Not quite sure what to make of this upcoming announcement from the DOJ:

[WaPo] Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence, as well as key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official. The decision is expected to be announced Friday afternoon, and comes just days after Trump formally declared himself a 2024 candidate for president. Well before Trump’s announcement, according to people familiar with the matter, Justice Department officials discussed the possibility of appointing a special counsel to take over investigations involving Trump — such as the Mar-a-Lago case or the attempts to prevent Joe Biden from ascending to the presidency after the 2020 election — if Trump formally declared himself a candidate, people familiar with the matter have said.

It doesn’t say who has been named special counsel. Is there are rule that the special counsel has to be a Republican, similar to the mandatory GOP party affiliation for FBI directors? I hear John Durham is available!

Open thread.

PS: Sorry about the paragraph spacing in the WaPo quote. I can’t fix it because fuck WordPress, that’s why.