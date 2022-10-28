Biden got his booster today and is pressing companies to help boost rates. He has little choice: the US faces another potential winter Covid wave with dwindling supplies, basically no new cash, possible test shortages and some treatments growing obsolete. https://t.co/TpJBA4btfv



Cases are both too high and low by pandemic standards; cases are falling but accelerating; we're well above some peers and well below others — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) October 27, 2022

======

Daily infections are projected to rise slowly to about 18.7 million by February from the current 16.7 million average daily cases, the University of Washington said in an analysis. https://t.co/algD3WhGCp — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 26, 2022

This is an excerpt from David Quannem’s new book, Breathless. If you don’t know Quannem’s writing already, take my word: He’s always worth reading:

To believe the coronavirus was engineered to target humans is to ignore its broad capacity to infect other species—humans aren't the only ones at risk https://t.co/teaoLKqjxk pic.twitter.com/6fLGZK15Uu — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) October 16, 2022



If the virus is circulating in non-pet rats, we’re pretty well going to be living with it indefinitely…

Rats can get infected w/#SARSCoV2 & develop severe #COVID19 . In this French report, 2 pet rats caught the virus, one from their owner, the other rat-2-rat:

"supports the hypothesis that wild rodents may become secondary reservoirs of" the virus.https://t.co/sNJ1UHGpW6 pic.twitter.com/yxFQo9rAbT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 18, 2022

China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid https://t.co/GVCU4N6UGu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 28, 2022



India reports 2,208 fresh #Covid19 cases, 3,619 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKHLZ4 pic.twitter.com/YGmvaWFt7W — BQ Prime (@bqprime) October 28, 2022



Looking like impact of Omicron BQ.1.1 may not be as bad as initially feared: large volumes of infection combined with vaccination campaign cause effective R value to decrease fast… https://t.co/69fQgxHnjj — Tom Wenseleers (@TWenseleers) October 27, 2022

======

The trial will investigate a leading theory of the cause of long COVID, which holds that fragments of the virus persist in the tissues of some individuals, causing prolonged symptoms. https://t.co/tCSbJzj0we — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 28, 2022



A prospective assessment of #LongCovid in over 2,000 healthcare workers with controls, by variant. The incidence for Omicron was about 1/2 to 1/3rd of prior variants, but given the denominator of people who have had Omicron infections, still a huge issue https://t.co/LNSwLIG3Pc pic.twitter.com/wjh2ReqDoi — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 26, 2022

======

U.S. doctors are warning that a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coinciding with an increase in COVID transmission and an earlier-than-normal flu season, raising the specter of a "tripledemic" of respiratory illness this winter. https://t.co/yUKcAL3SMk — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 26, 2022

I don’t think you’re going to see a significant uptake in boosters until you see an uptake in cases, and we don’t know when that might be because everyone’s got a prior Omicron infection and prior infection keeps holding up better than we think it will — ??Boo??-per Lund (@cooperlund) October 25, 2022





