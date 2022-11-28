Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ultra (Open Thread)

I was finally able to finish Rachel Maddow’s “Ultra” podcast during solo Thanksgiving travel. Even if Maddow’s old MSNBC show wasn’t your cup of tea, it’s worth a listen — the pacing, etc., is entirely different.

The series is about an “America First” movement (sound familiar?) that gained popularity before the US entered WWII. Lots of Americans (including the most popular radio host at the time, civic and cultural bigwigs and dozens of members of Congress) joined the far-right, antisemitic, pro-fascist movement, and some engaged in nutty plots to overthrow the government and replace it with a fascist dictatorship.

The parallels to figures in the present day are often startling. The subject matter isn’t pleasant, but Maddow’s guests, including historians and journalists, keep the discussion lively and entertaining. Overall, I found it kind of comforting to know that Americans faced down this threat before and neutralized it. The methods used to shit-can the fascists then are also instructive for our time.

Not quite a spoiler: the justice system wasn’t fully equipped to stop the plot and punish the perpetrators — that required action from a lot of Americans, including journalists, activists and voters.

As an aside, it’s interesting that the story about a sprawling, pre-WWII fascist plot was so thoroughly stuffed down the memory hole. I’d heard of “American First” and certain prominent Americans’ antisemitism and fondness for fascism in the run up to WWII (Lindbergh, Coughlin, etc.), but most of stuff covered in the podcast was news to me. The saying about those who forget history comes to mind…

Anyhoo, check it out. Open thread.

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      R-Jud

      I’ve been recommending Ultra to everyone I know who listens to podcasts even though I never warmed to Rachel Maddow’s regular show. The insane trial of the America First seditionists who were stuffing envelopes for pro-Nazi members of congress during hearings made my head spin.
      When I’m at my parents’ for Christmas, I want to dig up my grandmother’s diaries from the period to see what she might have said about it–she was a news junkie from an early age and constantly passed snarky comment on the likes of Father Coughlin. Plus her penmanship was flawless.​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sdhays

      I suspect part of the problem with remembering these events is that, just as we’ve see ourselves, there’s a strong tendency to downplay the severity of the threat if it fails to be fully realized. The fact that America was strong enough to beat it back leads people to believe (incorrectly!) that the threat wasn’t as terrible as it seemed.

      The other part is that big parts of the media and elite were compromised, and they want to move on so that no one holds them accountable. We see that now too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JoyceH

      Oh, and open thread comment – the White House Christmas decorations are in the news today, and isn’t it NICE to have an administration that gives us NORMAL Christmas decorations? Makes a body feel… almost festive.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JoyceH

      @sdhays:

      The fact that America was strong enough to beat it back leads people to believe (incorrectly!) that the threat wasn’t as terrible as it seemed.

      Some times I wonder how different things might be if the insurrectionists had actually managed to hang Mike Pence.

      At the very least, we wouldn’t hear that crap about almost like a normal tourist visit.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      C Stars

      @JoyceH: Whoa! That’s very Christmasy!!

      I found images on NPR

      We still haven’t gotten out our Christmas decorations yet. Just getting over two weeks of Covid, feeling like the house needs a good firm declutter before we bring out any more stuff.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Butch

      @Yutsano: I found that piece a little bizarre – seeming contempt for the GOP and yet lines such as this:  “….two years of one White House/Democratic failure after the other,….”  Name some, please.

      Also (not a question directed at Yutsano), do you need a cell phone to listen to a podcast?  Sorry for the dumb question; I don’t own a cell and don’t know how to download a podcast so I’ve never even listened to one.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Leto

      @Baud: it’s available wherever you get your podcasts. So Apple podcasts, Spotify, the MSNBC site… it’s pretty much everywhere.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @R-Jud: That would be cool if you can find some contemporaneous commentary about the events!

       

      @Baud: I think all the major platforms carry it. Apple’s definitely does.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      frosty

      @JoyceH: Their stupid gallows would have collapsed if there was any weight on it. Videos of the attempt would have been just as damning as success, though. IMHO.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      I got it on iTunes.

      Haven’t finished it yet.  Some of it is new to me but I knew quite a bit of this story (especially the pro-Nazi congresscritters and their staffs/sychophants) as I had several history classes in which pro-Nazi America was discussed and a political philosophy class in which we discussed fascism and authoritarianism where it came up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @frosty:

      Their stupid gallows would have collapsed if there was any weight on it.

      That’s certainly true, and yet – they DID build a gallows. If they merely wanted a symbol, a noose thrown over a tree branch would have worked just as well. Nobody goes to the trouble to build a gallows, however inexpertly, unless they actually intended to use it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jonas

      @C Stars: ​
        For the Right, liberal democracy has never been an end in and of itself — it’s merely a convenient, and completely expendable, tool with which to seize the levers of power under the color of legitimacy and that can then be done away with.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gravenstone

      @Butch:  Name some, please.

      Any Democratic success for common people is de facto a failure in the eyes of the religious fanatics on the far Right.

      Reply

