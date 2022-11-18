Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / So Special (Open Thread)

So Special (Open Thread)

by | 92 Comments

This post is in: 

Not quite sure what to make of this upcoming announcement from the DOJ:

[WaPo]  Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence, as well as key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official.

The decision is expected to be announced Friday afternoon, and comes just days after Trump formally declared himself a 2024 candidate for president.

Well before Trump’s announcement, according to people familiar with the matter, Justice Department officials discussed the possibility of appointing a special counsel to take over investigations involving Trump — such as the Mar-a-Lago case or the attempts to prevent Joe Biden from ascending to the presidency after the 2020 election — if Trump formally declared himself a candidate, people familiar with the matter have said.

It doesn’t say who has been named special counsel. Is there are rule that the special counsel has to be a Republican, similar to the mandatory GOP party affiliation for FBI directors? I hear John Durham is available!

Open thread.

PS: Sorry about the paragraph spacing in the WaPo quote. I can't fix it because fuck WordPress, that's why.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    92Comments

    2. 2.

      A Ghost to Most

      Well, the Eeyores on Raw story are clambering that Garland is no-good, lazy coward who won’t ever do a fucking thing, so I’d say about normal.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike S

      Special Councils are where investigations go to die. Trump will just delay everything again and his cuckus will muddy the waters the whole time.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      FastEdD

      Ugh, we saw that one coming. Let’s just continue to investigate for a couple years, right up to the 2024 election cycle, and then we can’t do anything “because it is too close to an election.” Sorry I am so cynical but I am losing hope that these fascists will ever be held accountable. Ever.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      I try to keep an open mind on Garland by reading Marcy Wheeler (emptywheel) but god damn why does an open and shut case like the Mar a Lago documents drag on and on?  He’s been caught about as red handed as someone can be.  But now we need months of delay while the special counsel office gears up.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anoniminous

      Brought forward from previous thread:

      Word on the Tech Grapevine is Twitter’s entire payroll department has quit.

      Also in the business press.

      “Along with the payroll department resignations, Twitter’s US tax team and its financial reporting team also resigned, two people familiar with the matter said, matching multiple internal messages seen by Insider. “

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      I heard that Alan Dershowitz has free time now that he spends less time in Martha’s Vineyard. Some people say he’s an expert in constitutional law but I think that just may be a rumor. ////////////

      The fact that the investigation has not been dropped is a good thing. We’ll see who gets appointed, though.

      Can the special investigator use the same team that is already in place?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      WaPo via Betty Cracker @ Top:

      Well before Trump’s announcement, according to people familiar with the matter, Justice Department officials discussed the possibility of appointing a special counsel to take over investigations involving Trump — such as the Mar-a-Lago case or the attempts to prevent Joe Biden from ascending to the presidency after the 2020 election — if Trump formally declared himself a candidate, people familiar with the matter have said.

      I really don’t get this at all. I mean, sure, appoint a special counsel when investigating a President, but a candidate?

      Trump’s transgressions are a straightforward criminal matter, and I don’t see any reason why the DoJ should treat charges against Trump any differently than they do for any other common criminal.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MattF

      Inevitable, IMO. And I’m not sad that inquiries into TFG’s criming will continue for the foreseeable future. I expect a lot of whining from Republicans.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Surly Duff

      The special counsel should be someone with a distinguished career of public service. A former senator and secretary of state, perhaps.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      livewyre

      I don’t envy anyone tasked with convicting a former president. Here’s hoping it’s a cut that heals cleanly, politically speaking.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      What baffles me is that this SC is supposed to cover the documents case and ‘some aspects’ of the J6 investigation. Uh.. okay. What aspects? And does that mean that DOJ is retaining ‘other aspects’ of the J6 investigation? Are those other aspects just the rioters, or the bogus electors, or what?

      Fani Willis, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:

      I really don’t get this at all. I mean, sure, appoint a special counsel when investigating a President, but a candidate?

      Garland said specifically the fact that Trump and Biden could be opponents in the election is the reason for the SC. He’s trying as best as he can to keep DOJ impartial, but as has been repeatedly pointed out, the right will never claim it’s not a political witch hunt.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JoyceH

      @Surly Duff:

      The special counsel should be someone with a distinguished career of public service. A former senator and secretary of state, perhaps.

      Problem is that all of the most qualified and experienced legal minds have already gone on record in interviews or op-eds giving their legal opinion that of COURSE Trump should be charged.

