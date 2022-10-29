Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP Lily Cole (????-2022)

I woke up this morning and Lily was asleep in her dog bed underneath my desk, so I went to take a shower after feeding Steve. After showering, I came into the office, and Lily had somehow gotten wedged underneath my office chair, with all four legs splayed out, lying in a puddle of urine. I said “oh Lily,” tried to pick her up so she could walk, and her legs just went out again. Tried again, same thing. And I knew.

Every dog owner knows when it is time, and I have known for a while the bill for 13 years of unconditional love was coming due. I cleaned her up the best I could, wrapped her in a towel, and headed to the clinic. My usual vet was not available, so I went to the Animal Urgent Care in Wheeling. I kept a hand on her the whole way to know I was there and because she was really out of it, and I tried to keep it together for her so she did not sense anything was wrong with me.

Got there, was taken to a back room, waited for what seemed forever, and they finally came back and gave her a shot to relax her. I was holding her when they gave it, and maybe 30 seconds after they gave her the pre-shot, she was for the most part gone. Her bladder evacuated on me, and she was in a deep, deep slumber, completely relaxed. I sat there holding her for the next fifteen minutes, just trying to somewhat keep my shit together, because my end of the bargain had not been held up, and I owed her still.

Another five years or so passed, and finally the vet came back, we found a vein, and administered the dose that would end Lily’s life. I held her in my arms, talking to her, felt her heart stop and her chest no longer rise and fall, had the vet confirm her heart was stopped, and just sat there for a while, just the two of us. I wanted to just run out of there before I completely broke down, but I had to wait for the post-mortem abdominal spasms to end. I was not going to leaver her there twitching on the table, I was going to hold her until I knew she was gone. The spasms finally stopped, and I had a very ugly, ugly cry for a while before pulling my shit together, paying the vet, and driving home. The Lily era has ended, and we are both better off.

***

RIP Lily Cole (????-2022)

Lily was a special dog. We met at a turbulent time in my life, and over the years we dealt with my anxiety and depression, my alcoholism, the loss of Tunch and Rosie, her cancer, and so many other things so big and small. I knew the moment I saw her that she was the one, even though I had gone to the shelter to adopt a cat. There are just so many things I want to say about her, but can’t, because I’m not in the right place right now. But I can say that I doubt I will ever have the same unconditional love for a dog that I did with Lily.

RIP Lily Cole (????-2022) 2

***

Lily Update- Home Again

I will miss so much about her. Her delicate eyelashes, her goofy smile, the way I would go to give her a kiss and she would burp in my face, her constant presence at my feet in her dog bed. The way that she seemed to be constructed from after market parts, with a neck thicker than her head so no collar could stay on, the long legs and the curled tail, the super thin abdomen. She was very feline, too- and walked along the backs of the couch and rarely barked, and if you tried to play with her and throw a ball to her, she thought you were trying to assault her.

I’m so fucking crushed right now. I can’t keep writing I need to go cry.

I will love you forever, Lily. You were the best dog in the world.

    2. 2.

      Ivan X

      I’m not really the most pet-oriented of jackals but this was really moving and brought a tear to my eye. I’m sorry, John, and I appreciate the care and love you gave her until her last moment.

    3. 3.

      Soprano2

      I am so, so sorry John, it hurts the soul to lose one you love the way you love Lily. I’ve enjoyed reading about her exploits. Keeping you in my thoughts and my ❤️. 😭😭

    6. 6.

      Eunicecycle

      Oh no John! I am so sorry! You gave her so many wonderful years and she gave you the same. You did your best for her. I am crying with you.

    8. 8.

      JR

      Haven’t commented on a thread here in years, but this is devastating. Lily was a light for all of us back when we were all going through the darkness. May her memory be a blessing.

    11. 11.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Oh my God, John, I am so sorry. You and she were the most perfect couple, and your love for her shone through everything you ever wrote about her.  May her memory be a blessing. Truly the best dog in the world (and I say that as a cat lady).

    17. 17.

      Carolina Dave

      Condolences John, sometimes animals can make us a better people. Thanks for having the courage to post this. I’ll pet my dogs now.

    18. 18.

      pluky

      Three dogs and three cats past, I know the ticket is payable on the way out, but have been shocked each time on the price. Cry as much as you need John. Blessed be.

    19. 19.

      Mousebumples

      I’m so sorry to hear this news, John. I’ll echo others – may her memory be a blessing. You gave her so many wonderful years, a wonderful home. She knew how much she was loved.

    21. 21.

      Stardus614

      I’m so sorry. I never met her, but my heart is broken. I just wanted to reach out and tell you how sorry I am, and that I’m grateful that you shared her with us all these years.

    25. 25.

      Scamp Dog

      I’m so sorry to hear the news. Your stories about her were alway great to read, and she’ll be missed by so many people who haven’t met her. I still miss my dog of a lifetime, Biscuit, my Border Collie, who’s been gone for five years now. As Adam says, may her memory be a blessing.

    28. 28.

      Betty

      What a terrible loss. Lily won the hearts of everyone who reads this blog. We can only say how wonderful that you found each other even if the time was too short. Your grief is understandable.

    33. 33.

      gwangung

      I am so sorry, John. Not really a pet person, but I know how you loved her, and know how you’ll miss her. May her memory always be a blessing for you.

    36. 36.

      Soonergrunt

      I’m so sorry for your loss, John.

      This is a beautiful and touching tribute to your wonderful companion. You were both so very lucky to have found each other.

      Thank you for sharing Lilly with us all these years, and for sharing this last story of her.

    37. 37.

