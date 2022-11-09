Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Let. Us. SAVOR!

*Major* props to our own WaterGirl, for herding us cats jackals and keeping us all focused and up to date, last night and for the previous many months!

Soon


(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

    5. 5.

      Isua

      THANK YOU WATER GIRL AND BALLOON JUICE! You guys got me through all this and got me donating. (General lurker here. I should probably comment more, I have a dog I could talk about.) This morning I am buying Stacy Abrams’ romance novels for my kindle as a show of personal support because she’s amazing, and once I finish grading whatever nonsense my students submitted last night, I’m gonna read her.

    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Some disappointments to be sure (really Ohio? Vance?), but nowhere near as bad as it could have been and looks like at worst the House will have a razor-thin GOP majority. Which is bad (and fingers crossed it doesn’t happen), but they’ll spend so much time fighting among themselves that it will limit the damage.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      @HinTN:

      Dammit.  That block quote was supposed to be this.

      Major* props to our own WaterGirl, for herding us cats jackals and keeping us all focused and up to date, last night and for the previous many months!

       

      But good in TN.

    11. 11.

      oatler

      @Eolirin:

      ABC has an In-depth analysis on the Dems stunning losses, hosted by Chris Christie. Punditry has added wisdom to his bought-and-paid-for dewlaps.

    12. 12.

      Shalimar

      @dmsilev: I’m not sure a barely Republican House would be bad.  Yes, it means nothing gets done in the next 2 years.  On the other hand, there is no better possible 2024 slogan than some variation of “Just say no to 2 more years of clown car government.”

    13. 13.

      jonas

      @Eolirin: ​
        Ugh. That’s too bad. It was looking like she might pull it off last night. Well, w/o the Senate, we can forget getting any more judicial nominations, but at least Mitch McConnell is not going to blow up the world over the debt ceiling and will continue supporting Ukraine. A GOP-controlled House would have been an unmitigated catastrophe.

    15. 15.

      New Deal democrat

      @dmsilev: You want to really smile?

      This morning, if I am Ron DeSantis, I am totally UN-intimidated by Trump. I am running in 2024.

      In a Trump vs. DeSantis GOP primary in 2024, root for injuries. Even better, root for a *small* DeSantis win, followed by Trump p***ing all over him and (successfully) urging GOPers to write in his name in the general election.

    16. 16.

      Eolirin

      @jonas: It’s not over yet, she might still. But it’s going to be scary close if that happens.

      And we may yet get a GOP controlled House. It’ll just be with thin margins.

    17. 17.

      Kay

      @dmsilev:

      Ryan was always a long shot. It’s a Trump + 8 state. A red state.

      Democrats won’t win as long as there are so many rural counties with lopsided GOP outcomes – 75R/25D.

      They can have perfectly respectable urban turnout and as long as all those smaller counties are 75/25 they will lose. It just doesn’t add up for them. Ryan knew what he had to do- he had to shrink some of the rural margins. He just couldn’t do it with even a good campaign.

      It’s a shame the state has gone so far Right, but it has.

    18. 18.

      jonas

      @Shalimar: ​
       

      “Just say no to 2 more years of clown car government.”

      You’re assuming the average voter pays any attention whatsoever to Congressional politics. Most probably don’t even know what party controls the House at any given moment. This always works in Republicans’ favor, however, because they pay no price for running a complete clusterfuck of a clownshow that panders to their base, while Democrats get no credit for doing things right because no-one but partisan political junkies pays any attention and, well, the less said about our political media and their priorities the better.

    20. 20.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I feel dirty but I’m quoting Bill Kristol (15 minutes ago):

      Looks like the Mesa vote won’t be enough for Boebert, and it seems likely to me, looking at what’s out county by county, that Frisch will win in CO-3 by a couple thousand votes or so. One of the worst members will be replaced by someone with the potential to be a first rate one.

    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @jonas: According to WaPo, Cortez Masto is trailing in the vote count but still likely to win. Not a sure thing by any means, but all is not lost.

    22. 22.

      Baud

      @jonas:

      If that were entirely true, we would have done much worse in this election.

      But I generally agree with you that we shouldn’t assume any particular awful thing the Republicans do will create some massive voter backlash.

    26. 26.

      Kay

      Probably worse for Ohio than Vance is the state supreme court. Vance is actually bad for the country more than he’s bad for Ohio.

      Ohio is really corrupt. A far Right court dominated by Republicans who don’t follow recusal norms or any ethical standards will just make that growing problem worse. The state looks more and more like a declining lost cause.

    27. 27.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @rikyrah:

      Yes they did! I worked the polls on UNM campus yesterday. I was supposed to be just a poll watcher for the morning shift, but ended up staying well past closing time at 7pm to help with crowd management.