      I’d love to see them name Michael Luttig, but I guess that’s out the window.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Lacuna Synecdoche: I share your bafflement. For transparently political reasons (i.e., to keep his own rogue field agents from leaking damaging info), James Comey announced that the FBI had reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton right before the 2016 election, FFS.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cacti

      Garland is a gutless wonder.

      If you’re afraid of your fingerprints being on anything remotely controversial, don’t take the fucking AG job.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      livewyre

      @zhena gogolia: This, and…

      If it was just him and our party involved, and rule of law itself wasn’t a matter of major contention, then I could see him being treated equally to anyone else. That’s the ideal. But with all the support he’s received from the party that relies on his voters, the investigation has to be shored up against political interference to a literally unprecedented degree. This one is going to sting no matter what.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HumboldtBlue

      Barb McQuade just said Smith has been brought in to oversee the ongoing investigation, and that bringing in smith means there is a very high likelihood one of these cases results in charges.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      patrick II

      @JPL:

      I have read of more outlandish right-wing decisions coming out of Texas federal courts so that might be a better place.  However, I can’t picture Trump in a cowboy hat.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia:

      Like it or not. He’s not going to be treated like a common criminal.

      To say nothing of limitless funding, (probably) high-powered attorneys, and a good chance of friendly, partisan judges.

      Am I the only one who remembers Iran-Contra? any of the trials of the century of the week of the last thirty years? seen Law and Order, or LA Law? the legal process is complicated and stacked in favor of defendants, especially, again, rich and well-connected ones

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JPL

      @Baud: I know but since he was president at the time, he might think it needs to be seen by a federal court.    Actually Doug’s favorite paper mentioned that.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Scout211

      @Cacti: I think he and the White House may be more concerned about how it could be used against Biden in 2024than Garland’s reputation.  Any of the GOP candidates would use that against Biden.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      James E Powell

      Walsh, Fitzpatrick, Mueller, and now this. Republicans can commit crimes in public, brag about them on cable news, and nothing ever happens to them. Oh wait, it makes them more popular with their base & the political media admire them for it.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      jonas

      Oh great. Another report where an SC can find that Trump is potentially not not guilty of stealing classified government documents…

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Cacti

      @Albatrossity: The AG is the final decision-maker for any special counsel investigation to proceed to prosecution. Garland will still have to make the call

      Not necessarily. This could give him time to be out of the position before any decision had to be made.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jeffro

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:trump’s transgressions are a straightforward criminal matter, and I don’t see any reason why the DoJ should treat charges against trump any differently than they do for any other common criminal.

      I have to agree.  This is getting ridiculous.  Stand. Up. for the rule of law, Garland.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JPL

      @Baud: that’s my biggest fear.   Even in Fulton Cty there are wingnuts so one can’t cause a mistrial.  If Fani Willis brings charges, I hope she sequesters the jury.   Political interference will happen whatever though.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      ian

      @Betty Cracker:  Comey was incorrect and outside of regular FBI policies when he did that.  I don’t see how someone can say that Comey was wrong and that we should also follow his example

      I see the esteemable Baud has beaten me to this argument

      Reply
    65. 65.

      UncleEbeneezer

      During his stint at the Public Integrity Section, Smith oversaw the prosecutions of CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling, who was convicted in 2015 of disclosing national defense information and obstructing justice — two potential crimes at the center of the Trump documents probe. Smith also oversaw the convictions of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and former Rep. Rick Renzi, an Arizona Republican, both for bribery and extortion charges. McDonnell’s conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court.
      Since 2018, Smith has been prosecuting war crimes in the Hague stemming from the conflict in Kosovo. He’s registered to vote in the U.S. as a political independent, officials said.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @James E Powell: my recollection is Walsh had a strong record of indictments and convictions– Weinberger and Ollie North are the ones I remember best, if not that well– and a combination of appeals and pardons and whatnot got them off. Any number of the people we called neocons in the Bush II administration had criminal records. Poindexter, Abrams. Nobody much cared.

      That’s the problem with looking to the legal system to fix political problems. It was Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate who let trump off. And how many Senators who voted to acquit him were just re-elected: Johnson, Rubio, Rand Paul… I’m sure I’m overlooking a few.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      WaterGirl

      It’s hard to trust the institutions when we have been let down so many times since 2016.

      But I trust Biden, and I trust Merrick Garland, so I am not going to assume the worst.

