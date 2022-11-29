Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: New (Vaporware) Phone Will Be Called the Tesla Pique

Of course the Tesla fanbois are very excited — I’ve seen more than one tweet collecting votes in favor, as though that had any effect in the real world. But even the most optimistic tech news source suggests that, if there’s more than an edgelord tantrum involved, there might be some iteration of a Muskphone by… maybe 2030?

      sanjeevs

      WSJ has a long piece about Musk’s Boring Company

      The six-year-old company has repeatedly teased cities with a pledge to “solve soul-destroying traffic,” only to pull out when confronted with the realities of building public infrastructure, according to former executives and local, state and federal government officials who have worked with Mr. Musk’s Boring. The company has struggled with common bureaucratic hurdles like securing permits and conducting environmental reviews, the people said.

       

      Boring’s only tunnel open to the public is a 1.6-mile “loop experience” under the Las Vegas Convention Center. There, Teslas with hired drivers ferry convention-goers through neon-lit white tunnels at speeds of about 30 miles an hour.
      Mr. Musk has lately tweeted videos of a Boring-designed machine, nicknamed Prufrock after the title character of the T.S. Eliot poem, digging test holes in the Texas dirt. Boring says Prufrock is designed to dig at one mile a week, and that a succeeding version will be able to dig 7 miles a day.
      Boring says it can improve tunneling speeds with fully electrified machines and by digging continuously, rather than stopping to assemble sections of the tunnel wall. The company also says angling machines in from ground level will help avoid the cost of first digging a shaft to launch the machine.
      Veterans of the tunneling industry note that tunnel-boring machines have been electrified for decades, and that neither continuous construction of the tunnel lining nor digging in from aboveground is new.
      Boring’s speed claims are “totally unrealistic,” said Lok Home, president of the Robbins Co., a leading maker of tunnel-boring machines. “There’ll be improvements here, for sure, but there’s not going to be a revolution.”

       

      Elon Musk’s Boring Company Ghosts Cities Across America – WSJ

       

      THe Vegas thing cracks me up. A tunnel with Teslas which each have to be driven by employees. This is the future of mass transport apparently.

      prostratedragon

      There, Teslas with hired drivers ferry convention-goers through neon-lit white tunnels at speeds of about 30 miles an hour.

      I think I strained some muscles on that one.

      Yutsano

      Since the thread be open: we just lost a good Congressman out of Virginia. 61 is way too young. Rest in Power Congressman McEachin.​

      EDIT: because I’m sick of talking about the emerald slave-labour scion manbaby. We have better things to pay attention to.

      Yutsano

      @mrmoshpotato: ​ Most likely. It’s a safe blue district so it shouldn’t be a loss for the Democrats.​

      EDIT: I have no idea how succession after death works in Virginia. O Another Scott! This wistful blog turns its woeful eyes to you!

      Calouste

      Besides that there are barely any account managers left at Twitter and their ad management system is reported to be unstable, it’s also right after Black Friday and almost the end of the month, so advertising budgets are pretty much completely spend. But you can file that on the long list of things Elmo doesn’t know.