      Gen Z turned out in massive numbers, so much so that the same-day registration computer system nearly shut down from overload. (Of course they were last-minute registrants, what did people expect?) Quite a few had to wait hours first to register and then for their new registration to clear the system and get their ballot. But wait they did, mostly with patience and good humor. I was impressed and often nearly in tears over their presence and persistence. From their comments, it was clear that Dobbs was a motivator, among other things

      The kids are alright.

    29. 29.

      JPL

      Water Girl had at least one more assignment and that is to raise money for Warnock.   If we lose Nevada, republicans are going to spend a lot to get Herschel that seat.

    30. 30.

      jonas

      @Kay: ​
        The Trumpification of rural America is a tragic thing to see. Trumpinomics does absolutely *nothing* for them or their families or their farms/ranches — in fact most Republican policies are aimed at promoting Big Ag, degrading the environment, and impoverishing farmers — but I guess those guns and being “anti-woke” or whatever are more important than, you know, prosperity and health. smh.

    31. 31.

      Kay

      They came out  against Dobbs even with virtually no coverage of the impact of the decision from major national media and no investment or effort by national media in covering it.

      It was all local media, social media and a couple of online liberal outlets like Jezebel. Women got it without the big lavishly funded media companies. There’s some kind of lesson there for Democrats.

    32. 32.

      citizen dave

      I imposed a news blackout on myself after reading last night that Florida is still (overall) crazy, and broke the blackout by coming here once I arrived at work.  Thank you Balloon Juice for being there.  As Tom Waits used to stage banter “I love you all individually and as a group. “

    34. 34.

      jonas

      @Baud: ​
        I know, right? Remember when Trump campaigned a bunch there in 2016 and crowed about how he had jawboned the Carrier company into keeping their plant open in Ohio? The second his back was turned, they shut it anyway and moved to Mexico. Then Biden comes along with a bunch of clean energy jobs, a massive Intel chip plant, etc., and no-one gives a shit.

    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker:The margin that DeSantis won by just proves that Florida is a basket case. The inmates have truly taken over the asylum.
      eta, Eric schmitt’s winning margin says the same for Misery.​

    39. 39.

      Anyway

      Psyched about the PA wins, all the midwestern governor races (WI, MN, MI, IL) – bummed about Vance any his smarmy shtick in the senate.

      Any details on NY house races? They looked bad last night…

    42. 42.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: The most massive voter backlash we’ve seen was to Trump being elected, where our 2018 results were really strong in the House but still not quite enough to take us over the hump in some close statewide races.

      Not even the pandemic and its inept handling was enough to create the kind of real game changing wave for us we want to see.

      So this is likely the best we’ll be able to get. And it’s just on the edge of being enough. It may fall short or we may just pull it out.

      We’re not in a great place electorally. A lot of that is gerrymandering, and the structural issues with the Senate, but given the handicaps we have there just aren’t enough of us for decisive wins. NY’s results are really illustrative, though I think we can win back some of the races we lost next cycle.

      Feels like everything is going to be on a knife’s edge, at best, for a long while.

    46. 46.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @jonas: but I guess those guns and being “anti-woke” or whatever are more important than, you know, prosperity and health. In a word? Yes. That and Jesus.

    47. 47.

      jonas

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
        I was dragging Kristol a bit yesterday for his prediction that there would be no Red Wave, given his track record as the absolutely worst political prognosticator in history, but here we are.

      Funny how when he started rooting for Team Blue he suddenly gets more accurate. Go figure.

    48. 48.

      JPL

      @Math Guy:  Why is a wife beater allowed to own a gun?   Warnock had two really good ads in the last two weeks, with one featuring republicans who won’t vote for Herschel.

    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you Democrats, for turning out and voting.  (Thank you, New Mexico Generation Z, for staying in line to register and vote! That’s great news, O Felix Culpa.)

      My condolences to those who live in states where superior candidates could not be elected.  This time. For some of you, that will change.

      Very happy to be starting the post-midterms world with relief.  Proud of Joe Biden and all that he has accomplished.  To the tune of so much dismissal and derision.  Proud of Democrats.  Proud of jackals!

    51. 51.

      jonas

      @indycat32: ​
        Ack. You’re right. That was Indiana. I can only presume that the point stands, though. Republicans kicking you repeatedly in the nads apparently feels better than having to admit a Democrat did anything beneficial for you.

    52. 52.

      Kay

      @jonas:

      I think about it a lot because I live among it. Obama lost my county by 10 in 2008. Biden lost it by almost 30. That’s the shift right there and it’s in every rural county. It adds up until they can’t overcome it with even increased turnout in urban centers.

      D’s did fine in the other Great Lakes states last night, so it’s not a “northern Great Lakes tier problem” it’s an Ohio problem. They should redirect the Ohio effort to NC and/or GA.

      Marcy Kaptur, who won last night, has said it for 20 years. Ohio can choose to trend towards MI or WI or MN or PA OR trend toward “Appalachian state”, like Kentucky and West Virginia. They are going with “Appalachian”.

