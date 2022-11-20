Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Contagions, Viral & Financial

It’s all fun & games, if you’re Sam Bankman-Friend and his polycule buddies, or the hordes of entranced journamalists who fell for his ‘Effective Altruism’ blather. But it’s a real tragedy if, for instance, you were one of the West Africans caught up in SBF’s ‘evangelical’ ‘multi-level-marketing like’ promotions.

And then there’s the broader social contagion, one not-very-visible part of which Dr. Rasmussen explains:

This dude is Sam Bankman-Fried AKA SBF. Until last week, he was the billionaire head of FTX, a crypto exchange, and was known for being an “effective altruism” philanthropist. Effective altruism is the idea of using evidence & reason to benefit the most people.

That all seemed to go fine for SBF until there was the crypto equivalent of a bank run and he went bankrupt overnight. Now there’s a whole lot of EA longtermist pet projects that are suddenly without funding.

So why am I talking about this? I’m not a billionaire. I’m a boring academic virologist on the Canadian prairies. Why should I care about the self-regarding strategies tech bros use to make themselves feel better about being unrepentant wealth-hoarding capitalist moneyphages?

Well, because SBF decided, in between meetings spent playing League of Legends and being inappropriately barefoot that one of these projects was to end risky pathogen research. And he was willing to spend cash, though evidently without due diligence on how that money was spent.

There are 1000s of virologists, but far fewer with these skills. We aren’t cooking up novel viruses all the time for several reasons. Starting with reverse genetic systems are *very* technically challenging. I spent half my PhD trying to get an infectious clone of rhinovirus!

Not because it’s so complicated or because I’m bad at cloning (I’d say I’m average) but because I had to tweak and optimize every. Last. Thing. And HRV1A is a short, + sense genome…it’s relatively easy to clone compared to – sense viruses like Ebola or longer genomes like CoVs.

Infectious clones aren’t something you can whip up in a garage, even if you do synthesize the whole genome and put it together with Gibson assembly. And most “complete” viral genome sequences actually have pretty poor coverage at the ends and in highly structured regions.

Maybe I’ll do another thread later looking at all the dumb ideas in this white paper but let’s get back to the topic at hand: SBF spent $1.2M on a technofantasy about how one bad virologist can coordinate simultaneous pandemics with genome sequences & a penchant for evildoing.

(Click over for the *second* half of the thread)

***********

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      Ken

      I wonder if I can get $1.2 million from someone for writing a 30-page paper claiming tornados are caused by meteorologists. Maybe if I work in the existing HAARP lunacy….

    4. 4.

      GGordonL

      I would really be interested in an analysis, or thought piece, about these tech dudes and their subject matter biases. These guys who think the worst part of the field of virology are the virologists, who must be constrained. But seems like these were the same dudes who were not climate denialists, but who did tend to argue that we as a species should just keep burning carbon to maximize engeneering potential, because that would be the best way to arrive at an engineering nirvana where the experts would engineer a giant space vaccum to suck up all our excess carbon. Problem solved. Seems to me if your biggest fear is bad actors with too many tools for producing viruses, and you are a tech dude, your solution would be fund virologists to develop better and faster tools to defeat viruses.

    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by this.  TechBros are notorious for thinking and acting as if they know more than anyone and everyone else about just about anything.

      Yet another example of why these MotUs need to be regulated, and their funders taxed.

      Grrr…,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Jerzy Russian: Yes, this is like having a stack of turtles, one dumber and crazier that the other being described.  Still, I suppose it should be no surprise that Cryptocurrency fan bois are also Medical Conspiracy Believers.

    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Ken: Sort of along the lines “If wasn’t against the laws of the gods and man, I would be murdering and eating people in the streets”.

    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      SBF also funded the notorious Vanity Fair/ProPublica article on COVID-19 origins, that parroted a Senate Republican political product, w/ a mess of disastrously wrong (or dishonest) translations of the Chinese source material. Neither organizations have retracted its article.

    12. 12.

      Poe Larity

      We should stop at nothing to get Elon back on SpaceX and fund construction of Ark Fleet Ship B.

      We don’t have time for twitter distractions as the crew list is not getting smaller.

