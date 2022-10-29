Let’s win this!

We are less than two weeks out, so except for occasional races that need a boost, it’s all about turnout. So let’s help GOTV.

We have a new Balloon Juice Angel – Avalie has put up a $500 Angel match for our effort to put boots on the ground in AZ. If we can match her $500, that’s one more pair of boots on the ground for an entire week in Arizona.

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your match and amount in the comments. Even if you were already matched by Almost Retired, Barry, or Mousebumples, or Anonymous this is a brand new match – so you can be matched again!

The goal is to put 25 sets of boots on the ground in AZ, and we are just shy of 14 already!

Can we do it?

Open thread.

Boots on the ground: we have funded 13 pairs so far! (pair or pairs?)