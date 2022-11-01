JUST IN: Job openings *INCREASED* in September to 10.7 million, a surprisingly strong result and up from 10.3 million in August. The US has had over 10 million job openings for 15 straight months now. Bottom line: The job market still looks strong. No sign of a recession there pic.twitter.com/MAnukDACYR — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 1, 2022

Paul Krugman: “while political reporting generally takes it for granted that the economy is in bad shape, the data tell a different story. Yes, we have troublingly high inflation. But other indicators paint a much more favorable picture” https://t.co/NEAVGxnlxC — Rooter of this nations history (@realworldrj) November 1, 2022





So we've returned to full employment, but with unacceptably high inflation. And inflation is bad because it reduces real wages — right? Actually, the facts if you compare the current situation with pre pandemic, are kind of surprising 1/ pic.twitter.com/srO3is9rPq — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 30, 2022

As of Sept, with Feb 2020=100: 3/ pic.twitter.com/k5JMfJo5K2 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 30, 2022

But won't bringing inflation down require a nasty recession. Maybe, or maybe not — that's an assertion, not a fact. And the standard economic model of stagflation, which depends on expectations, actually says not, since expected inflation hasn't risen much 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 30, 2022

In short, there's a pretty good probability that we'll look back on how America handled the pandemic shock, mostly under Biden, and see it as a big success story 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 30, 2022

What an incredible run: The US has had over 10 million job openings for nearly 1.5 years. Yes, it has slowed *a little*, but it's still strong. Sept: 10.7 million

Aug: 10.3 million

July: 11.2 mil

June: 11 mil

May: 11.3 mil

April: 11.7 mil

March: 11.9 mil–>Record high — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 1, 2022

