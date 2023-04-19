Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Everybody saw this coming.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

He really is that stupid.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Open Thread: DeSquamous vs. DeFormerGuy

Late Night Open Thread: DeSquamous vs. DeFormerGuy

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , , , ,

The (Absolutely) Base wants tough rhetoric, low taxes, and the abuse of ‘those people’. They don’t want to give up any of their existing entitlements, to have their Disney experience soiled, or to lose their housekeeper / gardener / nail tech because ICE gets amped. Most of them don’t even want to give up contact with members of their family, or their community, because suddenly it’s not safe to be other than genetically heterosexual in their state (whatever vague misgivings they might have about mythical ‘groomers’). DeSantis may’ve gotten out over his shrimper boots already.

This is from the Guardian, back at the beginning of April. Being abusive towards someone else has always made TFG feel better about his own manifest inadequacies:

The former president was buoyed, according to a source familiar with the matter, over new post-indictment polls that placed him far ahead of his expected 2024 rival, the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, and other Republican primary challengers.

According to a Yahoo news poll, Trump was beating DeSantis 57% to 31% in the one-to-one contest, and was attracting majority support at 52% when pitted against a wider, 10-candidate field including DeSantis at 21% and the UN ambassador in the Trump administration, Nikki Haley.

Trump also improved his lead over DeSantis in polling done for his campaign by McLaughlin and Associates, which surveyed 1,000 likely 2024 general election voters and found Trump beating DeSantis 63% to 30%, improving his lead from January when Trump was at 52% and DeSantis at 40%.

The sharp uptick in polling numbers – and a corresponding reversal by potential 2024 rivals trying to come to Trump’s defense over the indictment after previously trying to distance themselves – was so sudden and marked that it took some of Trump’s own advisers by surprise…

9. What’s the national mood for Presidential policies centered around flushing gays and trans people out of public life

8. Are the people with TRUMP signs on their lawns & TRUMP flags on their trucks who wear shirts saying “TRUMP Is My President” open to voting for someone else

7. How do moderates and undecideds feel about political stunts involving gleeful cruelty to refugees at the Southern border

6. If he wins a primary, what’s the plan for convincing the rest of the GOP that it’s not a media-driven Deep State conspiracy

5. Is Volodymyr Zelenskyy a hero for defending his people against Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack, or is he an unwitting tool of the Deep State globalists who deserves to be taken down a notch

4. What’s the best way to get past the superficial stuff like the white boots & the chocolate pudding & direct the focus to his objectively terrible policies

3. Will suburban soccer moms be willing to vote for a loathsome authoritarian ghoul who also happens to be kind of short

2. Given the sum total of mankind’s knowledge of science, mathematics, and philosophy, what is the probablity that Donald Trump will actually go to jail in the next 15 months

1. What the hell does “woke” mean?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.