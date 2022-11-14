If you or anyone else wants to make phone calls to help voters cure ballots – one of the few times people will be glad to get a phone call from someone they don’t know yet – Monday Tues or Wednesday:

Dana Allmond, an awesome Super Swing District candidate running against an election denier in a key Arizona legislative district is asking for help.

She and her opponent have 53k votes; he’s got a few hundred more; with about 11k to count.

With your help she could win an AZ House seat and tie the chamber.

https://www.mobilize.us/missionforaz/event/542942/