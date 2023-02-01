Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Fights Open Thread: The Sacrificial Warm-Up Rounds Begin

Early indicators, not exactly promising:

Key theory:

Mar-A-Lago Court Jester, defending her meal ticket…

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      One is Paul Ryan, who has told people that donors/others need to find a way to keep the field small

      remember in ’16 when Walker dropped out and called on his fellow primary candidates to come together to pick one guy to face trump, and (IIRC) Rubio, Cruz, Jeb and Kasich all looked at each other and said, “Yeah, why don’t you all listen to him and go away? I’ll make you ambassador to a nice place!”

    5. 5.

      SuzieC

      I don’t get it.  Why does Nimrata think she has a chance in hell?

      1.  She’s running for Trump’s VP.  Not.
      2. She’s running for 2028.  Also not.
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Reposted from below

      Adam Parkhomenko @AdamParkhomenko
      Krysten Sinema is currently dining with her buddy Kevin McCarthy in Navy Yard right now

      Looks like His Kevin went to dinner from meeting Biden at the White House to discuss the debt ceiling, after which he left us with this word salad

      Aaron Rupar @atrupar 5h
      “There’s nothing in there but me walking away that does not believe at the end of the day we can come to an agreement” — Kevin McCarthy

      It wasn’t as coherent live as it looks in print.

    9. 9.

      lollipopguild

      She has less than a snowball’s chance in Hell. She served as South Carolina’s Gov and thinks that that makes her a national candidate. DeSantis can count on all the non-trumpers voting  for him. Haley has no base of voters in the GOP.

    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @lollipopguild:

      She served as South Carolina’s Gov and thinks that that makes her a national candidate.

      The most recent thing I remember Nikki Haley saying was that Warnock should be “deported”. Just remember, this woman wasn’t just the South Carolina governor, she was also the US Ambassador to the UN. Let that sink in

    13. 13.

      hueyplong

      If you’re tired of living in interesting times, you’re OK with a day in which the “breaking” news is Nikki Haley announcing for president.

      More of the same, please.

    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Since this is an OT: Reposting from another thread:

      I (hopefully) have an interview this Friday morning to get into the company’s 10 week Team Leader Development Program to become a department manager.

      I say hopefully because I haven’t yet received the Microsoft Teams email to set up the virtual interview. I’m probably going to shoot the recruiter I’ve been in communication with an email tonight asking about it. I last talked to her on the phone this Monday. It’s been pretty annoying having to deal with them, it feels like pulling teeth to me. She’s usually called outside the time span I said I’d be available.

      There was another interview for a position in the store that I only got because my department manager and others were pushing for me. My department manager relayed to me that the store manager said I interviewed well, but that there was another candidate that had more experience they were looking for. Which is totally understandable, but it rankles me that neither my Store Leader or the Hourly recruiter ever told me whether i got the position or not. I had to find out from my department manager

      It was a full time, hourly union position, a “Curbside Lead” but it only paid $0.60 over my wage bracket. Apparently I dodged a bullet because even though it seems like it’d be a assistant manager position, it doesn’t really have too much authority and you’re still required to do the workload of a normal personal shopper.

      I talked to the recruiter for the TLDP last Monday and had to follow up with her via email last Friday when I was told I’d get a response from her within two days.

      I don’t know what to think. I know she probably has to set something up with a store leader for the interview, but I’d think that would have been done within two days since the agreed upon time for the interview is Friday morning. Is she just overworked/disorganized?

      Does it seem like they’re trying to slow walk this so I’ll go away or something? Am I being paranoid lol?

    16. 16.

      Mike in NC

      We’ve lived next door to South Carolina for 15 years now. Nikki Haley has no future in GQP politics. They will never ever vote for a non-white woman for president. Better she should try a lobbying gig on K Street like Paul Ryan.

    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mike in NC:

      They will never ever vote for a non-white woman for president.

