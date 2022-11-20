What do absurd pandemic prevention policy proposals have to do with the catastrophic collapse of crypto markets? Quite a lot, actually, and it all comes back to this guy:https://t.co/F9cFm99tfY — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 17, 2022

It’s all fun & games, if you’re Sam Bankman-Friend and his polycule buddies, or the hordes of entranced journamalists who fell for his ‘Effective Altruism’ blather. But it’s a real tragedy if, for instance, you were one of the West Africans caught up in SBF’s ‘evangelical’ ‘multi-level-marketing like’ promotions.

And then there’s the broader social contagion, one not-very-visible part of which Dr. Rasmussen explains:

This dude is Sam Bankman-Fried AKA SBF. Until last week, he was the billionaire head of FTX, a crypto exchange, and was known for being an “effective altruism” philanthropist. Effective altruism is the idea of using evidence & reason to benefit the most people. That all seemed to go fine for SBF until there was the crypto equivalent of a bank run and he went bankrupt overnight. Now there’s a whole lot of EA longtermist pet projects that are suddenly without funding. So why am I talking about this? I’m not a billionaire. I’m a boring academic virologist on the Canadian prairies. Why should I care about the self-regarding strategies tech bros use to make themselves feel better about being unrepentant wealth-hoarding capitalist moneyphages? Well, because SBF decided, in between meetings spent playing League of Legends and being inappropriately barefoot that one of these projects was to end risky pathogen research. And he was willing to spend cash, though evidently without due diligence on how that money was spent.

One example was funding a company called SecureBio. SBF donated $1.2 million to them for pandemic preparedness & defense. On the surface it appears they are doing wastewater surveillance. In reality they insist that essentially all virology is just bioterrorism waiting to happen. pic.twitter.com/nMNsmqkq3D — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 17, 2022

Its author is pitching it as a call to arms against bioweapon proliferation.

Virus sequence? It’s a recipe.

Virus research? It’s a blueprint.

Virology training? It’s bioterror school.

ALL virology research is an information hazard.https://t.co/FJ9fxKfROb — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 17, 2022

The only problem is that reality doesn’t match up with the claims. Here’s just one example: there are not “many thousands of people” who can immediately generate infectious virus to start a pandemic with just a sequence, much less ignite multiple pandemics simultaneously! pic.twitter.com/dTrSaSAnUv — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 17, 2022

There are 1000s of virologists, but far fewer with these skills. We aren’t cooking up novel viruses all the time for several reasons. Starting with reverse genetic systems are *very* technically challenging. I spent half my PhD trying to get an infectious clone of rhinovirus! Not because it’s so complicated or because I’m bad at cloning (I’d say I’m average) but because I had to tweak and optimize every. Last. Thing. And HRV1A is a short, + sense genome…it’s relatively easy to clone compared to – sense viruses like Ebola or longer genomes like CoVs. Infectious clones aren’t something you can whip up in a garage, even if you do synthesize the whole genome and put it together with Gibson assembly. And most “complete” viral genome sequences actually have pretty poor coverage at the ends and in highly structured regions. Maybe I’ll do another thread later looking at all the dumb ideas in this white paper but let’s get back to the topic at hand: SBF spent $1.2M on a technofantasy about how one bad virologist can coordinate simultaneous pandemics with genome sequences & a penchant for evildoing.

That $1.2M went undisclosed in the acknowledgements section, despite its author stating SBF’s flameout means “SecureBio’s work is in peril” & explicitly cites the white paper. Interesting omission, as COI disclosure has been used to diminish actual research on pandemic origins. pic.twitter.com/jzejLEFazT — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 17, 2022

What is Gryphon Scientific, you ask? Just a little mom & pop biodefense contractor with a major practice area focused on regulating virology research. And one of their cofounders, Rocco Casagrande, gets a shout out in the acknowledgements for “thoughtful comments.” pic.twitter.com/g95YhCY4HQ — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 17, 2022

If I kept poking around, all sorts of funny coincidences would pop up linking pandemic experts who believe the real threat we face are not the viruses but the virologists who study them. But SBF didn’t just support experts with these views. He also used media to mainstream them. — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 17, 2022

(Click over for the *second* half of the thread)

***********