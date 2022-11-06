no offense to camels but i thought they’d be better at it than this https://t.co/SPzB9clLFr — SLUG (@generalslug) November 2, 2022

The most important & underreported story in American politics today is that Democrats have a 4 MILLION vote lead over @GOP in early voting at this moment. And Democrats in 2022 are performing at 3 points higher than in 2020. THERE IS NO RED WAVE YET. Ignore the polls, #VOTE. pic.twitter.com/FEjyTO64uU — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) November 5, 2022





With Biden up soon in Philly at @DNC rally, supporters are dancing and waving cellphone lights to pop and hip-hop songs. pic.twitter.com/kgvLta2CWC — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) November 5, 2022

Obama and Biden on stage at Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/PHsqIeo9my — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2022

The main thing that has me wondering whether we're all going to look very silly in our predictions of a R-leaning environment are the post-Dobbs primaries and special elections. Never seen a party overperform in a ton of August specials only to get blown out in November. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) November 4, 2022

But like, how much, and from what baseline? But @GalenMetzger1 and @iabvek have both shown the special election shifts were driven largely by persuasion instead of just turnout, which you can see by examining precinct results. So, maybe they went from a ~D+4 or so to an R+1? — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) November 4, 2022

But anyways, the CW just snapped from "competitive midterm" to "Republican blowout" in 2 weeks and that came despite gas prices plunging and no obvious trigger. How much of that is real, and how much is us just trying to fit to priors? I honestly don't know. IDK if anyone does. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) November 4, 2022