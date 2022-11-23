We are back at World Cup after 1612 days 🇲🇦🤩, ready to give all 👊

▪️ Morocco have won only one of their last 10 World Cup games 😒

SportsMole:

Since the turn of the millennium, Morocco have failed to qualify for the World Cup on four of their five attempts, their only appearance coming in Russia in 2018.

Although just one point was collected from three group matches, the African nation performed better than their record suggests, only going down 1-0 to Portugal and being denied a famous win over Spain by an injury-time equaliser.

Since that early exit, Morocco have under-performed at the Africa Cup of Nations, posting last 16 and quarter-final finishes, but they head into this competition on a five-match unbeaten streak…

In the case of [Croatia], they are playing their first World Cup fixture since losing in the final four years ago, going down by a 4-2 scoreline to France.

A combination of a fortunate draw and over-achievement contributed to that run, and there are signs that Croatia are getting back to their best after losing in the last 16 at Euro 2020.