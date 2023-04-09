Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part IV

Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part IV

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part IV

by Subaru Diane

Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part IV
Ian Carmichael as Lord Peter Wimsey and Glyn Houston as his faithful, ingenious, and super-competent manservant Mervyn Bunter.

Let’s talk about class tonight: upper class, servant class, professional class, unskilled underclass — all the hierarchies and subdivisions and strata of wealth, position, title, and family, or lack thereof.

Agatha Christie set many of her books — perhaps the majority (I haven’t counted) — in lavish country estates, sybaritic resorts, luxurious cruise ships, and perfectly-appointed trains and planes.

As we’ve discussed previously, her main characters (victims, suspects, and murderers alike) tend to be types — stereotypes, in fact — and they mostly populate the upper and upper-middle classes. The retired Anglo-Indian colonel, the local squire’s wife, the tightly-furled lawyer or civil servant, the gold-digging young widow of a minor aristocrat, and the abrasive, abusive “self-made” millionaire are all familiar types in Christie’s dramatis personae.

Domestic servants abound, but Christie (through her main characters) more often than not describes them unflatteringly as “somewhat bone-headed,” “half-witted but amiable,” “rather simple,” “distinctly moronic,” and (my personal favourite) “frequently adenoidal.”

Dorothy L. Sayers made her detective hero a younger brother of the richest peer in England and wealthy enough on his own account that he can afford to collect rare first editions, buy a new Daimler every year or two, keep “the finest soprano in Europe” as his mistress, and disappear on vacation in the wilds of Corsica for months on end. Lord Peter and his noble family unquestionably dwell among the uppermost of the upper classes.

Wimsey’s own personal manservant, Mervyn Bunter, is a richly-drawn character with an interesting backstory and a wide range of talents and interests. Further, Wimsey enjoys friendships, or at least cordial acquaintanceships, with an astonishing range of men and women from every conceivable social stratum and background.

From the perspective of a century later, how well did Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers capture Britain’s class system and the social changes that were beginning to upend that system? What is the value for us (liberal egalitarian jackals that we are) in reading and enjoying depictions of these hierarchical, preordained, and often repressive and restrictive lives?

Okay — Class is in session!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Nina

      Agatha Christie also had Tommy and Tuppence, who had an upper class background but were down on their luck.  It’s been a while since I read them, but I recall them as scrappy young people.

    4. 4.

      Annie

      I’m not sure I have an answer to “how well did Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers capture Britain’s class system?”  — all I know about it is what I have read, in both fiction and nonfiction.  For me, the value of reading about these depictions is that it shows me what the society was like, and how much it has or has not changed.  Christie and Sayers were writing mysteries.  Since they were not writing specifically about the British class system, what we get in these books is their tacit assumptions about what their society was like and what readers would accept about it.  I find that revealing.

    5. 5.

      FelonyGovt

      I remember reading some of these, as a youngster growing up decidedly lower middle class, and wondering, “exactly what do these people DO for a living?”

    6. 6.

      JoyceH

      @Nina: That’s what’s so interesting about the books and the era – there are certain people who simply The Quality, even if they haven’t got a bean. And everybody knows it!

    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Nina:

      Good point, and in a way goes to one of the complexities of the British class system. You could be of  a pedigreed family, and lack of money wouldn’t change that. Conversely, you could make a fortune in manufacturing buttons or inventing something, and buy yourself a title, but still be dismissed by the upper crust as “not quite one of us, dear.”

      Of course, things were changing in the interwar years and after.

    9. 9.

      JoyceH

      Just as an aside, reading these books doesn’t really equip you for 21st century England. This fall I’ll be making my first trip to England. (Yay me!) I was looking into things I wanted to see, and due to the books I have read, I wanted to experience a Lyons Corner House, where so many book characters have visited for a downscale but quick and filling meal, so I Googled to find the most convenient locations — and the last Lyons close in the ’70s. The Seventies!

    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      you could make a fortune in manufacturing buttons or inventing something, and buy yourself a title, but still be dismissed by the upper crust as “not quite one of us, dear.”

      The actual fortune maker wouldn’t ever be accepted, but within a few generations that money would be washed clean. The offspring of the person who made the money would be stigmatized as ‘smells of the shop’, but the generation after that? Quality all the way. The Bingleys in Pride and Prejudice were an example of that.

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @FelonyGovt:

      I saw a facsimile not long ago (possibly in one of Angela Lambert’s social histories?) of an official form in which the lady in question listed her occupation as “socialite.”

      Another term for wealthy, well-bred people with no discernible skills was “clubman/clubwoman.”

    13. 13.

      Annie

      @JoyceH:

      IIRC the husband of Lady Dormer in Unpleasantness at the Bellona club made buttons with a patent indestructible shank, and was knighted late in life for (again IIRC) services not very clearly specified in the honors list.   But also, she was from Quality so maybe that helped her husband.

    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      I think that American readers often view the British class system as eccentric without considering how rigid, corrosive and oppressive the system actually is. I have not read either author widely (more familiar with TV and movie adaptations), so I ask how critical either author is of the class system.

      I recall some episodes of the Inspector Lynley series where other police officers are resentful that Lynley, an Earl, would take a job as a police officer, since work belongs to the lower classes. And upper class suspects often act as though they are above the law and cannot be judged by their superiors.

    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JoyceH:

      I had a decent but very undistinguished meal at the Lyon’s Corner House in Piccadilly Circus in 1959.

      You’ll have a great time!

    16. 16.

      Mr. Prosser

      Both Wimsey and Poirot maintain friendships with policemen who were decidedly working class although progression to the upper ranks put a nice polish on chief inspectors who could be considered as skilled workmen and close to gentlemen; Charles Parker even married Wimsey’s sister. I’m not sure Poirot socialized with working folk but Wimsey was comfortable in village pubs, London temperance societies and so on. He also relied on the educated and underemplyed single women of the time who were sharp, observant and could be relied upon as much as Holmes relied on the Baker Street Irregulars. His unfortunate name for them was “My Cattery”

    17. 17.

      frosty

      @FelonyGovt: @SiubhanDuinne:  Met a British guy (20s, like us) in a tavern on a Greek Island when I was Railpassing around Europe with a buddy. We asked him “What do you do?” His response (verbatim): “Oh, I’m idle.”

    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @frosty:

      We asked him “What do you do?” His response (verbatim): “Oh, I’m idle.”

      Wow! That’s dialogue straight out of The Importance of Being Earnest!

    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      @frosty: +1

      One of the things that stuck with me about Dickens was the overbearing class structure.  They may have gotten rid of the debtors prisons over time, but it seems like the rest of the horrible edifice is still there.

      Yeah, “what do these people actually DO?” stuff is still there, and still with us here across the pond.  E.g. “Friends” – giant Manhattan (?) apartment and they all have time to just (apparently) sit around all day gossiping and telling jokes.  (I didn’t watch it often enough to know if the characters actually had jobs.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    20. 20.

      Annie

      Although it’s true that “Wimsey was comfortable in village pubs, London temperance societies and so on” I’ve wondered if that was part of his privilege — that he just assumed it was OK for him to be there, at least initially.

    21. 21.

      middlelee

      I read Whose Body a couple of weeks ago.  About 50 years ago I read all of the Peter Whimseys and remember loving them.  This time around I was put off by his speech affectations although I suspect Sayers was probably using real upper class males as her model.  I was also put off by the casual anti-semitism and there was a lot of it since the murder victim was a “Hebrew.’ I also found the plot too convoluted.

      The class distinctions were clearly shown by the way the uppers thought about and addressed the lowers, and the way the lowers assumed it was normal to be treated as less than the upper classes and that it was proper for them to be subservient.

      I bought the second book in the series and am not sure I’m interested in reading it. I’m very old and there are so many books and who knows how much time left to read them.

    23. 23.

      oatler

      Don’t write a “modern” version of Christie because many of the sympathetic characters would have to be 21st century Tories…Liz Truss. Bojo, Suella…

    24. 24.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Sayers was certainly something of an intellectual snob, but she was far less concerned with wealth or position than she was with “doing one’s proper job.” (From Gaudy Night: “I should scrub floors very badly, and I write detective stories rather well.”) In both Whose Body? and The Unpleasantness at the Bellona Club the villains are doctors who betray their profession. In Unnatural Death, it’s a nurse; in Strong Poison, an attorney. It’s a theme that runs through both her detective fiction and much of her nonfiction. I think social class per se was rather irrelevant to her, although she recognised it and saw that it was changing.

    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Of course, things were changing in the interwar years and after.

      Glacial change. I recall reading that even though Ian Fleming was a success because of the Bond novels, his wife looked down on him because he was slightly lower class. I don’t think that the supposed difference would even register for Americans.

      I have been watching some of the early interviews with the Beatles. It is amazing how snotty some journalists were, presuming that the group had overstepped their place, and on camera criticizing their accents. The group’s witty dismissal of this nonsense was a breath of fresh air that shocked many who had a death grip on the old order.

      There is a British TV personality, Steph McGovern, I think, who gets criticized for her non posh accent and class even though she is well educated and extremely knowledgeable about business and economics.

      And it is odd to see some traditional Labour Party supporters claim that party leader Starmer cannot represent the working class because he is a lawyer.

    26. 26.

      Steeplejack

      I didn’t remember that this was a Christie-Sayers week, so I haven’t quite collected my thoughts. I am about 20% (thank you, Kindle) through Gaudy Night in my binge-read of the Wimsey novels, and I am already feeling a little sad that there is only one more to go after this. Then on to Christie, I guess. Marple or Poirot?

      The Wimsey novels are soaked in classism, although it’s not always clear whether it’s Sayers or the characters (or both). One moment in particular that struck me was in the early part of The Nine Tailors, when Wimsey and Bunter wedge their car in a ditch in the Fens and seek help in the nearby village as night approaches. At first it’s “The gentlemen have had an accident with their car” (Mrs. Tebbutt, innkeeper). Then, after Wimsey introduces himself to Rev. Venables (“My name is Wimsey—here is my card—and this is my man, Bunter”), Bunter might as well disappear. Venables speaks only to Wimsey and says “your man” can do this or can do that. When they get to the rectory and Mrs. Venables is introduced, she says: “Do come in and sit down and get yourselves warm. Your man? Yes, of course. Emily! Take this gentleman’s manservant into the kitchen and make him comfortable.” Exit Bunter into the invisible background except to reappear when needed.

      When it becomes clear that Wimsey’s car can’t be rescued until the next day, the Rector says to his wife: “Agnes, my dear, have you explained to Emily [the maid] that Lord Peter will be staying the night?” Bunter is just part of the luggage.

      Lord Peter does interact with people at all levels of society, but all of the interactions are situation- and class-appropriate. Even the villains are sort of polite.

    27. 27.

      prostratedragon

      @Brachiator:  I take it you mean inferiors. That point is often a feature of American stories such as the Columbo mysteries, where his usually welltodo quarry start out regarding him as a low-level janitor.

      I only know Christie from tv adaptations; thank you to those who recommended the Hickson Miss Marple movies. The episode “At Bertram’s” interested me in this regard, because what at first seems to be upper class exclusivity turns out to have a deeper layer, and this maybe could also be a critique by the author.

    28. 28.

      Almost Retired

      It always fascinated me that so much (older) British literature focused on humanizing the “servant class” without challenging the class system itself.  I guess that’s what passed for “woke.”  These wonderful working class folk who are smart and loyal and we are grateful for their service.  With no consideration of why these smart people have few economic options but to be loyal.  This sort of attitude kinda ruined the Harry “Spare” book for me.

    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      I am liking Gaudy Night a lot. Nobody has been killed yet—no spoilers, please!—and so far it’s almost like a comedy of manners or a Barbara Pym novel.

      The only one that landed with a thud for me was The Five Red Herrings, which was a morass of timing and train schedules and “who was where when?” Almost a parody of the mystery as a clockwork mechanism.

    30. 30.

      karen marie

      @FelonyGovt: A recurring thread through a number of PG Wodehouse’s short stories and novels is the avoidance of “work.”

      I started listening to the first Wimsey story last night via Audible, and it raised the question whether Wodehouse had any kind of personal interaction with Sayer or Christie, whether they read each other’s books, and what each thought about the other’s books.

      Would anyone happen to have a copy of “A Job of Work”?  I’m trying to figure out if it was published under another title (publications in England and America sometimes did have different titles).   I thought I had read or at least knew of all of them but that one is new to me.

    31. 31.

      stinger

      When SiubhanDuinne’s series of posts started, I began rereading the Sayers books. (I’m more familiar with the Christie books.) Started with Murder Must Advertise — for some incomprehensible reason, the books were OUT OF CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER on my shelves — got that corrected and read Whose Body and so on; in the middle of Five Red Herrings now.

      Wimsey is fully accepted in the uppercrust world — his murder-solving eccentricities considered no worse than the usual gambling, drinking and other vices of his ilk — and is also accepted, with a bit of eye-rolling at his lordship’s oddities, by the lower classes. And the stories are all about class. In Five Red Herrings,set in Scotland, the victim is Scottish and the five suspects are mostly English or else we are told why they speak without a brogue. The accent is a class marker.

    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Steeplejack:

      The only one that landed with a thud for me was The Five Red Herrings, which was a morass of timing and train schedules and “who was where when?” Almost a parody of the mystery as a clockwork mechanism.

      Yeah, i think she wrote a “timetable-mystery” to prove she could! I have an affection for 5RH, but I get that it’s not to everyone’s taste — and it’s far from my favourite.

      Glad you’re enjoying Gaudy Night.

    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      They may have gotten rid of the debtors prisons over time, but it seems like the rest of the horrible edifice is still there.

      America also had debtors prisons in it’s early years. One of the Founding Fathers, Robert Morris, was confined in the Prune Street debtors’ apartment adjacent to Walnut Street Prison from 1798 to 1801.

      Today, it seems absurd to imprison someone because of their debts, but it somehow made sense to American and European society through the 19th century. I was thinking about this recently in reading how some Americans are hard core adamant that student loan debt should never be forgiven. In some ways we still struggle with what to do about people who fall deeply into debt, but who are still expected to shoulder the responsibility for it.

    34. 34.

      Mr. Prosser

      Yes I believe Wimsey felt comfortable in various places simply because of his station in life. As to the treatment of Bunter in many of the novels it was the way it was. But, Sayers was writing in the 20s and 30s when a great deal of this was changing. I’m sure Sayers bridled at the treatment of women, particularly educated women and used Harriet Vane as her foil. I read a comment years ago by a reviewer who surmised Sayers was writing of a romanticized Edwardian era plopped into post-war Britain.

    35. 35.

      PT&S

      @middlelee: As a big fan of Sayers’ work, I’m with you that Whose Body is off-putting. Everything that comes after it is better (except perhaps Five Red Herrings), and much of it is vastly better.

    36. 36.

      stinger

      @Brachiator: Fiona Hill, of impeachment testimony fame, had to come to the States for a career because her lower-class British accent made her stellar academic qualifications irrelevant in Toryland; I think she says in her book that Tony Blair made some snide comment about it.

    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Almost kinda-sorta on-topic, I rewatched Gosford Park (murder mystery set in a country house weekend party in the 30s) a few weeks ago, and so much of it is about the class system, right down to bumbling middle class inspector (Stephen Fry) who is clearly enamored of and intimidated by all the Quality, and his working-class but much sharper constable. It’s interesting to compare the portrayal of aristos in GF, co-written by Julian Fellowes, Robert Altman and IIRC Bob Balaban, and the rather more affectionate, not to say worshipful, depiction when Fellowes is on his own in Downton Abbey.

    38. 38.

      rivers

      @stinger: This is correct. I’m English and my father had a strong Lancashire accent ( this was in the 50’s) This was an indicator that he was working class.  He was very ambitious and ended up working for an American company located in the UK – he explained to me that “the Americans have no idea what English accents mean, they think we just have an English accent.”

    39. 39.

      Annie

      The different treatment of aristos in Gosford Park versus Downton Abbey also has to do with the difference between a movie and a TV series.  Producers want people to tune in to the next episode so they can’t make the characters too villainous or disgusting.  An unrelated example:  there’s often a whole lot read into how Star Trek is an optimistic vision of the future.  But that was partly because Gene Roddenberry understood if it was too dystopian no one would watch more than one episode so no network would ever pick it up.

