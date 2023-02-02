Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 343: Bakhmut

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here is The Financial Times‘ animated map of the battlespace in Bakhmut:

More on Bakhmut after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today there was no shortage of statements and comments throughout the day, no shortage of news, especially in the diplomatic sphere.

That’s why today’s report is brief. I will start with something that has not yet been reported.

Today, I held a meeting of the Staff, for the first time in a dual format.

First, the traditional full composition of the Staff. We reviewed the situation at the front, Russia’s attempts to increase pressure in Donbas. The issue of supplying the army. Training of personnel and other issues of constant attention of the Staff.

And then, in the afternoon, an additional meeting of the members of the Staff in a narrow format. For a particularly important conversation.

We will not leave any aggressive action of the invader without our response. The enemy is at a specific stage when Russia’s strategic defeat is already clear. But tactically, they still have the resources to attempt offensive actions. They are looking for options to try to change the course of the war and are trying to put the potential of all the territories they still control in the service of aggression.

We have to continue what we are doing: strengthen our resilience, be absolutely united in our aspiration to provide our army and all defenders with the necessary weapons and equipment – we in Ukraine need to speak with one voice to the world on defense supplies. We also need to tangibly increase global pressure on Russia every month.

The enemy must come out of this stage much weaker than they anticipate in the worst-case scenario.

This is a difficult task for us. But we must accomplish it.

We also continue our fight against the internal enemy. I am grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor General’s Office and all those who are involved in the cleansing of our country. New steps will follow.

Today, in the framework of negotiations with the President of the European Commission and members of the European Commission Board, we have reached very important mutual understandings. That only together a strong Ukraine and a strong European Union can protect the life we value.

That Ukraine needs unwavering and full support in its defense against Russia.

And that we must, through our further integration, give energy and motivation to our people to fight despite any obstacles and threats.

I believe that Ukraine deserves to reach the beginning of negotiations on EU membership this year already.

And I thank Mrs. President of the European Commission, her colleagues and our friends in the EU for their tangible support on the path of integration and in protecting our country and people.

This includes military, financial, energy and social support. And these are the changes by which we ensure more interaction between our institutions – institutions of Ukraine and the EU.

Tomorrow is the second European integration day of the week. The Ukraine-EU Summit will take place. We are preparing.

And one more thing.

Today I took part in the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. This is an annual event that brings together the most powerful representatives of the American state and society. President Biden was there, as well as senators and members of the House of Representatives, leaders of religious communities and various political communities.

I urged them to do everything we can and as we must in confronting the Russian evil, so that the power of our actions could complement the power of our prayers.

Prayers for salvation from evil, for victory over the invaders, and for peace for all our people – in all municipalities of free Ukraine.

I thank each and every one of our warriors! All soldiers and sailors, sergeants and foremen, officers and generals! To everyone who is resilient!

I thank everyone who helps Ukraine! May all those who pray for our victory be heard!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in in Kreminna and Bakhmut:

The issue confronting the Ukrainians regarding the defense of Bakhmut is risk versus reward. Or, in more tactical slang parlance, is the juice worth the squeeze. At one level you don’t want to take the morale hit of giving up a tactical objective you have spent a lot of blood and treasure on. At the same time one has to realistically and, frankly, dispassionately, or as dispassionately as possible, assess the chances for success. And part of that strategic calculus has to be answering the question of whether if Ukraine cedes Bakhmut to the Russians right now does it turns threat to challenge and challenge to opportunity for Ukraine in other places? I can’t answer that question because I’m not looking at the intelligence that the Ukrainians have so I don’t know what they know. Another consideration is very Taoist: “the wise man invests in loss” and “the wise man yields.” Basically if Ukraine stops opposing Russian force trying to take Bakhmut does it cause the Russians to tactically over balance – imagine what happens if someone is pushing on the front of your shoulder and instead of planting your feet and resisting you immediately shift your weight backwards and to the side – creating new openings and opportunities for Ukraine to use Russia’s momentum against them. I hope I haven’t lost you all, but this is basically taking a concept from internal martial arts – an aikido, judo, or tai chi concept – and applying it to modern combat. I can’t answer these questions from my home here in the US, but these are the questions that most surely are occupying the Ukrainian National Command Authority.

I would also suggest that Prigozhin desperately wants Bakhmut. Not because he wants Bakhmut to have Bakhmut, but because he needs it as part of his strategy to go after Gerasimov and Shoigu. Well if he wants it so bad, then give it to him. There are ways to make Bakhmut, to use Sun Tzu’s terminology, deadly ground. There are ways to attrit Prigozhin’s mercenaries and the Russian military in Bakhmut without direct combat. And ways to bottle them up in Bakhmut as well.

The Economist has reporting on the Ukrainian troops’ attitude in the east, including what to do about Bakhmut.

