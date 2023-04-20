I’ve been quiet because I have wanted to write up a post to address how trans rights and women’s rights are the same thing, but I was really upset by what happened last week. This included a lot of misgendering, personal attacks, misrepresentation, and even mockery about me being assaulted. I told Cole that if Balloon-Juice allows that to continue, I would no longer post here. So everyone, cool your jets.

ALL trans people need women’s rights. Period. because trans women are women, and AFAB (assigned female at birth) nonbinary folks, and trans men need access to women’s medical care: pap smears, birth control, abortion, mammograms, sexual abuse counseling, safe non-sexist workplaces, schools, and public places. My uterus doesn’t care that I’m nonbinary, and as a nonbinary person, I have to deal with all the misogyny that regular women deal with as well as an extra dose of transphobia.

When trans people get their rights, cis women also get their rights because it is a matter of respect for bodily autonomy.

When cis women get their rights, trans people do not necessarily get their rights. And many cis women view trans people as a threat to women’s rights.

It’s the perfect wedge issue. And some of the worst vitriol is coming from women who use slogans like “protect girls” to strip trans people of their rights. Cis women have had to endure so much sexism, and should be our natural allies, but when someone feels like they don’t have political power, it’s much easier for fear and violence to flow across or downward. This is a tale as old as time.

Trans people experience sexism from cis men and cis women. Period. If Anne Laurie or Water Girl posted about how a man they know publicly goes around talking about how liberal he is, but then trashes women and behaves in a sexist manner behind closed doors, it would be egregious to attack them with “not all men.” The trans people who post and comment on this site have experienced tremendous discrimination, and are experiencing tremendous discrimination. Trans adults are being forcibly detransitioned in Missouri, the Don’t Say Gay Laws have been expanded to 12th grade in Florida, and today, TODAY, House Republicans passed a bill to ban trans athletes from women’s sports.

As for why I do not use the word TERF. Well, it’s because I’m trans. and when the word TERF comes out of my mouth, people stop listening. I intend to get into this further in a future post, but many people see TERF as a slur, and both transphobia and transmisogyny are far more subtle and nuanced than you think they are, so no, I don’t call all women who say transphobic things (intentionally or not) TERFs because it ends the discussion. And I need cis women who feel uncomfortable about trans people to stay in the discussion.

Furthermore, there are numerous forms of feminism. Reactionary feminism is a specific brand of anti-progress ideology that wants to bring back gender roles and only recognizes “biological women” as women. A two-second google search will show you some troubling manifestos, including an article by Naomi Wolf who considers herself, Michelle Bachman, and Sarah Palin reactionary feminists — is that who you want to align yourself with?

It is okay to not know everything, and it’s okay to ask questions. But words have meaning, and if your words have been co-opted to mean something discriminatory, then fight to get those words back! But fight the people who took the words from you, don’t fight the people who are being discriminated against by those words!

Trans rights are Women’s Rights. Women’s Rights are Human Rights. Trans Rights are Human Rights.

I don’t have a garden, so here is some art I made while I was angry this week.