar that has transformed the nation. https://t.co/lLg79GMjSx — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2022

… On Nov. 20, the biggest tournament in soccer will finally get started a couple hours after sunset at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium — a new venue north of Doha built for the World Cup. The maroon-and-white clad national team from the host country will open a tournament that has come to define the gas-rich emirate’s image against the team from Ecuador — probably. All 64 games over the course of 29 days involving 32 teams will be held in the Doha area, with many more shows and cultural events planned for a soccer-led party in the conservative Muslim society. For one month, Qatar will relax its strict limits on where alcohol can be bought, including serving beer from World Cup sponsor Budweiser at the eight stadiums and at the official big-screen viewing site in Al Bidda Park. Promises of “the best World Cup ever, on and off the field” were made Monday by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who said the same in Moscow four years ago when Russia hosted the tournament. However, since the decisions in 2010 to pick Russia and Qatar as future World Cup hosts, 21 of the 24 men on the FIFA executive committee were variously convicted in criminal or ethics cases, indicted, acquitted at trial or implicated in wrongdoing. The president of FIFA at that time, Sepp Blatter, is one of them, still banned from the sport he led for 17 years for various misdeeds. Blatter, however, has said he didn’t vote for Qatar…

FIFA World Cup fans will not need Covid tests https://t.co/YHFp0xxDjj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 27, 2022



Of course, cases are not necessarily ‘continuing to fall’ in all those visitors’ countries, but whatevs.

… Visitors to the Gulf state will still have to follow local restrictions, including proof of vaccination. But from 1 November it will drop a requirement for a PCR test 48 hours before arrival, or a lateral flow test a day before. “It makes life so much easier and less stressful for everyone in the end,” said Gerwyn Jones. The Wales supporter from Gaerwen, Anglesey had already booked and paid £75 for a test that is no longer necessary… Like many fans, he will stay in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for the tournament, travelling into Qatar for each Wales match. It would have meant testing before each trip… The decision to drop testing for visitor is due to “the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to fall,” the country’s health ministry said…

Qatar — the host of this year’s FIFA World Cup — has been accused of human rights abuses against migrant labor and LGBTQ groups. Now the country is also imposing sweeping restrictions on media coverage. pic.twitter.com/PgSkhbcHIc — DW News (@dwnews) October 22, 2022

‘No pity’

Eyeing profits from the upcoming World Cup, Qatari landlords are kicking out tenants, sometimes with just days’ notice

More than one million football fans are expected to descend on Doha for the tournament, sending demand for flats surginghttps://t.co/HBSBPUuHVm pic.twitter.com/88yPW0kMA1 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 17, 2022

Qatari landlords eyeing profit from the looming World Cup have been kicking out a growing number of mostly foreign tenants, sometimes with just a few days’ notice. More than one million football fans are expected to descend on the capital Doha during the November-December tournament, putting a strain on the tiny Gulf nation… Most fans will be staying in hotels, apartments, cruise ships and desert camps booked through the official World Cup portal. Despite some concerns, organisers have insisted there will be enough accommodation for all fans in the emirate of just 2.8 million people. To ease the crunch, FIFA recently released thousands of hotel rooms it had reserved, which experts have said could push prices down in the coming weeks. Some World Cup visitors are turning to the open market for luxury apartments or better locations near specific stadiums, and the prices advertised for some Doha properties highlight owners’ sky-high hopes. On Airbnb, apartments for two people go for $2,500 a night. A villa for the full 29 days of the World Cup will cost fans booking through the online platform at least $13,000 — but prices can go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars…

Fifa asked to ban Iran from Qatar World Cup 2022 https://t.co/dBhW5E9bgb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 21, 2022



This request comes from Iranians:

… A group of Iranian football and sports personalities have sent a formal request to the body asking for it to suspend the Iranian Football Association. They claim government intervention – by stopping women entering stadia in Iran – contravenes Fifa rules. “Neutrality from Fifa is not an option,” the group said. It comes amid a violent crackdown by the country’s security forces against widespread anti-government protests. The request also follows a similar call from human rights group Open Stadiums last month… “Women have been consistently denied access to stadia across the country and systematically excluded from the football ecosystem in Iran, which sharply contrasts with Fifa’s values and statutes. “If women are not allowed into stadia across the country, and the Iranian Football Federation is simply following and enforcing governmental guidelines, they cannot be seen as an independent organisation and free from any form or kind of influence. This is a violation of (Article 19) of Fifa’s statutes.”…

Security services looking… tight: