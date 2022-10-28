Biden got his booster today and is pressing companies to help boost rates. He has little choice: the US faces another potential winter Covid wave with dwindling supplies, basically no new cash, possible test shortages and some treatments growing obsolete.https://t.co/TpJBA4btfv
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 25, 2022
Cases are both too high and low by pandemic standards; cases are falling but accelerating; we're well above some peers and well below others
— ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) October 27, 2022
Daily infections are projected to rise slowly to about 18.7 million by February from the current 16.7 million average daily cases, the University of Washington said in an analysis. https://t.co/algD3WhGCp
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 26, 2022
This is an excerpt from David Quannem’s new book, Breathless. If you don’t know Quannem’s writing already, take my word: He’s always worth reading:
To believe the coronavirus was engineered to target humans is to ignore its broad capacity to infect other species—humans aren't the only ones at risk https://t.co/teaoLKqjxk pic.twitter.com/6fLGZK15Uu
— delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) October 16, 2022
If the virus is circulating in non-pet rats, we’re pretty well going to be living with it indefinitely…
Rats can get infected w/#SARSCoV2 & develop severe #COVID19 . In this French report, 2 pet rats caught the virus, one from their owner, the other rat-2-rat:
"supports the hypothesis that wild rodents may become secondary reservoirs of" the virus.https://t.co/sNJ1UHGpW6 pic.twitter.com/yxFQo9rAbT
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 18, 2022
China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid https://t.co/GVCU4N6UGu
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 28, 2022
India reports 2,208 fresh #Covid19 cases, 3,619 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKHLZ4 pic.twitter.com/YGmvaWFt7W
— BQ Prime (@bqprime) October 28, 2022
Looking like impact of Omicron BQ.1.1 may not be as bad as initially feared: large volumes of infection combined with vaccination campaign cause effective R value to decrease fast… https://t.co/69fQgxHnjj
— Tom Wenseleers (@TWenseleers) October 27, 2022
The trial will investigate a leading theory of the cause of long COVID, which holds that fragments of the virus persist in the tissues of some individuals, causing prolonged symptoms. https://t.co/tCSbJzj0we
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 28, 2022
A prospective assessment of #LongCovid in over 2,000 healthcare workers with controls, by variant. The incidence for Omicron was about 1/2 to 1/3rd of prior variants, but given the denominator of people who have had Omicron infections, still a huge issue https://t.co/LNSwLIG3Pc pic.twitter.com/wjh2ReqDoi
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 26, 2022
U.S. doctors are warning that a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coinciding with an increase in COVID transmission and an earlier-than-normal flu season, raising the specter of a "tripledemic" of respiratory illness this winter. https://t.co/yUKcAL3SMk
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 26, 2022
I don’t think you’re going to see a significant uptake in boosters until you see an uptake in cases, and we don’t know when that might be because everyone’s got a prior Omicron infection and prior infection keeps holding up better than we think it will
— ??Boo??-per Lund (@cooperlund) October 25, 2022
Monroe County, NY:
82 new cases on 10/25/22.
107 new cases on 10/26/22.
142 new cases on 10/27/22.
We seem to have hit a plateau at what appears to be a fairly high level for the population of the county.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,762 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,890,437 cases. It also reported four deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,462 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
36,105 Covid-19 tests were conducted yeesterday, with a positivity rate of 8.1%.
There were 28,720 active cases yesterday, 1,487 more than the day before. 1,170 were in hospital. 47 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 30 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,271 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,825,255 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
2,754 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Eight new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 1,491 doses of vaccine on 27th October: 142 first doses, 222 second doses, 522 first booster doses, and 605 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,394,606 doses administered: 28,108,133 first doses, 27,517,888 second doses, 16,249,787 first booster doses, and 518,798 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
Nitpick: it’s David Quammen, but yes, he’s absolutely worth reading. The Song of the Dodo is one of the best nonfiction books I’ve ever read. And his 2012 book, Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic, gave us plenty of advance warning.
There’s been a sudden substantial drop in the Boston-area and North Shore wastewater COVID counts over the past few days, which I find surprising. Up to this point, the modest peak we’d been in had persisted through October with, at best, gentle decline.
Constipation?
Not mentioned in the article:
Republicans
You can’t have a realistic discussion about what we as a country haven’t done without making it clear that it’s Repubs who block, oppose, sabotage, or simply ignore most measures that would get us closer to controlling the pandemic.
True, and obviously much more widely applicable than just to the pandemic.
I need “Republicans: the REAL Pandemic” on a t-shirt.
On 10/27 Mainland China reported 214 new domestic confirmed (16 previously asymptomatic), 1,123 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 0 new domestic suspect cases, & 0 new deaths.
Guangdong Province reported 27 new domestic confirmed (19 at Guangzhou, 3 at Foshan, 2 at Shenzhen, & 1 each at Jiangmen, Maoming & Yangjiang) & 88 new domestic asymptomatic (46 at Guangzhou, 39 at Foshan, 10 at Meizhou, & 1 each at Jiangmen, Jieyang & Zhongshan) cases. 2 of the new domestic positive cases were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (1 each at Guangzhou & Maoming), 15 via community screening (14 at Guangzhou & 1 at Jieyang) & 1 at a fever clinic (at Guangzhou), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 36 domestic confirmed & 30 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 390 active domestic confirmed & 761 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 52 sites at Guangzhou, 12 at Jiangmen, 8 at Shenzhen, 5 at Zhongshan, 3 each at Jieyang & Meizhou, 2 each at Huizhou & Yangjiang, & 1 at Foshan are currently at High Risk. 69 sites at Guangzhou, 12 at Shenzhen, 7 at Jieyang, 6 at Jiangmen, 5 at Zhongshan, 4 at Meizhou, 2 at Foshan, & 1 each at Huizhou & Yangjiang are currently at Medium Risk.
Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic (3 each at Nanning & Yulin, & 1 at Fangchenggang) cases, none from the community. 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 129 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
Hunan Province reported 24 new domestic confirmed (19 at Shaoyang, 4 at Huaihua, & 1 at Changsha) & 51 new domestic asymptomatic (32 at Shaoyang & 19 at Huaihua) cases. 1 was found via community screening (at Shaoyang), 1 came from out of province & tested positive during follow up screening (at Changsha), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 1 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 134 active domestic confirmed & 629 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 94 sites at Shaoyang & 13 at Huaihua are currently at High Risk. 42 sites at Huaihua, 36 at Shaoyang, & 1 at Yueyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Hubei Province reported 57 new domestic asymptomatic (28 at Wuhan, 17 at Yichang, 9 at Tianmen, 2 at Jingzhou, & 1 at Xiangyang) cases. 2 were found via screening of persons deemed ar risk of exposure (both at Jingzhou) & 8 via community screening (6 at Wuhan & 2 at Yichang), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 46 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 490 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 37 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 20 at Ordos, 8 at Hohhot, 4 at Baotou, 3 at Chifeng, & 2 at Xilingol League) & 110 new domestic asymptomatic (64 at Hohhot, 13 at Chifeng, 9 each at Bayan Nur & Ulanqab, 8 at Xilingol League, & 5 at Ordos) cases. 26 domestic confirmed & 83 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 484 active domestic confirmed & 2,259 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. 268 sites at Hohhot, 30 at Baotou, 21 at Chifeng, 7 at Ordos, 4 each at Wuhai & Alxa League, 3 each at Hulun Buir & Ulanqab, & 2 at Bayan Nur are currently at High Risk. 203 sites at Hohhot, 49 at Baotou, 22 at Chifeng, 15 each at Bayan Nur & Ordos, 8 at Wuhai, 4 at Ulanqab, 2 at Hulun Buir, & 1 at Alxa League are currently at Medium Risk.
Gansu Province reported 14 new domestic asymptomatic (13 at Lanzhou & 1 at Baiyin) cases, none from the community. 33 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 132 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 5 sites at Lanzhou & 1 at Wuwei are currently at High Risk. 16 at Lanzhou & 2 at Wuwei are currently at Medium Risk.
Shanxi Province reported 26 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, 21 at Datong, 3 at Shuozhou, & 1 each at Lüliang & Yuncheng) & 81 new domestic asymptomatic (64 at Datong, 7 at Taiyuan, 4 each at Lüliang & Shuozhou, & 2 at Jinzhong) cases. 30 domestic confirmed & 30 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 482 active domestic confirmed & 483 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 80 sites at Datong, 34 at Shuozhou, 11 at Yuncheng, 7 at Taiyuan, & 1 at Linfen are currently at High Risk. 24 sites at Yuncheng, 18 at Datong, 4 at Shuozhou, 3 each at Linfen, Lüliang & Taiyuan, & 1 at Jinzhong are currently at Medium Risk.
Shaanxi Province reported 13 domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic, 9 at Xi’an, 3 at Hanzhong, & 1 at Weinan) & 35 new domestic asymptomatic (24 at Xi’an, 6 at Hanzhong, 3 at Xianyang, & 2 at Baoji) cases. 1 of the new domestic positive cases was found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (at Xi’an), & 3 via community screening (all at Xi’an), 1 at a fever clinic (at Weinan), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 6 domestic confirmed & 27 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 217 active domestic confirmed & 560 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 41 sites at Xi’an, 46 at Hanzhong, 10 at Xianyang, & 4 each at Weinan & Yulin are currently at High Risk. 87 sites at Xi’an, 16 at Hanzhong, 14 at Xianyang, & 4 each at Weinan & Yulin are currently at Medium Risk.
Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Yinchuan & 1 at Zhongwei) cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 277 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 12 sites at Wuzhong, 7 at Yinchuan, 2 at Ningdong, & 1 each at Shizuishan & Zhongwei are currently at High Risk. 12 sites each at Wuzhong & Yinchuan, 4 at Ningdong, & 3 at Zhongwei are currently at Medium Risk.
Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 110 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 15 domestic confirmed & 276 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The region is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 841 sites at Ürümqi, 73 at Bayingol Prefecture, 61 at Tacheng, 46 at Yili Prefecture, & 42 at Turfan are currently at High Risk. 125 sites at Ürümqi, 50 at Tacheng, 37 at Turfan, 33 at Yili Prefecture, & 8 at Bayingol Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Shandong Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Zaozhuang) & 91 new domestic asymptomatic (21 at Zaozhuang, 17 at Weihai, 10 each at Jining & Linyi, 8 at Dezhou, 6 at Dongying & Rizhao, 5 at Liaocheng, 4 at Zibo, 2 at Qingdao, & 1 each at Heze & Jinan) cases. 4 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (2 each at Dezhou & 1 each at Jining & Qingdao), 10 via community screening (5 at Dongying, 3 at Zibo, & 2 at Linyi), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 4 domestic confirmed & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 432 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 70 sites at Zaozhuang, 14 at Rizhao, 12 at Linyi, 7 at Jining, 4 each at Dezhou, Liaocheng & Zibo, 3 each at Dongying & Qingdao, & 1 each at Jinan & Weihai are currently at High Risk. 19 sites each at Linyi, 15 each at Jining & Rizhao, 12 at Zaozhuang, 5 each at Qingdao & Zibo, 4 each at Tai’an & Weihai, 3 each at Dongying & Liaocheng, 2 at Jinan, & 1 at Dezhou are currently at High Risk.
Hebei Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Qinhuangdao) & 20 new domestic asymptomatic (4 at Baoding, 3 each at Zhangjiakou & Tangshan, 2 each at Cangzhou, Shijiazhuang & Xingtai, & 1 each at Chengde, Handan, Langfang & Qinhuangdao) cases. 15 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 126 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 20 sites at Zhangjiakou, 16 at Baoding, 3 at Chengde, 2 each at Handan, Tangshan & Xiong’an, & 1 each at Cangzhou, Qinhuangdao, Shijiazhuang & Xingtai at are currently at High Risk. 20 at Zhangjiakou, 18 at Baoding, 3 each at Chengde, Handan, Qinhuangdao & Xiong’an, 2 at Cangzhou, & 1 each Shijiazhuang & Tangshan at are currently at Medium Risk.
Henan Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all at Zhengzhou) & 16 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Zhengzhou) cases. 4 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (all at Zhengzhou), the rest are person under quarantine. 7 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 119 active domestic confirmed & 346 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 11 sites at Zhengzhou & 6 at Pingdingshan are currently at High Risk. 36 sites at Zhengzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Liaoning Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Chaoyang & 1 at Anshan) cases, all via community screening. 1 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed & 49 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 2 sites at Chaoyang are currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Jinzhou & 1 at Chaoyang are currently at Medium Risk.
At Jilin Province 6 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 2 sites at Changchun are currently at High Risk.
Heilongjiang Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (4 at Suihua & 1 at Harbin) & 30 new domestic asymptomatic (25 at Suihua & 5 at Heihe) cases. 30 were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (29 at Suihua & 1 at Harbin). 3 domestic confirmed & 19 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 115 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 17 sites at Suihua, 15 Heihe, & 2 at Mudanjiang are currently at High Risk. 23 sites at Heihe, 21 at Suihua, & 3 at Mudanjiang at are currently at Medium Risk.
Beijing Municipality reported 6 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 were found via community screening. 15 domestic confirmed cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 1 site is currently at Medium Risk.
Tianjin Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, none form the community. 1 domestic confirmed & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 12 sites are currently at High Risk, & 13 at Medium Risk.
