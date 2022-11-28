Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Kevin McCarthy Is No Nancy Pelosi

Monday Evening Open Thread: Kevin McCarthy Is No Nancy Pelosi

Kevin McCarthy - STOCKPILE

Admittedly, that’s a high bar… but right now, the GOP nutballs are fighting to dig that bar into the ground:

Every new commitment from McCarthy can be seen as a potentially strategic move, intended to quell skeptics on his right flank as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. With a slim House majority in the midterm elections, the GOP leader must solidify his ranks in a sprint for the 218 votes he’ll need when the new Congress convenes — each coming at a cost and with no room for error.

“We’ll get there,” McCarthy said in accepting his party’s nomination to run for speaker.

The overtures McCarthy is making, some symbolic, others substantive, provide a snapshot of the speaker hopeful’s emerging leadership style. While McCarthy is expected to prevail in his quest for the speaker’s gavel, it is destined to come at a political price, setting the tone and tenor of new Congress.

To start, McCarthy has promised to restore committee assignments for far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after she and another right-flank lawmaker were booted by Democrats over incendiary remarks.

And he has vowed to oust Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and other high-profile Democrats from their committees in a form of political payback, setting up a divisive House action early in the new Congress.

McCarthy has assured that under his leadership, the House will remove the metal detectors that were installed to prevent firearms in the House chamber; end COVID-era protocols that allowed lawmakers to vote by proxy; and fully reopen the Capitol’s limited visitor access since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by supporters of the former president, Donald Trump.

And in a dramatic nod to the far-right, McCarthy has threatened an impeachment investigation against Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas unless he resigns over the department’s handling of the U.S.’s southern border with Mexico…

After pushing his party to victory in the midterm elections, McCarthy won the nod from a majority of his colleagues nominating him to run for speaker. But the 188-31 vote among Republicans showed the shortfall he must overcome. When the new Congress convenes in January, the whole House, Republicans and Democrats, will vote on speaker and McCarthy’s party will need to stick together with their slim majority for him to prevail. Otherwise, a different Republican could emerge as a compromise candidate…


And just this weekend, the WSJ was so hopeful!

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy may or may not have the votes to be the next Speaker of the House, but he’s already playing by current Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rules. To wit, he’s promised to kick three Democrats off committees the way the Pelosi Democrats kicked off two Republicans in the current Congress.

Democrats ousted GOP Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene from their committees in an unprecedented move after they made offensive comments. Both of those Members do more to harm the image of Republicans than they do Democrats, but they were elected in 2020. We warned Democrats that Republicans would return the disfavor when they took power, and here we are.

Mr. McCarthy says he’ll move to have the House strip Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar of their committee assignments for various actions or statements. Mr. Schiff in particular deserves censure for turning the Intelligence Committee into a partisan operation. He also lied multiple times in public about the evidence of collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, and his deception received media attention because of his intelligence post.

Mr. Swalwell had a relationship with a Chinese spy, while Mr. McCarthy accuses Ms. Omar of making anti-Semitic comments. All three are embarrassments as well, but then voters keep electing them too.

Republicans believe that if they don’t play tit-for-tat like this, Democrats will feel empowered to keep escalating. Maybe if Democrats get the same ill treatment, the GOP thinks, Democrats will revert to better form the next time they’re in the majority…

    52Comments

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The crazy train keeps a-puffin’ along: I saw earlier today that Mike Lindell, the Pillow Huckster, is challenging Ronna Romney McRomney to chair the RNC. Train keeps on a-puffin’ and the laughs keep on a-comin’.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Does the WSJ ed board ever state what the Pelosi rules are? And how any of those 3 Democrats transgressed them?

      Ha! I crack myself up sometimes…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      What’s with the Newmax host wearing a cocktail dress?* Does not scream “serious reporter” to me.

      *Not a real question. We all know the answer.  🙄

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HinTN

      @Steeplejack: Indeed! I had highlighted that very phrase and had the same (WTF ?) response. It is the WSJ editorial page, though. OK, it’s the AP but on a par with the later drivel from the WSJ.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Miss Bianca

      @Chief Oshkosh: I love the sanctimony of it all: “We WARNED the Democrats – but they didn’t listen to us!”

