There is a House seat in AZ that urgently needs help “curing” ballots! (one of our super swing candidates)
If you or anyone else wants to make phone calls to help voters cure ballots – one of the few times people will be glad to get a phone call from someone they don’t know yet – Monday Tues or Wednesday:
Dana Allmond, an awesome Super Swing District candidate running against an election denier in a key Arizona legislative district is asking for help.
She and her opponent have 53k votes; he’s got a few hundred more; with about 11k to count.
With your help she could win an AZ House seat and tie the chamber.
There are 2 House seats in CA that urgently need help “curing” ballots!
In-person volunteers AND phone people are needed to help in CA-41!
Phone people are needed to help in CA-22!
URGENT! We need volunteers who can travel IMMEDIATELY to California's 41st District to knock on doors to help cure ballots for Democrat @WillRollinsCA.
The House is still possible! Join if you can!#Voterizer #DemocracyWins https://t.co/sxm0rmphCG
🐇
You can phonebank to help Rudy Salas in CA-22! https://t.co/PVLyF85ICC
🐇
There IS a phonebank! https://t.co/d9osqXDDmK
Let’s win this!
Open thread.
