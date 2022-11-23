Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

I really should read my own blog.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Sports / World Cup Open Thread: Morocco vs Croatia

World Cup Open Thread: Morocco vs Croatia

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

SportsMole:

Since the turn of the millennium, Morocco have failed to qualify for the World Cup on four of their five attempts, their only appearance coming in Russia in 2018.

Although just one point was collected from three group matches, the African nation performed better than their record suggests, only going down 1-0 to Portugal and being denied a famous win over Spain by an injury-time equaliser.

Since that early exit, Morocco have under-performed at the Africa Cup of Nations, posting last 16 and quarter-final finishes, but they head into this competition on a five-match unbeaten streak…

In the case of [Croatia], they are playing their first World Cup fixture since losing in the final four years ago, going down by a 4-2 scoreline to France.

A combination of a fortunate draw and over-achievement contributed to that run, and there are signs that Croatia are getting back to their best after losing in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.