      I feel totally confident about one thing: whichever way Garland went with this – either continuing with the in-house investigation or appointing special Counsel – he would have been soundly criticized.  There are good arguments to be made for each option.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The potential appointment of a special counsel has raised concerns that it would take years to conclude. This fear could be due to the lengthy investigation conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller, which lasted nearly two years.
      But this case would be different because the DOJ is already investigating Trump and the same FBI agents could work with the special counsel’s office. Some of the career prosecutors at DOJ could be hired and work for the new special counsel. The appointment of a special counsel would slow things down by weeks, not months, if at all. The prosecution of Trump would be more like Mueller’s prosecution of one-time Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was indicted within about five months of Mueller’s appointment because much of the investigative work had already been done.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: quick check of wiki tells me Piondexter and North had their convictions overturned on appeal, Abrams and of course Weinberger were lame duck pardoned by Poppy, who had pretty clearly perjured himself according to Weinberger’s contemporary accounts.

      The ACLU was part of North’s appeals effort. My father was furious, quit donating for twenty years.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      PJ

      Feels like a punt.  Can any Republican under DoJ investigation now just announce they are running for President to force the appointment of a special counsel?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: ​
       It is not the legal institutions that have let us down (except the Supreme Court). It is politicians interfering with the legal institutions – pardons, interference by corrupt officials, etc.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Garland said specifically the fact that Trump and Biden could be opponents in the election is the reason for the SC. He’s trying as best as he can to keep DOJ impartial, but as has been repeatedly pointed out, the right will never NOT claim it’s not a political witch hunt.

      A special prosecutor wasn’t needed to charge and convict Lyndon LaRouche, who had been a Presidential candidate at times, nor to charge and convict Eugene Debs, also a former presidential candidate.

      To my mind, a special prosecutor undercuts the appearance of fairness, and the presumption that all people are treated equally under the law. It also grants credence to Aileen Cannon’s widely ridiculed argument that Trump deserves special treatment.

      If I were Trump’s lawyers, I would use the DoJ’s decision to assign a special prosecutor as proof that even the DoJ implicitly concedes there are special circumstances that require special treatment for Trump. Assigning a special prosecutor could end up resulting in a legal self-own by the DoJ.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I have been calling for a special counsel for a while for multiple reasons – but most importantly – TRANSPARENCY. A special counsel must say what they’re investigating, and they have to report to congress any prosecutorial decisions OR declination decisions. 2/

      That means if they decide not to prosecute, they have to say why not. If it were just the DoJ, they wouldn’t be required to explain why they didn’t charge him, or even that they’ve decided not to. 3/

      Reply
    86. 86.

      zhena gogolia

      If Merrick Garland didn’t think there was a serious possibility that Trump would be indicted, he wouldn’t have appointed a special counsel.He didn’t appoint Jack Smith to wind down these investigations.— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 18, 2022

      Reply
    87. 87.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie: Institutions are only as good as the humans that are running them.  We did not grow up expecting that the bad guys would be overseeing many of the institutions and that they would have their fingers weighing so heavily on the scale.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Betty Cracker

      @ian: I’m not saying Comey should be the model here, just that his shitty behavior is evidence that being a presidential candidate doesn’t immunize a person from a criminal investigation. Especially two years out from the election!

      @BaudIf the DOJ investigation is going to proceed despite (or under the auspices of?) the appointment of special counsel and Garland (or whoever is currently AG at the time) has to sign off on any charges that arise from that investigation, what’s the point of appointing special counsel? 

      Reply
    90. 90.

      PJ

      @UncleEbeneezer: Where does one register as an “Independent”?  In New York, you can register as a Democrat, or Republican, or other recognized party, but this is an affirmative action when you register to vote, and there is no registration to indicate you are “Independent.”  In other words, the system knows that you are not registered with a particular party to vote in their primary, but there’s no identification the voter makes that he or she is “Independent.”

      Reply
    91. 91.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: Lol.  You know I agree with that, in general.  But the fact that he recently convicted someone of EXACTLY THE CRIMES THAT TRUMP COMMITTED is a really good sign.  And the screaming if he were a registered Dem (or Republican) would be even more excruciating (and ridiculous) than it already is.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      livewyre

      I’d keep a sideways glance on any efforts in this thread to stick personal characterizations on the officials involved – their will, their desires, their inner lives, any number of unknowables. The point of the law is that it’s not about who’s carrying it out. This investigation may be the biggest test of that principle that we’ve ever had, and there’s a lot of political incentive to throw doubt on it. Let’s stay vigilant.

      Reply

