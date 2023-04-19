DeSantis is the dog that caught that car candidate, basically. Actually putting right wing culture grievances into practice is an entirely different thing than just whipping people up about them. — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) April 18, 2023

to put it a little differently: to give the GOP base some extremely limited credit, while they absolutely love generalized dogwhistle bigotry, a non-trivial amount of them actually do get slightly uncomfortable when you actually take out the calipers and start measuring skulls. — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) April 18, 2023

The (Absolutely) Base wants tough rhetoric, low taxes, and the abuse of ‘those people’. They don’t want to give up any of their existing entitlements, to have their Disney experience soiled, or to lose their housekeeper / gardener / nail tech because ICE gets amped. Most of them don’t even want to give up contact with members of their family, or their community, because suddenly it’s not safe to be other than genetically heterosexual in their state (whatever vague misgivings they might have about mythical ‘groomers’). DeSantis may’ve gotten out over his shrimper boots already.

it does not bode well for the Republican Party that the donor class and activist base sanctified a Successor over the course of two years and several weeks of donald calling him "meatball ron" reduced him to nervous tears and chapter 11 bankruptcy — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) April 17, 2023

To be clear, I don't think this field-clearing is deliberate or complete, it's mostly just a function of donors being too timid for also-rans to get their money's worth. I think DeSantis has until Christmas to at least pull in close with Trump. Time enough for lots to happen. — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) April 15, 2023

This is from the Guardian, back at the beginning of April. Being abusive towards someone else has always made TFG feel better about his own manifest inadequacies:

… The former president was buoyed, according to a source familiar with the matter, over new post-indictment polls that placed him far ahead of his expected 2024 rival, the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, and other Republican primary challengers. According to a Yahoo news poll, Trump was beating DeSantis 57% to 31% in the one-to-one contest, and was attracting majority support at 52% when pitted against a wider, 10-candidate field including DeSantis at 21% and the UN ambassador in the Trump administration, Nikki Haley. Trump also improved his lead over DeSantis in polling done for his campaign by McLaughlin and Associates, which surveyed 1,000 likely 2024 general election voters and found Trump beating DeSantis 63% to 30%, improving his lead from January when Trump was at 52% and DeSantis at 40%. The sharp uptick in polling numbers – and a corresponding reversal by potential 2024 rivals trying to come to Trump’s defense over the indictment after previously trying to distance themselves – was so sudden and marked that it took some of Trump’s own advisers by surprise…

And/but “on hold” gives donors a lot of wiggle room to resume with DeSantis without fully breaking from him. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 15, 2023

TOP TEN THINGS RON DeSANTIS NEEDS TO FIND OUT BEFORE HE DECIDES WHETHER HE’S RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024 10. Is he willing to spend every waking moment of the campaign defending himself against attacks from the last Republican President — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) March 27, 2023

9. What’s the national mood for Presidential policies centered around flushing gays and trans people out of public life 8. Are the people with TRUMP signs on their lawns & TRUMP flags on their trucks who wear shirts saying “TRUMP Is My President” open to voting for someone else 7. How do moderates and undecideds feel about political stunts involving gleeful cruelty to refugees at the Southern border 6. If he wins a primary, what’s the plan for convincing the rest of the GOP that it’s not a media-driven Deep State conspiracy 5. Is Volodymyr Zelenskyy a hero for defending his people against Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack, or is he an unwitting tool of the Deep State globalists who deserves to be taken down a notch 4. What’s the best way to get past the superficial stuff like the white boots & the chocolate pudding & direct the focus to his objectively terrible policies 3. Will suburban soccer moms be willing to vote for a loathsome authoritarian ghoul who also happens to be kind of short 2. Given the sum total of mankind’s knowledge of science, mathematics, and philosophy, what is the probablity that Donald Trump will actually go to jail in the next 15 months 1. What the hell does “woke” mean?