      She doesn’t strike me as stupid. I suspect she very much knows she’s running for Veep, trump’s, short-trump’s, Cruz’s…. according to certain traditional line of political thinking, the number two on even a losing ticket is “next-in-line”.

      Remember when Elizabeth Dole ran for (vice) president and Bob Dole forgot to pretend otherwise and said he was voting for McCain? ETA: google tells me that was in 2000. I”m an old man. Seems like only yesterday she had her staff mark out the steps she would take on stage and said, “We like to be spontaneous!” as she carefully hit her marks.

    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      @hueyplong: ​
       

      If you’re tired of living in interesting times, you’re OK with a day in which the “breaking” news is Nikki Haley announcing for president.

      Huh. If you ask me, the breaking news of the day is that the feds are investigating Santos on the ‘stole donated funds from a dying dog’ case.

      I suspect it’s the campaign finance issues that are really going to get him, from both angles – where did the money come from and what did he spend it on? But ‘campaign finance’ seems like a really pallid story, can be spun as ‘making a federal case out of a paperwork issue’, but man, stealing from a dying dog is hard to minimize.

    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @JoyceH:

      but man, stealing from a dying dog is hard to minimize.

      It’s hard to believe Santos is a real person sometimes. He’s like a Captain Planet villain

    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mike in NC:

      KKKari Lake, because they have that in common

      She’s definitely auditioning for it. There was some event she was at recently and she basically dissed her own husband and said she liked Trump more

    27. 27.

      Redshift

      We took the “kick me” sign off America’s back and made the U.S. respected again.

      Having an information bubble built by a propaganda network is deeply weird. Republicans are absolutely certain that the world has no respect for America under Obama or Biden (or any Democrat), and they highly respect us when Republicans are in charge, despite the fact that this is objectively the opposite of reality. This is partly because right-wing media tells them so nonstop, and partly because they’re the abusive-daddy party and don’t know the difference between being feared and being respected. They’re feared, when they are, for being unpredictable and violent, which is not at all the same thing.

    28. 28.

      2liberal

      I’m now online at spoutible.  Is anyone else there yet?

      Searched for , but no hits:

      johngcole

      baud

      watergirl

      anne-laurie

      popehat

    31. 31.

      NotMax

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Don’t overthink it.

      That they’re telling you they see you as someone being in consideration is a Good Thing. With every interview you’ll become more seasoned with the process, and your name is one the head honchos will recognize as being put forward as a serious contender.

      As to the salary and responsibilities, not every rung up the ladder is evenly spaced.

    33. 33.

      Redshift

      A number of Republican donors and current/former electeds are preoccupied with the potential for another version of the 2016 primaries playing out. One is Paul Ryan, who has told people that donors/others need to find a way to keep the field small.

      Ryan, like most Republicans, is great at telling other people what they ought to do for the collective good. Collective good is a concept they expressly don’t believe in, so it’s not surprising that none of them line up for that.

      The big laugh is that they’re all whispering to reporters that they’re going to sit back and hope TFG drops dead, or that someone else sacrifices themself to take him down, which is exactly what they did in 2016, and look how that turned out.

    34. 34.

      Redshift

      @2liberal: Not yet. I started to sign up for the beta, but I got stumped on “what are you looking for in a social network?” and never completed it.

      It may be hard to tell without critical mass, but how is it? Worth checking out?

    40. 40.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: He says he’s doing it to test a twitter algorithm bug that makes you get more engagement on private tweets than on public ones. All the cool conservative kids are doing it.

      The thing is, Musk could just find out really easily because has engineers that can test this in a few hours. And I can think of a few technical reasons why it might be the case (basically related to the awful ‘for you’ functionality they’re forcing on everyone). But it’s just Musk being an idiot again.

    42. 42.

      Ken

       

      @Mike in NC: They will never ever vote for a non-white woman for president.

      I would have said the same about Britain, but look at the current PM.  Admittedly they didn’t actually vote for him, and he’s only in there because the last few have flamed out so spectacularly.

    44. 44.

      David ⛄ 🎅The Establishment🎄 🦌 🕎 Koch

      remember how the media thought Carly Fiorina was a leading contender for the nomination

    48. 48.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Mallard Filmore: Literally, a party founded upon the belief that there is no such thing as the common good, no such thing as a collective action problem, no such thing as a public good.  [with the exception of defense and “public safety” [spit]]

    50. 50.

      Martin

      @Chetan Murthy: I think it’s less that they lack the belief in a common good as they believe it is impossible to distribute that common good equally, and instead want to distribute it in a way that is stable but unequal.

      I can’t say that they’re wrong, but I can say all of their decades of efforts at proposing what such a stable social hierarchy would look like have been abject failures while the left at least has consistently made progress toward a common good.

      But I still think there is no point of stability possible any longer. Democracy’s ability to act as a check on capitalism is failing. The latter iterated and optimized while the former didn’t and the former is no longer up to the task of checking the latter. Republicans have concluded that protecting capitalism requires jettisoning democracy (fascism) and Democrats are trying to preserve both, but I think capitalism is going to have to be jettisoned to protect democracy (see my comments a few threads back on California’s need for federal changes to water rights for property holders). Maybe not entirely, but substantially. My fear is that Republicans have moved more rapidly toward their perceived stable state than Democrats have, despite the fact that generally the country is moving with Democrats. My main source of optimism is that Republicans are too incompetent to make it over the hurdle and that Democrats possess about ⅔ of the nations money and are too valuable a customer base to piss off too badly – or at least too openly.

    51. 51.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Chetan Murthy: ​
       

      a party founded upon the belief that there is no such thing as the common good, no such thing as a collective action problem, no such thing as a public good. 

      Citation?

    52. 52.

      C Stars

      I know there’s a lot more to Nikky Haley, but I will forever remember her as the politician who tried to shame a popcorn company for not delivering popcorn to her nephew on time. Like, ambassador to the UN, and that was what got all huffy about.

    53. 53.

      2liberal

      @Redshift:It may be hard to tell without critical mass, but how is it? Worth checking out?

       

      I think it’s worth a look.  It has a twitter like interface but I haven’t seen any of the social media big names yet.

    56. 56.

      Martin

      @Amir Khalid: You can only imagine how us Californian’s felt. We have a lot of respect for the old HP – the Packard foundations still fund a lot of good work around the state. Carly burned a top rate engineering company down and replaced it with a channel partner. My first job here, in a humanities research project was Packard funded. They had a photo in the lobby of David Packard personally delivering the mainframe they first relied on back in the 70s.

      Was pretty happy when Apple bought the old HP campus to house their new building.

    60. 60.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Ken: The conservative/right wing anglophone world appears to be running on empty. The Tories in Britain are so far out of gas they are chewing up their own voting base to provide fuel, the republicans in the US are showing just how little they actually know or care about policy any more, so much so that even the electorate might notice the current Congress is a shitshow, and in Australia the opposition and its leader are simply ignored at best, when they aren’t still actively hated for the terrible things they did in government.

      All this to say, I think we might be making a turn to another less overtly extractive capitalist regime than the one that has prevailed for the last forty years.

      In this, I don’t think it possible to overestimate the unbelievably good job Biden and his team has done over the last two years.

      I have said it before, but I don’t mind saying it again. Never underestimate the way that bad ideas from the US percolate across both the Pacific and the Atlantic. Having  a US administration with a number of very good ideas, competently executed, will make the world of difference over the next decade everywhere in the English speaking world. Biden has been the most consequential President for good, in my lifetime.

      Thanks Dark Brandon. 😎

    61. 61.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Omnes Omnibus: It’s less of a “sociological analysis” and more of a quip.  We’ve all seen that none of them believe that government can actually help people, and they all believe that selfishness is the highest virtue.  And they’re all more-or-less libertarians, too.

      I remember a little before the pandemic hit, one of their Federal electeds published an op-ed where he challenged anybody to cite an example of a public good worth having.  Claimed there was no such thing.

      P.S. OK, sure, the original Republic party wasn’t *founded* on those beliefs.  Sorry, my mistake.  I should have said “A party centered on ….”

    62. 62.

      Martin

      Not surprised to see homeschooling working as designed.

      The homeschooling group has more than 3,000 subscribers and shares content and lesson plans through a social media messaging platform. They share “primarily resources for curriculum recommendations for elementary aged children,” the group’s very first message reads.
      “We have fought hard for our right to homeschool the children,” one post from December reads. “Without homeschooling the children, our children are left defenseless to the schools and the Gay Afro Zionist scum that run them.”
      Another post with a “Thanksgiving copywork” assignment showed pages of handwritten Hitler quotes.
      In January, as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approached, a user with the screen name “Mrs. Saxon” posted in the channel, “It is up to us to ensure our children know him for the deceitful, dishonest, riot-inciting negro he actually was.”
      “Mrs. Saxon” continued in the January post, “He is the face of a movement which ethnically cleansed whites out of urban areas and precipitated the anti-white regime that we are now fighting to free ourselves from.”
      “Keep in mind that this is a unit study for elementary ages,” she wrote in bold and underlined font.

    73. 73.

      FelonyGovt

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Don’t overthink it and don’t assume the worst. If it makes you feel any better, it took my daughter’s employer three weeks to get back to her after she interviewed, to the point she was sure they didn’t want her. She’s been at that job for almost 4 years now.

    74. 74.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      You’re probably right. I was just expecting that email with the Microsoft Teams link sooner. The virtual interview is supposed to be 10 am Friday and tomorrow is Thursday. Time is running out. I’ll send an email to the recruiter tomorrow morning, but I hate having to always to be the one to follow up (so far). It makes me wonder that if they were really serious about this, they’d get back to me without me prompting them. I really want this to work out because I’m tired of working for peanuts, tired of living with my parents (love em but this is getting old), tired of having the utterly useless UFCW take $8.24 out of paycheck post tax for dues when my take home is typically $350-$400/week, and I want my life to actually start. Having financial independence will help for sure

    75. 75.

      kindness

      Nikki sought & received Trump’s approval to run.  Trump’s trying to spread the field and win like he did in ’16 with a majority vote of less than 50% of the total in the primary.  And Nikki thinks this will get her the Vice Presidency.  Nikki hasn’t been paying attention to Trump.  He’s chewing her up and is going to spit her out as soon as she loses her flavor, just like gum, once Trump clears the field and the nomination is his.  Republicans are so big on believing their wildest dreams that they’re all crazy.

    76. 76.

      Aussie Sheila

      @sab: Yes. Benjamin Disraeli. Although if I’m not mistaken I think he converted at some stage prior to entering Parliament. He faced anti semitism, but he was a very successful Tory Prime Minister, and paved the way for the Tories to be able to electorally contest the newly organising working class in the urban conglomerates of 19th Century UK.

      He was very clever in recognising the necessity of traditional conservatives being able to successfully contest at the electoral level.

      Of course, being clever was the thing that traditional Tories hated him for. But I am sure they have been grateful since then. 😉

    78. 78.

      eclare

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Don’t assume any personal reason/animus for why others act the way they do, you have no idea what else they are dealing with in their home/work lives.  That attitude has served me very well in life.

      Fingers and paws crossed here for you on Friday!

    79. 79.

      Roger Moore

      i tend to think some of these republicans like haley are actually running in ‘24 with an eye toward ‘28. bettors odds are that despite his age biden wins again. trump wins the nomination and loses again. this is a practice run.

      Or they’re just interested in the grift. Grift should always be strongly considered any time a Republican runs for an office they have no obvious chance of winning.

    81. 81.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Debbie(Aussie): I think the trick is not to give a program or programs a ‘name’ in the US. Just put forward new entitlement programs, new rights and the like, and let the Right hammer popular ideas.

      Then the Dems need to learn the trick of absolutely hammering them back, in terms that are culturally appropriate and accessible to even the dumbest part of the electorate, in a way that exposes the republicans for what they are.

      21st Century Fascists.

    83. 83.

      Martin

      @Debbie(Aussie): Well, you could exterminate everyone over 55 (I’m 54 now, so please hurry). And men (kinda fucked on that one).

      61% of Americans aged between 18 and 24 have a positive reaction to the word “socialism” — beating out “capitalism” at 58%. Overall, 39% of Americans are well-disposed toward socialism, but the gulf remains wide for men and those aged over 55

      Capitalism has been a complete shit-show for anyone born after about 1990. Those of us who are faring well can thank having bought into the system before 9/11.

    85. 85.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Martin: Well I wish the US socialists would hurry up.

      Unfortunately from what I can glean, a lot of what passes for socialism in the US is nothing more than what the rest of the advanced capitalist world calls either ‘social democracy’ or simply, being a civilised country.

    86. 86.

      mvr

      @Martin: Once visited an old guy in West Orange NJ w lots of electronic gear. Had what he said was the 2nd HP signal generator that his friend (Hewlett or Packard) had put together when they were in college. Lots of cool old vacuum tube gear in that house!

    88. 88.

      sab

      @Aussie Sheila: I think his father converted Benjamin to Christianity as a baby when his father bailed from Judaism when his local synagogue drafted him into an extremely expensive position/office that he did not want.

      Every family has such stories. My great great grandmother from Ireland left most of her sons $3 in dimes each (thirty pieces of silver) because they had married protestants (one of those protestants was a Jewish convert to Episcopalian.)  My mom was still steaming but I fixed her: my first husband was Jewish and my second was Catholic and she was kind to both of them, and grew to love the second.

    89. 89.

      mvr

      @kindness: This actually would explain a lot. Unfortunately for my highest hopes it makes the orange troll out to be smarter than what I was hoping he had become.

    90. 90.

      Roger Moore

      @Martin:

      I have a lot of respect for the old HP, but it was running into problems long before Carly took over.  HP first got into computers because they needed something to run their measurement and testing equipment, and eventually the tail started wagging the dog.  The last good thing HP did as a company was to spin off Agilent to carry on that original mission.  It’s much closer in spirit to the company Bill and Dave founded and believed in than the company that still bears their name.  I say this as someone who grew up in an HP family- my father worked for HP until his part got spun off into Agilent and eventually Avago- and who has used Agilent equipment in my job.

    92. 92.

      Roger Moore

      @Aussie Sheila:

      I think the trick is not to give a program or programs a ‘name’ in the US.

      That’s why our new health care system is called Obamacare.  The Democrats deliberately didn’t give it a name like Medicare or Social Security, and that left the field open for the Republicans to give it a nickname they thought would hurt it.  I don’t think it’s done the trick- people seem generally happy with it regardless of the name- but it shows the limit of that approach.

    94. 94.

      Aussie Sheila

      @sab: Ha! Unbelievable. My mothers maternal family was also from Northern Ireland, and also included Jewish as well as well as Protestant and Catholic members.

      My grandmother was a very observant Catholic, married a Protestant, and hated anti semitism. My mother married into a Presbyterian Scottish family, but by then nobody gave a shit. Except everyone knew that anti semitism was the belief of fools and knaves.

    96. 96.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Roger Moore: Yes. You are probably right. Give a program a popular name by all means, but not ‘social democracy’ in the US. Everywhere else this would be unexceptionable, but in the US it is best to leave ‘social’ out of the name, and give it the moniker of ‘best US entitlement program in the world’.

      That would resonate.

    97. 97.

      sab

      @Aussie Sheila: Religious life in the former colonies is weird but at least sincere, unlike the old country. Turns out Tony Blair (hiss) was a Catholic the whole time in office and  couldn’t be bothered to tell anyone since that would have disqualified him from office. He must have had an interesting spiritual life. Explains a lot about him.