Shanghai Municipality reported 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 was found via the community screening, the rest are persons under quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed & 28 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed case in the city. The city is no longer publishing the number of active asymptomatic cases. 17 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
Anhui Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Hefei) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Hefei) cases, 3 found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, the rest are person under quarantine. 15 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 21 active domestic confirmed & 108 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 1 site at Hefei is currently at High Risk, & 35 at Medium Risk.
Jiangsu Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, all at Nanjing) & 25 new domestic asymptomatic (15 at Nanjing, 5 at Suzhou, & 1 each at Changzhou, Nantong, Wuxi, Yangzhou & Zhenjiang) cases, 1 came from out of province & found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (at Nantong), 9 via community screening (all at Nanjing), the rest are persons under quarantine. 6 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 71 active domestic confirmed & 198 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 6 sites at Suqian, 2 at Nanjing, & 1 each at Lianyungang & Nantong are currently at High Risk. 18 sites at Nantong, 15 at Nanjing, 11 at Suqian, 6 at Xuzhou, 3 at Suzhou, & 1 at Taizhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Zhejiang Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (2 each at Hangzhou & Jiaxing) cases, none from the community. 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases.
Fujian Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, 10 at Nanping, & 1 each at Putian, Quanzhou & Xiamen) & 163 new domestic asymptomatic (142 at Fuzhou, 14 at Nanping, & 7 at Pingtan) cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 386 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 33 sites at Fuzhou & 1 at Pingtan are currently at Medium Risk.
Jiangxi Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Fuzhou) case, a person under centralized quarantine. There currently are 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
Sichuan Province reported 15 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 7 at Mianyang & 1 each at Chengdu, Meishan & Yibin, & 5 persons transferred from out of province to unspecified location) & 28 new domestic asymptomatic (14 at Guangyuan, 7 at Nanchong, & 1 at Yibin, & 6 persons transferred from out of province to unspecified location) cases. 8 of the new domestic positive cases were found via community screening (7 at Mianyang & 1 at Yibin), 1 came from out of province & was found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (at Chengdu), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown, or came from out of province & tested positive upon arrival. 11 domestic confirmed & 22 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 14 sites at Guangyuan, 13 at Nanchong, 2 at Chengdu, & 1 at Yibin are currently at High Risk. 12 sites at Nanchong, 8 at Mianyang, 7 at Guangyuan, 4 at Luzhou, & 1 at Chengdu are currently at Medium Risk.
Chongqing Municipality reported 6 new domestic confirmed (all at Yongchuan District) & 23 new domestic asymptomatic (19 at Yongchuan District & 1 each at Ba’nan, Liangping, Nan’an & Yubei Districts) cases, 2 were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (1 each at Liangping & Yubei Districts). 17 domestic confirmed & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 70 active domestic confirmed & 168 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 6 sites are currently at High Risk, & 10 at Medium Risk.
Guizhou Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
Qinghai Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 5 at Xining & 1 at Haidong) & 103 new domestic asymptomatic (65 at Xining, 21 at Haidong, & 17 at Haibei Prefecture) cases. 5 were found via community screening (all at Xining), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown, or came from elsewhere & tested positive upon arrival. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed & 392 active asymptomatic cases in the province. 140 sites at Xining, 28 at Haidong, & 9 at Haibei Prefecture are currently at High Risk. 99 sites at Xining, 27 at Haidong, & 2 at Haibei Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Tibet “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Lhasa) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Lhasa) cases, none from the community. 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The region is no longer publishing the count of active domestic positive cases.
Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 each at Dehong Prefecture & Kunming) & 28 new domestic asymptomatic (27 at Dehong Prefecture & 1 at Pu’er) cases. 8 were found via community screening (all at Dehong Prefecture), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 12 domestic confirmed & 35 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 51 sites at Dehong Prefecture & 3 at Honghe Prefecture are currently at High Risk. 52 sites at Dehong Prefecture & 3 at Honghe Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Imported Cases
On 10/27, Mainland China reported 48 new imported confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 121 imported asymptomatic cases, & 0 imported suspect cases:
- Fujian Province – 13 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases
- Guangdong Province – 11 confirmed & 29 asymptomatic cases
- Sichuan Province – 7 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 12 asymptomatic cases
- Beijing Municipality – 5 confirmed & 5 asymptomatic cases
- Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed & 18 asymptomatic cases
- Yunnan Province – 4 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases
- Jiangsu Province – 2 confirmed & 11 asymptomatic cases
- Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases
- Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case
- Zhejiang Province – 18 asymptomatic cases
- Liaoning Province – 5 asymptomatic cases
- Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 2 asymptomatic cases
- Jilin Province – 3 asymptomatic cases
- Shaanxi Province – 3 asymptomatic cases
- Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case
- Heilongjiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case
- Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case
- Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case
- Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case
Overall in Mainland China, 270 confirmed cases recovered (59 imported), 882 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (117 imported) & 17 were reclassified as confirmed cases (1 imported), & 62,471 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 3,658 active confirmed cases in the country (551 imported), 17 in serious/critical condition (all domestic), 15,902 active asymptomatic cases (1,085 imported), 0 suspect cases. 489,417 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine. There have been 5,226 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
As of 10/27, 3,439.408M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 109K doses in the past 24 hrs.
