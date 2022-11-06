Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Election Time!

19 Comments

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

All the President’s Men (1976)

Tuesday is, as you all know, election day. In anticipation, and to take our minds off our anxiety about the future of democracy, let’s talk political art in this week’s Medium Cool.

From political paintings (“Guernica,” for example) to political TV (“The West Wing,” “MASH”) to political films (“Z,” “All the President’s Men”) to books (too many to name), politics shows up in many forms.

What are some works that have made the biggest impression on you? What changed your mind about something or taught you something valuable?

    19Comments

    4. 4.

      JPL

      The Contender with Joan Allen showed the dark side of the political world.   It didn’t enlighten me but did make me aware that we have to be prepared for a battle.   We aren’t ready yet to fight back.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Layer8Problem

      Borgen taught me that Danish parliamentary politics could actually be engaging and that Denmark might be an interesting place to live.

      The Battle of Algiers showed the battle doesn’t end just because they say it’s over and they won.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Borgen.  Incredible Danish drama series about the first Woman Prime Minister.  It really brings home the difficulty of building majority coalitions in a multi-party system.  The truth is, you often have to work with some extremely reprehensible people/parties.  It also underscores the fact that having third, fourth, fifth parties doesn’t magically guarantee Progressive outcomes or erase shitloads of Misogyny and Xenophobia.

      Chernobyl and The Americans both had a lot to say about Soviet politics in the 80’s even though politics wasn’t the overt focus of either.

      And while not a “political” show, For All Mankind has a major plot line about Presidential politics that is really excellent.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BGinCHI

      @UncleEbeneezer: Yes. Chernobyl (by the great Craig Mazin) is tremendous.

      I was really impressed at how For All Mankind kept up the quality across its seasons. Is it gonna keep going? Hope so.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The Hillary Clinton documentary on Hulu and her podcast too.  Both highlight just how different she is from the Misogynist image of a corrupt, Devil-Lady that our media, the GOP and a whole lot of Progressives have spent years promoting.  She’s a fundamentally decent person who was fighting for all kinds of progressive shit for decades before it became cool to do so.  For the podcast, I highly recommend the episode she did about Ukraine with Michael McFaul.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nora

      Wag the Dog.  For sheer cynical delight, this movie works. And what a cast!  Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, William H. Macy, Greg Kinnear, even Willie Nelson.  Just the movie to watch when you want to believe everything sucks.  Great Mark Knopfler music on the soundtrack, too.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PaulB

      An earlier Robert Redford film, The Candidate, is definitely worth a look, with one of the best last lines of any movie: “What do we do now?”

      Reply