Colonel “Maestro” is a commander in the Kupiansk sector in eastern Ukraine. He has been fighting the Russians since they first invaded, in 2014. His car has a dish for Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite-internet service, now ubiquitous along the front lines, attached to its roof. Thanks to his drone intelligence teams, he can watch what the enemy is doing on the other side of the line in real time, “24/7”. One night this week he monitored 30 Russian men being sent forward. Two of them were killed. When that happened the rest marched on regardless and did not bolt for cover. In the end nine of them died. “They either had no regard for their own lives,” he says, “or they were on drugs.”

On January 30th Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary-general, said “we see that they [the Russians] are preparing for more war, that they are mobilising more soldiers, more than 200,000, and potentially even more than that.” Mr Stoltenberg is not the only one to warn that a new offensive is in the offing. Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have said the same, and Russian artillery strikes have sharply stepped up in recent days.But most Ukrainian soldiers at the eastern front seem curiously unfazed. Colonel Maestro’s point is that the reinforcements will not be highly trained professionals. Far from it. Many are convicts who have joined the mercenary Wagner Group deployed in the fighting around the city of Bakhmut, because to do so is a way to get out of jail. Their motivation is low, unlike that of the men they are fighting.

If yet more Russian recruits are to be thrown at them, says Oleksandr, a sniper serving under the colonel, that means that the smell of the decomposing bodies abandoned by their comrades will be “unbearable”. Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Sergiy Melnyk, who oversees a large part of the Kharkiv region, including its border with Russia, says drones and satellite imagery have not indicated any new build-up of troops there. In fact, he says, the Russians are digging trenches and building defensive positions as if it is they who are expecting an attack.

Ukrainian commanders say that they believe the main Russian aim in trying to take Bakhmut is to present a success to the public at home, particularly for the Wagner Group. “It is in a valley,” says General Melnyk, so it will be hard, though not impossible, for the Russians to advance from there and to threaten the much bigger cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which would then become vulnerable to artillery. It is also possible that Ukrainian-held areas in the region could be encircled. From the Ukrainian perspective, General Melnyk says that the point of continuing to fight to retain the city, even at a high cost, is also symbolic. But beyond that, it plays an important role in tying down a large number of Russian troops. General Melnyk thinks that even if it is lost it could be recaptured later. But not all commanders think defending Bakhmut is worth it in terms of the heavy casualties. “If it was up to me I would pull out,” says another of them.

The general hastens to add that there is no room for complacency. He is preparing in case the Russians do launch a fresh push, he says, just as his own forces are getting ready for their own counter-offensive to drive the Russians out of the Ukrainian territory they occupy. It is almost a year since the Russians began their full-scale invasion of the country, but the general says that since Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians out of almost all of the Kharkiv region in September, and Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson in November, psychologically everything has changed for his men. “We lost our fear of them. We understood that we can fight back and beat them.”

More at the link!

Vuhledar:

Kramatorsk:

Izium:

We interrupt this War for Ukraine update to bring you news of a People’s Liberation Army surveillance balloon spotted over the US…

Obligatorisch:

Also, obligatory:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

#песпатрон

♬ ella and kirans song – ellis :)

The English audio is from AppleTV’s new animated adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Which was excellent. And for the record it was very dusty in here and I’d just used the deshedding tool on the Floofarina and my allergies were acting up when I watched it.

Open thread!

 

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bookworm1398
  • CCL
  • craigie
  • Devore
  • Mallard Filmore
  • NutmegAgain
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Origuy
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • Subsole
  • Unkown known
  • YY_Sima Qian

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      You could hyperventilate trying to inflate a balloon that size. Har har.

      I hate that Ukraine is put into a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” spot with regard to Bakhmut. When all the options available to you suck, no matter which one you choose, some people are gonna say you chose the suckiest one. Yet there’s no way to prove that negative after the fact, to prove that it was indeed the worst choice. But assholes are gonna asshole and insist that it was, no matter what.

      I hate putin.

      I’m annoyed that the US has said that russian and belarussian athletes should be allowed in the Olympics under a “neutral” flag. No. No they should not be. It seems like a pretty damn easy answer.

      Thank you as always, Adam. Your informed analysis is worth a lot, even if you aren’t on the ground there.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Origuy

      My grandfather was in the 15th Balloon Company, Signal Corps, AEF in WWI.

      ETA Not all of the Balloon Companies made it to France, as the training was fairly lengthy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Unkown known

      Surely to heck someone at the Pentagon can find a bit of spare cash from under a couch cushion for one of their boffins to invent a pair of high flying scissors.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Dirigibles are considered aircraft, right? Such overflight would be considered comparable to flights by reconnaissance aircraft or drones, & certainly warrants being shot down. An incredibly provocative move, if intensional. We really are entering the 1950s phase of the new Cold War, aren’t we?

