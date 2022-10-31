Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Should be a Bigger Deal

You would think:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, according to a newly unredacted internal review.

The 76-page report is an internal review by DHS of actions carried out by its Office of Intelligence and Analysis in June and July 2020, when militarized federal agents were deployed to Portland against people protesting police abuses in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

When the dossiers were being compiled, some DHS analysts voiced concerns over the legality of collecting intelligence “on protestors arrested for trivial criminal infractions having little to no connection to domestic terrorism,” the DHS report said. Some of the employees even refused to participate.

Doesn’t seem to have gotten much coverage, but then again, there is just soo much shit going on.

    4. 4.

      Kelly

      Fits right in with men in full combat gear, no ID, grabbing people of the street, dragging them into unmarked vans, harassing them then releasing them without charges or really any acknowledgement they were in custody at all

    5. 5.

      Dan B

      When I’d been in Chicago Gay Liberation fo about three months some members asked to see the FBI report. It was approximately 500 pages at that point.  LEOs can be nuts.  The GOP would ramp that up in a New York minute.

    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      So one of my neighbors dressed like John Fetterman and it was funny.

      Really missing our Luna today. We were remembering the year that she ate most of Spawn the Elder’s bucket of Halloween candy. Mr. Suzanne was also having one of those moments that probably most of us nerds have. Musing on the Brazilian election, he was thinking about how he would sometimes call the puppy “Luiz Inácio Luna da Silva” and she would wag her tail because she just loved hearing us babble cute things at her. And then he said to me, “That made me think of her. Wait, that’s so weird. I’m weird”. Whatever. I totally get it.

    7. 7.

      James E Powell

      Is there any law enforcement agency, branch, division, or department that isn’t packed with right-wingers?

      Back in the days of the Great & Glorious War on Terror, it was reported that DHS was focused on surveilling & infiltrating environmental groups.

      They hate us & they will use the power of the state against us.

    12. 12.

      Kelly

      @Suzanne: Once I left the leftover Halloween candy within reach of my dear departed dog Alice. She picked out the Reese’s peanut butter cups which my vet said would be OK. Pooped foil for a few days.

    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      Yeah, this should be a bigger deal. It’s not the same as locking up your political opponents, it’s still a couple of steps preliminary to that. But it’s a step in that direction.

      This is a movement that’s willing to win by twisting the law when they don’t have the votes. But they really get off on the idea of winning by force, by the use of police powers (lawful or not), and by vigilante action.

    14. 14.

      Kelly

      @WaterGirl: Closest I’ve ever been to H.L Mencken’s “Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”

    15. 15.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      one bad apple spoils the barrel, and we know now that the barrel is absolutely full of rotten fruit,

      so what happens to the one good apple you toss into the barrel?

    16. 16.

      Spanky

      Well shit. The light in the pumpkin went out sometime before 8:00. That would explain the dropoff on trick or treaters.

      Guess I’ll have to eat this stuff myself.

    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Mike in NC:

      For Halloween we just put on “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Hulu. Never watched it before.

      “Madness takes its toll.” – RiffRaff

      It’s good by itself, but it’s not quite the same without the audience partici…(say it!)…pation.

    20. 20.

      Scout211

      OMFG, the right wing media is so disgusting. .

      CNN — 
      Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.

      The claim that big names like Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Jr., and Dinesh D’Souza have promoted to millions of their followers: Paul Pelosi and the man who attacked him were gay lovers who had gotten into a fight.

      . . .

      “There is absolutely no evidence that Mr. Pelosi knew this man,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told CNN in an interview. “As a matter of fact, the evidence indicates the exact opposite.”

      But the explosion of social media posts discussing the theory shows how quickly conspiracies can spread, and how eagerly some political actors use falsehoods to push their agendas – even as violent threats against lawmakers have multiplied in recent years.

    21. 21.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is demanding a national security review of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and the nearly $2 billion in Saudi funding for the deal.
      {snip]
      “We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” Murphy said in a Monday tweet. Source

