You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Our Media ‘Betters’ Open Thread

Our Media ‘Betters’ Open Thread

by | 48 Comments

But why doesn’t the White House take us SERIOUSLY?!?


Wikipedia:

The Skimm (styled theSkimm) is an American media company, founded in 2012 by Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, providing a subscription-only newsletter. The newsletter is a digest of news stories intended to be simple and easy to read…

In the fall of 2016, theSkimm interviewed 12 of the major candidates for U.S. President and registered 110,000 people to vote in the 2016 election…

In October 2018, theSkimm announced that they have over 7 million subscribers…

Yes, but can *they* get multiple, one-on-one interviews with TFG?…

Well, we’ll show *him*!…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      Everyone here dunks on Maggie Haberman a lot, and for good reason, but Ross Douthat is the one that just fills me with burning hot lava rage.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dangerman

      I haven’t heard a really good Fuck ‘em lately.

      So, for the Bettors (intentionally spelled, as they seem to have an interest in the outcome), FUCK ‘EM.

      /efg

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      They’re courtiers, and they’re no less shallow, venal, hypocritical, bootlicking, or bewilderingly self-satisfied than courtiers of any other era.

      The OTHER people at TNYT and WaPo actually seem to be doing pretty good work these days.  I consider my subscription worthwhile for that.  There’s no denying that the international coverage of TNYT is good.

      But the political coverage is as broken as half (a particular half) of the system it covers.  About all they’re good for is the occasional juicy tidbit, and even that has to be taken with a shaker of salt because it more likely than not has multiple agendas behind it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TaMara

      For those still stressing about the polls, here’s an interesting segment on Joy Reid (it may have already been posted, but I’ve been busy and may have missed it.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dexwood

      Biden will always be damned if he did and damned if he didn’t. Our media is fucked. He is doing a great job. Biden will be in my town tomorrow. I received a generic invitation to attend. Wish i could, but the care of 94 year old parents comes first.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      @TaMara: The beltway has always been suckers for GOP propaganda – their higher ups all are ready to listen to these clowns.

      They should realize that if we sink into political violence, it won’t be the left wingers you’re going to have to worry about.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @cain: Every time I read one of his pieces (I know I should stop), I just want to spit at his smug, ugly, self-righteous, self-important mug. He sucks.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      Guys:  click on Peter Baker’s story about Biden’s speech tonight.  You might, might get a survey from the NY Times on their political reporting.  I kid you not.  A lot of questions about trust and bias.  I let them have it.

      https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/11/02/us/elections-midterms

      Interesting to me they are surveying that.  They have also cut off reader comments on the political stories; they monitored comments before, so it’s not just that they were trying to skip obvious trolls and sewage.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      All polls are worthless. Ignore them and GOTV. Next Tues and beyond are the polls that matter. I’m sensing loud panicked screeching from the GQP as Nov 8 gets closer – which gives me hope.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tony G

      @Suzanne: Ross Douthat is one of the worst human beings on the planet.  The fact that the New York Times has been paying him to write his theocratic drivel for more than 13 years is a good indication of how worthless that newspaper has become.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anoniminous

      @WereBear: ​

      Some people see women as human beings.

      Other people say they are chattel that need to be kept barefoot and pregnant.

      So opinions differ and it’s impossible to say, really.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Al Rennick

      @Martin:

      @HinTN:

      The N.Y. Times is performing an important public service by documenting Biden’s ongoing mental decline and you’re both in deep denial.

      The BJ community needs to stop the nonsense of pretending that there’s nothing to see here.  Biden’s mental acuity is eroding right in front of you.  Wake up and accept this inconvenient truth.

      After Election Day, Barack and Michelle Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer need to hold an intervention and convince Joe not to seek re-election.

      # Where’s Jackie Walorski?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      eachother

      Because elections are so awful, rigged, fraudulent and messed up, republicans should not vote.  Stand down and stay home.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      @cain:  I just wish I could turn him into a sunflower.

      I’m trying to decide — is this a euphemism for burying his corpse in a field? I seem to recall something similar from the Ukrainians, earlier this year.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      @Princess:  I have never seen anybody get as much pushback as Will in the WaPost reader comments today.  LOL.  They are clear eyed about who should actually retire.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cain

      @Ken:

      I’m trying to decide — is this a euphemism for burying his corpse in a field? I seem to recall something similar from the Ukrainians, earlier this year.

      Nope, I just want to turn him into a plant – generally a bright sunny happy plant. I’d like to do that with D’Souza as well.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      cain

      @Tony G: Does the guy actually generate any kind of sum for them? Who the fuck reads that guy – it’s not MAGA that’s for sure. They are too busy having starbursts looking at DeSantis while drawing “election was stolen” in green crayon.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @Princess: As I recall, George Will was the one who counted the use of “I” in various speeches, and concluded that Obama was a narcissist.

      That was one of my data points for my pet theory: It’s not that every accusation is a confession. It’s that the Republican party is cursed, and every accusation immediately becomes true, except of a Republican and amplified a thousand-fold.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      RaflW

      Woman who sat on important facts about fpotus for an extended period to be able to juice her book sales has feels about how the current president does his press avails. Huh.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Narya

      I refuse to read anything that Mags writes. Meanwhile my Phillies are dealing w a pitcher taking a no hitter into the 8th.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      gwangung

      @TaMara: Since at least 2016, polls have gotten AT LEAST one major thing wrong about their elections.

      They’re going to be majorly wrong on one thing this election. We’ll find out what it is on Tuesday.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      cain

      @gwangung: Can’t wait for their fucking post analysis – which will just move on to “they may have won this, but there are still so many challenges that Dems are failing at.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      piratedan

      @RaflW: you know, after TFG brought in all those “reputable” press folks (Jim Hoft, the dumbest man on the internet) and the proclivity of all of these reputable journos to sit on the crap that they observed in order to write and sell a book in lieu of actual reporting, I have no problem with Handsome Joe sending the message that if you’re just gonna report whatever you”re gonna report with whatever frame they’ve already chosen, why bother.

      TFG never felt compelled to make his case on MSNBC and since the NYT has already made their position known with how they’ve skewed their reporting (I don’t have a problem with fair, I do have an issue selective narratives), why should Joe cater to them?

      If the NYT wants to figure out why their influence is declining, they need to examine how their reporters have been inserting their biases into their reporting and their editors in what they consider not only to be news, but in how the job is done, if not what the job is in itself.

      Reply

