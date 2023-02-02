I know that not everyone here is a fan of AOC, but I am guessing everyone here will be a fan of what she said today.

When I get angry, words fail me. Not so for AOC.

"I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress." Watch Rep. AOC respond to Republicans' removal of Rep. @Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A22R7jQrlC — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 2, 2023

I think it’s fair to say that AOC has all the best words. (today)

No, wait! Eric Swalwell kept some of them for himself.

Hey MAGA-GOP— take a look in your own damn mirror before you come here looking for Anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/0vHv09i6QS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 2, 2023

By the time this guy got to the front of the line, they were fresh out of the best words.

Republicans hate Critical Race Theory, but do they know what it is? pic.twitter.com/lBrGy4mpre — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 2, 2023

Power move? Pushback from Hakeem Jeffries.

WOW. Absolute power move by Hakeem Jeffries. After Republicans kicked Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Jeffries immediately put her on the House Budget Committee. Republicans messed with the wrong party and person. Rep. Omar won’t be silenced. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 2, 2023

Where does the House Budget Committee rank in terms of importance?

Open thread.