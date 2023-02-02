Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Calling Out the Hypocrisy Open Thread

I know that not everyone here is a fan of AOC, but I am guessing everyone here will be a fan of what she said today.

When I get angry, words fail me.  Not so for AOC.

I think it’s fair to say that AOC has all the best words.  (today)

No, wait!  Eric Swalwell kept some of them for himself.

By the time this guy got to the front of the line, they were fresh out of the best words.

Power move?  Pushback from Hakeem Jeffries.

Where does the House Budget Committee rank in terms of importance?

Open thread.

 

 

    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Ishiyama:

      The money is in appropriations. Budget is important, but I don’t think it’s super high status.  But maybe on par with Foreign Affairs.

      ETA: Taxes is Ways and Means, I believe.

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      That guy being interviewed about CRT is really something.  It’s what I would have expected, but it’s really something to see the ignorance displayed so clearly.

    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @Baud: both correct I believe.  Which is not to say Budget doesn’t have importance, because it’s the first step, and as such it has symbolic importance.  Eg the House will release “its budget” in April; that’s the committee that has primary jurisdiction IIRC.

    13. 13.

      km

      Since this is an open thread – I finally read NaijaGal’s book (‘Jollof Rice and Other Revolutions’) from this post last September. (I bought it then… but have stacks of books I’m reading so…) Loved it and will be giving copies to some friends. Especially like that it has perspectives and places that are different from those I know, plus the characters also spend time in places that I know. And seeing snapshots of characters across their lifetime.

    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Ilhan Omar spoke pretty well for herself (I can’t find a full transcript so part from Rolling Stone and part from Aaron Rupar’s tweet)

       “There is an idea that you are a suspect if you are an immigrant or if you are from certain parts of the world or a certain skin tone or a Muslim,” she said. “It is no accident that members of the Republican Party accused the first Black president, Barack Obama, of being a secret Muslim. It is no accident that former President Donald Trump led a birther movement that falsely claimed he was born in Kenya. To them, falsely labeling the first and only [Black] president a Muslim and African immigrant somehow made him less America. Well, I am Muslim. I am an immigrant and, interestingly, from Africa. It anyone surprised that I am being targeted?”

      my bolding below, I recommend you watch the video is you haven’t seen it

      Aaron Rupar @atrupar 8h
      Ilhan Omar closes the debate and says, “this debate today is about who gets to be an American … I am Muslim. I am an immigrant … is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? … I am an American.

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: Not really. :-)

      If I were being interviewed, the moment I realized I had taken a totally ignorant stand, about something I knew nothing about, I would have smacked my head and said “wow, it’s clear that I need to do some more research.”

      That guy kept stammering on, digging a bigger and bigger hole.

    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl:

      @trollhattan: I’ll say this, the GQP sure as heck knows its voters.  Just give them something, anything, to get them fired up and off they go.  No need for further investigation, no need to deal with all that cognitive dissonance – just fire away!

      (I mean we do too – it’s just that our issues are grounded in reality, science, actual shit we can explain)

