Sunday Morning Open Thread: Inelegant, Possibly, But It Works

    1. 1.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I put a lot of hope in how polling of the Kansas abortion referendum severely underestimated how incredibly, angrily motivated people were in the wake of Dobbs. And I get the sense that as we learn more about the consequences of taking away Roe, that angry motivation is not going to be easily deflected by some 21st-century GOP distraction.

      There’s an election looming in the distance in Greece, and my thoughts on that one are far less clear.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I thought the polling shift happened when they moved from registered voters to likely voters.  If so, we’ll see who actually shows up.

    3. 3.

      Asparagus Aspersions

      It’s hard to believe that there was ever a time where an upcoming election didn’t tie my stomach up in knots. I’ve been trying to tune out polls and conventional wisdom. Being in France, I find the time difference makes Election Day extra excruciating. It’ll be the middle of the night here by the time the actual results start coming in. I might just stay off all news that evening – I know from experience that it is not good for my mental health to jump between 18 open tabs, hitting “refresh” every fourteen seconds.

      I am just tired of every election feeling like we’re wobbling on the edge of existential abyss. What would it be like to have two normal parties?

    5. 5.

      Mimi

      I watched the camel video and thought I don’t think I saw camels doing that in Lawrence of Arabia. But then it occurred to me I can only remember scenes of them riding camels either on flat land or downhill.

      I think I’ll have to check that later.

    7. 7.

      Kay

      I’m afraid media and Republicans have so lowered expectations that any win by Republicans will now be announced as a “blowout”.

      They’re supposed to do well in an out-year midterm. The EXPECTATION is they would do well. Don’t let these liars move the goalposts on you.

    10. 10.

      JMG

      @Kay: I agree. Suppose the Republicans win the House with like 225 seats and the Senate with 51 or 52. Is that a blowout or a narrow shift in a closely divided electorate?

    11. 11.

      Narya

      I’m afraid to hope (and just plain afraid), but I can’t help thinking that Dobbs is going to be a big factor. Women are underestimated all the damn time.

    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Mimi: Whoever said they were surprised the camel wasn’t better  at climbing that dune obviously never tried walking up a sand dune themselves.

      For some reason, this reminded me of the incessantly critical “Do Something” Democrats I see on Twitter.

    13. 13.

      satby

      Want to read something to cheer you up? #iamtheradicalleft is all stories of mostly former Republicans voting for the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor.

    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The downside of “hopium” is the withdrawal :)

      They were supposed to win a blowout. Anything less than that is an underperformance  and Democrats holding or winning is an overperformance. Possible but not what would be expected given past cycles.

      That’s the truth but it’s not what we’ll hear because they no longer deliver honest (or even useful) analysis. They feed us junk. Low quality garbage work.

    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      We Dems are too bipolar.  It’s either exuberance or dispair.  I myself have gotten caught up in that.  I’m trying to change.

      The media sucks, but a lot of it is based on feeding our preexisting mental illness.

    17. 17.

      Kay

      @JMG:

      It’s a narrow shift and what would be expected given past elections. 

      It means they underperformed their 2010 midterm performance. It means Trump and Trumpism underperformed, or, alternately, Joe Biden and Bidenism overperformed.

      I woul be ok with it if it were just media and “professional” Democrats – I could give a shit- but it never is – ordinary Democrats always buy into it and any GOP win is experienced as catastrophic.

    18. 18.

      trnc

      @Baud: I thought the polling shift happened when they moved from registered voters to likely voters. If so, we’ll see who actually shows up.

      The good news is that the one chart shows turnout. My concern is that the comparison doesn’t take into account that repubs are more likely to vote on election day, and that the non-affiliated will lean republican due to the non-stop screaming of inflation with zero context by the villagers.

      I would be extremely happy to see the villagers have to eat it on Wednesday.

    19. 19.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Kay: After Trump’s horrific presidency and January 6th, the fact that the American people still gravitate towards Republicans is astounding. It’s as if there is nothing that Republicans can do to lose. Almost as if they’re the default party no matter what.
      Tom Nichols’ tweet is exactly right. Electing Republicans isn’t going to end inflation or solve any other problem. They amass power to harass LGBTs and other minorities — not to govern.

    22. 22.

      satby

      Also I’ve been enjoying gawking at Elmo’s train wreck management style (now trying to rescind some of his layoffs 😂). Last night Valerie Bertanelli (already a blue check) changed her name to Elon Musk and started retweeting all the Democratic ads and statements.

      I’m going to miss Twitter when it implodes. Unlikely to migrate anywhere else, though Counter Social tempts me slightly. Edited because I’m using my psychotic Kindle that just substituted random words for what I wrote.

    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: At the risk of repeating myself: “Good news will wait. Bad news will not go away.”

      Getting one’s self tied up in knots over an uncertain future is not healthy.

    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Patricia Kayden:

      Well, there are two parties and it’s pretty much split 50/50 among the electorate.  We’d have a slight edge if it weren’t for structural issues in how we elect people.

      At the end of the day, as long as Dems treat black people like human beings, a large part of society will treat Democrats like black people.

      So, no, we can’t earn their respect, and the GOP can’t squander it.

    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      So, concisely, because I’m lazy and have an election coming up over here that is a literal David vs Slimy Cheating Bastard crapfest.

      The MAGAts are way behind in early voting and voter enthusiasm, but when their Media cheerleaders ask the kind of people they think – should – be voting in a perfectly normal midterm election, they find that the GOP has an advantage?

      I know which side of that equation is rather be on.

    27. 27.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      Right. While it is true that we don’t know the future and I agree this election could defy expectations, it is also true that we do know the past so can actually measure GOP performance against past midterms.

      Anything less than a blowout is underperforming. That’s the truth. Anything less than a blowout discredits the NYT and the rest of the media (who follow the NYT like lemmings) because they promised a GOP blowout. They sold it for a year. If it doesn’t appear it means they either failed at predictions or failed at selling a GOP blowout to the public.

    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @trnc: I am interested in how the non-affiliated will vote this year. I suspect that Democrats will break even or better with this socially and politically diverse group.

      But there has been a decline in the efficacy of exit polling. We might not be able to reach very accurate conclusions as to how the Independent vote broke.

