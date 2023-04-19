On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

Once upon a time, some friends had a winter home in South Texas, way south, like five miles from the Rio Grande. I went to visit them a few times when the Wisconsin winters became too much. Each year the area where their place was has a huge influx of Winter Texans (AKA snowbirds), not just from the northern states but also Canadians. This allowed for the emergence of a lot of small scale tour companies; essentially one or two guys who hired a bus and driver and took some of these Winter Texans into Mexico for short tours. In 2009, Kathy and Eugene had booked us on one such trip. By the next time I went back to Texas, the whole little cottage industry had collapsed. The Mexican bus company decided that it had become too dangerous to send their buses and drivers north to pick up the tourists. All the buses came from Mexico; I suppose American buses were too expensive. We never got to do another trip.

On the 2009 trip, we went to a tiny village called Capaderito, which I now can’t even find on Google Maps. This was the hometown of our bus driver. A local family provided cultural enrichment and fed us a wonderful meal on their patio. The next day we went to a place called Real de Catorce which had once been a sliver mining town but was now mostly a tourist venue for Mexicans. Our last day was in Saltillo, where we toured some historic buildings and got a slice of urban life. I did not realize how many pictures I took until I was trying to put an OTR post together. So, you’re going to get three posts.