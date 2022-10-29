Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ

Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ

Let’s win this!

We are less than two weeks out, so except for occasional races that need a boost, it’s all about turnout.  So let’s help GOTV.

We have a new Balloon Juice Angel – Avalie has put up a $500 Angel match for our effort to put boots on the ground in AZ.  If we can match her $500, that’s one more pair of boots on the ground for an entire week in Arizona.

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your match and amount in the comments. Even if you were already matched by Almost RetiredBarry, or Mousebumples, or Anonymous this is a brand new match – so you can be matched again!

The goal is to put 25 sets of boots on the ground in AZ, and we are just shy of 14 already!

Can we do it?

Open thread.

Boots on the ground:  we have funded 13 pairs so far!  (pair or pairs?)

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      A quick update from on the ground in AZ:  (from Worker Power just now)

      They have knocked on 400,000 doors, and they will continue through election day.

      They have already identified 50,000 strong supporters for Kelly and Hobbs.

      They are continuing to identify/persuade new supporters while trying to make sure ALL of those 50,000 strong supporters vote!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dangerman

      Ok, I’m in, mainly from the extreme guilt I feel from thinking Senior Street Fights (downstairs cartoon) would have had the potential to be kinda cool. Mitch “The Marauder” McConnell could have been a huge PPV draw.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rekoob

      In for $50.

      Also, I commented on “I Voted Early”. Early Voting started yesterday in Delaware and I went to the Lewes Fire Station near me today. Good crowd, no waiting. Straight Democratic ticket, electronic voting with paper backup. Mailed postcards for Elaine Luria in Virginia and Emilia Sykes in Ohio.

      Onward and upward!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I put in another $50 because all I have to do is click the white box & 50 pops into it (that’s like my kids, who used to say that all I had to do to get more money was to write a check  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯).

      This is one of the most important things we can do with our election dollars, at least in my opinion. I don’t know why Dems just went with spending money on ads on Spanish language radio stations, instead of neighborhood centers, letting Republicans move in and take over that fertile ground. Obama mastered that in 2008 and 2012, and I thought Dems learned something from him. Guess not. Bernie followed up and used Obama’s outreach/field organizing in 2020 with Hispanic voters and did well. I don’t know why we have to learn the same lessons over and over. Well, not all of us, obviously, here we are! And we’re doing some good! I just wish it were an effort that was being repeated everywhere.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      frosty

      I just donated $25.00. Thanks for all the fundraising WG!​
       

      ETA I just saw the graphic. Love the pictures of shoes and boots!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      frosty

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)): ​
       Obama had the best campaign organization I’ve seen in two decades of work; unsurprising for a community organizer. I can’t understand why all of that was left to drop and the next elections were the usual “start from scratch and muddle through” BS. PADems have been a frustrating group to work for.

      Nevertheless, here I go again!

      Reply