      I am a bit incredulous as to the Pentagon’s explanation for not shooting it down over Montana. Just aim for the balloon portion & let the tech bay fall like a rock on a more predictable trajectory. Don’t target the tech bay & create a fan of debris. It would also allow the US to take a peek at its payload. How the hell did NORAD miss its sloooow journey across the Pacific?

      Would also be interesting to see the Chinese side of the story (reality, versus official claims that may not even be offered in this case). Was it a deliberate overflight? Why take such provocative action when China already has its own constellation of high resolution optical & synthetic aperture recon satellites? & at a time when China has been making tactical adjustments in its foreign policy orientation/rhetoric, & so soon in advance of pending visits by Blinken & Macron. Did they (whether military or civilian) loose control & is too embarrassed to admitted it?

      The global polycrisis continues to roll forward…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The factor we never really have much visibility to is the Ukrainian losses in these meat grinders. Presumably lower than Russian, but it has to be much lower to make the exchange worthwhile. These are not suicidal Banzai charges made by the IJA during WW II. The Wagner convicts are backed by massive artillery (not the case w/ the IJA) & the Ukrainian army is actually at a disadvantage in terms of firepower (not the case w/ the defending U.S. Army & USMC facing the Banzai charges).

      I am reading reports that Prigorzhin is running out of willing convicts to send as meat, so not sure how long Wagner can keep up w/ the tactic, either.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mallard Filmore

      From that Financial Times bit at the very top …

      As Russia throws wave after wave of fresh troops into Bakhmut, Kyiv faces an agonising [sic] choice over whether it should give up the eastern Ukrainian city https://on.ft.com/3Xclpqx

      Unless the UA has a plan to deal with all the new enemy troops somewhere else, might as well kill them in Bakhmut.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Also very intrigued by Lara Seligman’s tweet that this is not the 1st surveillance balloon to overfly continental US. How many? How frequently? From whom? Why weren’t they shot down?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Spanky: Probably saw simplified Chinese characters on the balloon. Should be doable even from high powered ground based optical instruments. But, does deserve an official explanation. As is the communication that must have happened between DC & Beijing concerning this incident.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      craigie

      And for the record it was very dusty in here and I’d just used the deshedding tool on the Floofarina and my allergies were acting up when I watched it.

      I also had an allergic reaction to this excellent film. Totally wasn’t crying though.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bookworm1398

      Maybe its a CIA balloon on a trial run?
      What’s the cutoff in altitude between aircraft you would shoot down and spacecraft you would not? How do these rules even make sense with the resolution satellites can get nowadays.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Meteorologist Dan Satterfield did a quick modeling that showed a high altitude balloon that drifts to Montana could very well come from China based on the air currents alone. Still does not explain whether it was intentional or lost control, or intentional w/ plausible deniability.

      & how did Japan & Canada not notice, either?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Subsole

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      It being Russia, I am not sure it matters. Russia is, after all, famous for volunteer forces that are not exactly the best equipped. Or led. Or necessarily the most voluntary, either.

      Edit: Putin and co strike me as perfectly willing to use their people to burn up UA’s supply of ammo. Keep throwing bodies at it until the barrel melts down, kind of deal.

      Adam, I am curious about a thing. If these balloons can be used as ‘budget satellites’ can they not be used as a replacement for starlink? Basically, could an army use them as tethered commo relays? Or maybe for AWACS duties? Hell, could we (the human we) arm these things?

      I am thinking UA needs to ditch starlink, given Mini-Thiel’s political proclivities. How viable is this as a solution?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Spanky

      @Subsole:

      How viable is this as a solution?

      It’s a target, big and slow. And not any cheaper than a starlink sat. Quite the opposite.

      Stick to satellite comms, but don’t rely on Elmo.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Subsole: Both the US & China have been developing & deploying balloons & dirigibles for comms relays & aerial early warning purposes. Less urgently in the US’ case because of the existing aircraft based capabilities.

      It is an option for Ukraine, but too easy for the RuAF to shoot down w/ their long range air to air missiles

      Edit: What Spanky said.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Steeplejack

      @Alison Rose:

      I’m annoyed that the US has said that Russian and Belarussian athletes should be allowed in the Olympics under a “neutral” flag.

      Ukrainian decathlete Volodymyr Androshchuk will not be representing his country at the Paris Olympics because he was just killed by the Russian armed forces. In other news, the IOC announces that Russian athletes are welcome in Paris.

      — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) February 1, 2023

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mallard Filmore

      @YY_Sima Qian

      It is an option for Ukraine, but too easy for the RuAF to shoot down w/ their long range air to air missiles

      Missiles with the accuracy needed can’t be cheap, and unless they have multi-targeting capability it would be one less missile going to a city. The balloons could be configured to be cheap bait.

      Reply