As of 10/27, Hong Kong reported 5,656 new positive cases, 390 imported & 5,266 domestic, & 10 new deaths. There have been 10,365 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
On 10/27, Taiwan added 34,602 new positive cases, 46 imported & 34,556 domestic (including 100 moderate & 47 serious). There were 57 new deaths (from 40+ to 90+ y.o., 56 w/ underlying conditions, 21 fully vaccinated & boosted). There have been 12,603 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
I need “Republicans: the REAL Pandemic” on a t-shirt.
If I could get a vaccine to keep Republicans away, I would.
I guess I’ll have to settle for voting.
@Baud: Massachusetts has managed to give something like three quarters of a million new vaccine doses over the past several weeks, most of which are the bivalent booster in people who were already fully vaccinated/boosted, and it’s possible that is having an effect on top of prior infections. It doesn’t seem to me like that would be enough to suppress a wave of the newer COVID variants, but maybe it’s a combination of things. I was expecting things to just ramp up into the next winter wave but the story seems more complicated.
David Quannem’s new book, Breathless.
FTR, it’s David Quammen and yes, he is always worth reading. I have been a fan of his for… at least 2 (eta thinking about it, more like 3) decades, probably more.
The Song of the Dodo, published in 1996 by Scribner, is a book of history, science, and travel. It’s an investigation of a field known as island biogeography, which in its narrow meaning denotes the study of the evolution, distribution, and extinction of living species on islands, and in its broader sense applies to the survival or extinction of species throughout the world, as wild landscapes on the mainlands become increasingly chopped up, by human activities, into island-like fragments. Island biogeography began with Charles Darwin in the Galápagos, or even earlier, and developed eventually into a conceptual framework for understanding the impacts of humans on biological diversity, giving rise to the science of conservation biology. If this sounds purely sober and recondite, please don’t be misled. As I say at the start of the book: “Island biogeography, I’m happy to report, is full of cheap thrills.”
Dodo was awarded the John Burroughs Medal, the New York Public Library/Helen Bernstein Award, and (in Britain) the BP Natural World Book Prize. It was listed as one of eight “Editors Choice” honorees by The New York Times Book Review for 1996. The editors, bless their hearts, declared:
“Very seldom is science written like this. Mr. Quammen is not a professional environmentalist or a scientist. He is an accomplished essayist and a novelist and his book is a richly elaborated work of literary craftsmanship full of roaring adventures, madcap flights of imagination and people wilder than the animals they stalk with him. He is intelligent, playful, and free of cant, so his bad news unaccountably lifts us up, making us rejoice in the ornery strangeness and amazing vitality of nature. Islands, even while they put species in danger, are, to use his words, the flywheels of evolution, and as he makes us see the giddy fecundity of nature he induces a smile again and again over our very fragility.”
–The New York Times Book Review
ETA: @lowtechcyclist: beat me to it, right down to recommending the same book I highlighted. :-(
Due to the daily trickle of community cases in the city, parts of Wuhan are entering the so called “quiet period” of movement restrictions, not quite strict lock down but akin to the “stay at home” orders of California in 2020. Qiaokou & Hankou Districts exited “quiet period” on Tuesday, but Hanyang, Jianghan, Jiang’an & Wuchang Districts are still under movement control. The district where we live still does not yet have movement controls (had 1st community case yesterday), but that could come any time should community cases continue to show up. Schools have been online only since the China National Day break in early Oct.
I have stocked up months ago on rice, flour, dry noddles, cooking oil, frozen meat/fish, canned meat & veggies, so a week or two of “quiet time” should not be a problem. Deliveries of groceries & take outs continue during “quiet periods”, though the 1st 24 – 48 hrs can suffer from disruptions as logistics & last km delivery are adjusted & rearranged.
Life is much tougher where local governments’s governing capacity is lower, where they tend to resort to hard lockdowns (however called) to contain an outbreak. However, they also tend to be unable to thoroughly enforce a hard lockdown across their entire jurisdictions, so they can be stuck in a purgatory for a long time, population locked down to keep a lid on the outbreak, but could not actually achieve elimination quickly.