      Sphex

      I am so sorry, John. This is the hardest part of loving them as we do. But I am also so so happy for both of you- and for all of us- that you got to share life with each other for a while. She adored you, and you gave her a great life. May many happy memories be a blessing.

    39. 39.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oh John. There are no words.

      You gave Lily the best possible life and she repaid you with love. When she let you know she was ready, you gave her the best possible passage out and she repaid you with memories.

      There are lots of tears in the Jackaltariat today, including mine.

    42. 42.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Oh, John, I’m so sorry for your loss.  You loved Lily so much and so well.  She was a delicate lady – one could tell from your first post about her in 2009.  Be kind to yourself – you gave her a wonderful life, as she did for you.

    46. 46.

      Zelma

      Crying John.  I remember when Lily came into your life.  Such a sweet girl.  It was fun to get to know her. And we all lived through her cancer scare.  You gave her a very good life, but I’m pretty sure she gave you even more.  RIP.

    47. 47.

      feebog

      So sorry John.  We lost our sweet pup a few months ago and it was almost exactly the same story.  Thinking good thoughts for you today.

    48. 48.

      TxTiger

      Your love for Lily shone through every time you wrote about her. How wonderful that you held her through her transition to the next place and let her know that you are always, always there for her, just as she was there for you for so many years. Blessings to you and your family – human and pet and even us here on the blog – as we all grieve sweet Lily.

    49. 49.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      As fellow animal nuts, we like to share in the joy as well as the sorrow of having these creatures in our lives for an ever so brief period. Losing them is never easy and it never gets easier.

      I know as humans we’re wired somehow to believe in an afterlife so I always imagine our pets are out there somewhere, either waiting for us or floating along supported by the love we gave them during their lifetime.

      And the loving memories we carry with us until we’re gone.

      So sorry John.

    54. 54.

      frosty

      Oh, John I’m so sorry. You and Lily had a real bond and you did well by her at the end, especially through the heartbreak. You have my sincere condolences.

    55. 55.

      SFBayAreaGal

      I’m sorry for the loss of your beloved Lily.

      She knows how much you loved her.

      May her memories give you great comfort.

    58. 58.

      PaulWartenberg

      The lives of our companions, our dogs and our cats, are so goddamned short it’s not fair, it’s never fair. I still miss my cats Tehya and Page. I know my mom misses her cat Nimba and our family dog Fella (who bonded and loved mom more than anyone else in the family).

      Everyone, hug your pets tonight and pet their heads and kiss their noses and tell them they are loved.

    59. 59.

      Boudica

      I am sitting here crying for you and Lily. It was so wonderful the way you wrote about her and your love for her. Rest in peace, Lily.

    61. 61.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      Trying not to cry.

      I was a cat person. Never really saw the appeal of dogs. But your experience with Lily made me think they might not be so bad, and maybe one day I’ll give one a shot.

      Now we have Iggy, Muppet, and Chauncey, and Iggy, Muppet, and Chauncey have us. Our home is complete in large part because Lily was such a good girl.

      Thank you, Lily. I’m glad you had a happy life full of love.

      I’m so sorry, John.

    62. 62.

      Alison Rose

      Oh, John, I am so very sorry. It is the absolute hardest thing to go through. I am certain Lily felt loved and supported the whole time because you were with her and you were doing the right thing for her. You are the best pet dad out there. I hope with time, the memories will bring you comfort. Love you, my friend.

    65. 65.

      Mike S

      I’m so sorry to see this. I’ve watched your journeys with every pet you’ve had since the Iraq war started and the one thing I can say without reservation is that every critter you’ve been with couldn’t have had a better dad.

    69. 69.

      oldster

      I’m so sorry, John.

      I held our little Cavvy when it was time for him to go. This is a good time for me to remember him with love.

      To Lily, and to Wally. They give us so much while they are here.

    70. 70.

      Anotherlurker

      Oh John, I am so sorry to hear this about your beloved Lilly.  This is the most difficult part of the contract we sign with our pets.  We agree to take care of them and they agree to love us.  It is a fair bargain, judging by how much love is exchanged between us.

      I am going to be going thru the same heart rending process for my wonderful Golden Girl, Addie.  Her mammary tumor is a carcinoma. I don’t know how long she has but her time will arrive much too soon.

      Again, my heart goes out to you, John.  Cherish your memories of beautiful Lilly.

    74. 74.

      KBS

      Oh no, I am so damn sorry to hear this! I’m glad you had so many good years with her but this part just sucks. May her memory be a comfort to you always.

    78. 78.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Oh no.

      It was the story of you finding Lily and giving her a home that sucked me into this blog all those years ago. She was a beauty, and I could tell from the way you wrote about her that she was a special dog.

      You gave her the life she deserved.

    79. 79.

      Kristine

      I’m sobbing. I am sorry. I remember when you adopted her.

      If it’s any comfort, she was at home in her safe place. This wasn’t the end of a painful illness, but about as peaceful as possible. It may not help now, but maybe it will later.

    80. 80.

      A Good Woman

      My condolences John.  My adult life has been filled with cats.  I renew the bargain every time I bring a new feline friend home, and that includes the ugly crying at the end.  And then I start the cycle again.  There is just something about the love and joy they bring me that I can’t live without.  Pretty sure it is the same for you.

    84. 84.

      Madeleine

      I don’t cry often, but I cried when I read your message, John. I didn’t know Lily so I can’t say I loved her, but I can say she was lovable–in every photo and every post you wrote about her. It was clearly her time, but I am so sorry. Please take care of yourself and your other beloved animals.

