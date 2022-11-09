Thank you, everyone, for voting harder. — Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 9, 2022

*Major* props to our own WaterGirl, for herding us cats jackals and keeping us all focused and up to date, last night and for the previous many months!

.@HayesBrown: Here’s a short list of changes that would have been in place today had the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act passed: https://t.co/Z6tIxKGfZw pic.twitter.com/3CmiOi0LfL — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 8, 2022





This baseball cap is a national monument Biden declared in Colorado last month— fulfilling a campaign promise of Senator @MichaelBennet who just won re-election. https://t.co/EwwBr6Nddu — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) November 9, 2022

Took control of government faster than any opposition movement since Herbert Hoover. Passed four major bills on pandemic aid, industrial policy, climate and infrastructure with a zero-seat majority. Now just pulled off one of the most impressive midterms in decades. https://t.co/30UTPCy2N3 — dr. stupid (@cityafreaks) November 9, 2022

If it wasn’t for Gen-Z, there would have been a red wave. The polling shows that OUR generation voted for Democrats more than any other age group. WE are the reason Democracy will stand. We now have a seat at the table. Time to start listening. — Olivia Julianna ?? (@0liviajulianna) November 9, 2022

.@JoyAnnReid on the impact abortion had on #Election2022: "The history of the way elections work cannot survive a cataclysmic event in the lives of half the population." https://t.co/x010F2TMpX pic.twitter.com/62bFgdyTRo — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2022

Because Democrats did a lot of popular things and the Supreme Court made a wildly unpopular decision. https://t.co/izqjK7sKbL — Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 9, 2022

McCarthy victory party delayed as mixed bag of results trickle in. pic.twitter.com/6kLstnbL0T — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 9, 2022

Several House GOP sources tell CBS after midnight tonight that they are now increasingly worried that if GOP wins a narrow House majority, it'll be utter chaos for McCarthy/leadership team. Rep. MTG & her allies would have much more sway in a tight GOP House, the sources predict. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 9, 2022

Pelosi can govern with a 1 seat majority.

McCarthy is fucked 6 ways to Sunday with that number. https://t.co/xxP6IgQ9X6 — Elizabeth Rogers (@ahumorlessfem) November 9, 2022

Donald Trump is the big loser tonight. Joe Biden and the Infrastructure Bill is the big winner. pic.twitter.com/x0va75BuZB — Christopher Webb????VOTE (@cwebbonline) November 9, 2022