Hello World, first photo of the new "Tesla Phone", hotter than the best model from Apple . . . ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/vMqfbA2nrv — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) November 28, 2022

Let nobody deny Elon Musk is an innovator. Here he has taken the popular alt-right "free speech means you have to let me on your platform" meme and updated it to "free speech means give me money."https://t.co/IT00EzwV2w — Popehat (@Popehat) November 28, 2022

Of course the Tesla fanbois are very excited — I’ve seen more than one tweet collecting votes in favor, as though that had any effect in the real world. But even the most optimistic tech news source suggests that, if there’s more than an edgelord tantrum involved, there might be some iteration of a Muskphone by… maybe 2030?



Elon Musk bitching about Apple, and threatening to create a Tesla Phone to compete, while tweeting with his iPhone, is as much self-own as I can handle for a day. pic.twitter.com/yV7iSMpZA5 — ?????????????? ??? (@ShitzN_Giggles) November 28, 2022

Apple and Google removed Parler from their stores. Google removed Gab too (Apple never allowed them in). Elon wants to reinstate the people who were banned on Twitter and resurfaced on these alt platforms they helped get banned. Someone explain natural consequences to him. https://t.co/9cK3fHDMny — Jay McKenzie (@JamesFourM) November 28, 2022

Calling Tim Apple a libcuck for not wanting to commit to a nine figure ad campaign when there isn't even anyone to set it up pic.twitter.com/EoOfUmi9sE — nil nil enjoyer (@lib_crusher) November 28, 2022

I dunno if you're going to try to make an example of one of your advertisers in an attempt to keep others from dropping you maybe shouldn't start with the richest company on the planet which can also killshot your business? — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 28, 2022

it’s difficult to survive losing your biggest customer even under ideal circumstances, but it’s catastrophic under their current circumstances, and trying to gin up a flamewar against them for pulling their business is exactly what a teenage edgelord would do — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 28, 2022

The point of FU money is if you don't need other people's money, you can in fact tell them to fuck off. But if you do that, they're not going to give you money. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2022

Every time I start thinking 'maybe he did buy it to kill it' something happens and he goes on a prolonged freak out and I realize 'he would not be melting down like this if killing twitter was the plan all along' — David Michael Pierce at [email protected] (@Dweeze) November 28, 2022

Can't this fucker get bored and appoint some empty suit to bring things basically back to the status quo? Why we have to have a 50 year old acting like a 15 year old who just found 4Chan run this place — Reconstructionist (@un_a_valeable) November 28, 2022