      I think this is going to be an absolute shit show and while on the one hand I deplore the bad faith and worse behavior of the GOP, on the other, I kind of hope that they keep the chaos going in their leadership ranks until enough special elections occur to make their majority vanish in a puff of nasty-smelling smoke.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @Tom Levenson: Right now, looks like 222-213.  For Speaker, he needs an absolute majority of those voting, so his margin for error is slim. Just a handful of defections drops him below 218.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @dmsilev:

      I’m sorry. I am unable to ponder such deep philosophical questions while simultaneously pouring out a glass of wine. (Narrator: She is currently pouring out a glass of wine.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      So, Republicans will end up negotiating with Democrats in order to get the House organized. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JPL

      @SiubhanDuinne:  Did you vote yet?

      Warnock’s ads are great, but I’d love to see one address so you think he’d vote with the repubs.  How do you know, he lied about x y z.  What won’t he lie about.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anotherlurker

      I am hoping that the gop reps bring back duels among themselves.  (Thick Southern accent) “Sir! You are a poltroon and a disgrace to the Republican Party and God Emperor trump! Name your friends, if you can find any, Sir!!”   Hilarity will ensue

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MisterForkbeard

      The Wall Street Journal thinks that Omar / Schiff / Swalwell are embarrassments on a level with Greene? Jesus tapdancing bothsides Christ.

      This whole thing is stupid. There’s literally no evidence that the Chinese spy got anything from Swalwell, and he cut contact with her as soon as he was informed. Omar says stupid shit that she apologizes for but is vastly less awful than the daily stuff coming from Gosar and similar Republicans. And the complaint about Schiff is that he said that in his opinion he’d seen evidence of Collusion. Which he had.

      This is just about revenge and establishing different norms for Dems and Republicans. And it’s working on the WSJ, because the WSJ can’t bear to consider that the Republicans are and have been out of line.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Almost Retired

      I hope the lyrics to this song loops continuously in his over-sized head:

      “Hey, you don’t know me, but you don’t like me.  Say you care less how I feel. But how many of you have sit and judged me? Ever walked the streets of Bakersfield?”​

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cmorenc

      No doubt, the slim GOP house majority is going to be a shit-show, with extremist RW members trying to take McCarthy and the GOP caucus hostage at every step, and producing very little in the way of actual substantive benefit to the public.  Big question is, how will the media present this drama, and what will be the less partisan portion of the public’s take on it?  Will it result in enough voter frustration and reluctance to sweep the GOP out of the majority in (or before via special elections) 2024?  Keep in mind that most of the public isn’t nearly as in tune with following day-to-day political drama as we are.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      kindness

      If Republicans are able to strip Democratic House members from any committee seats, the Kreskin in me says they won’t stop at only booting 3 Democratic members.  Demands for more heads is guaranteed and it will spiral out of control.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      David 🦃The Establishment🥧 Koch

      @MisterForkbeard: ​
      Swalwell wasn’t even in congress when he had the relationship. He was a city councilman in a suburb.

      What should be investigated is why was his confidential FBI file leaked to the press by either Bill Barr or the liberal FBI.

      Imagine the firestorm if a Dem administration did this.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      @cmorenc: If McCarthy really does fail to win the Speakership, Republicans In Disarray ™ will be the story of the day. The political press would find it endlessly entertaining and fascinating.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Layer8Problem

      For Mike Lindell, leadership of the RNC means shoving both arms into the mother lode of grift. For the press, Republicans running the House means two-hundred and however many little Trumps saying whatever stupid thing comes into their heads and committing whatever antics their lack of impulse control drives them to do.  You can’t buy the kind of news consumer engagement that will generate.  “What will they do next? How will they top today’s depredation? If you thought today was bad, tune in tomorrow and find out!”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      David 🦃The Establishment🥧 Koch

      Governor Goodhair (Kristi Noem) calls for Ronna Romeny’s scalp:

      “We need to win. That’s just the fact. Our kids’ future depends on it,” the governor said. “We really all have a responsibility to message what Republican policies bring to this country. I don’t know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs.”

      I love the smell of circular firing squads in the morning

      Reply

