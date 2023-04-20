Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This fight is for everything.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

No one could have predicted…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / The State of Being Trans in America / Late Night Wedge Issue & Art Thread

Late Night Wedge Issue & Art Thread

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’ve been quiet because I have wanted to write up a post to address how trans rights and women’s rights are the same thing, but I was really upset by what happened last week. This included a lot of misgendering, personal attacks, misrepresentation, and even mockery about me being assaulted. I told Cole that if Balloon-Juice allows that to continue, I would no longer post here. So everyone, cool your jets.

ALL trans people need women’s rights. Period. because trans women are women, and AFAB (assigned female at birth) nonbinary folks, and trans men need access to women’s medical care: pap smears, birth control, abortion, mammograms, sexual abuse counseling, safe non-sexist workplaces, schools, and public places. My uterus doesn’t care that I’m nonbinary, and as a nonbinary person, I have to deal with all the misogyny that regular women deal with as well as an extra dose of transphobia.

When trans people get their rights, cis women also get their rights because it is a matter of respect for bodily autonomy.

When cis women get their rights, trans people do not necessarily get their rights. And many cis women view trans people as a threat to women’s rights. 

It’s the perfect wedge issue. And some of the worst vitriol is coming from women who use slogans like “protect girls” to strip trans people of their rights. Cis women have had to endure so much sexism, and should be our natural allies, but when someone feels like they don’t have political power, it’s much easier for fear and violence to flow across or downward. This is a tale as old as time.

Trans people experience sexism from cis men and cis women. Period. If Anne Laurie or Water Girl posted about how a man they know publicly goes around talking about how liberal he is, but then trashes women and behaves in a sexist manner behind closed doors, it would be egregious to attack them with “not all men.” The trans people who post and comment on this site have experienced tremendous discrimination, and are experiencing tremendous discrimination. Trans adults are being forcibly detransitioned in Missouri, the Don’t Say Gay Laws have been expanded to 12th grade in Florida, and today, TODAY, House Republicans passed a bill to ban trans athletes from women’s sports.

As for why I do not use the word TERF. Well, it’s because I’m trans. and when the word TERF comes out of my mouth, people stop listening. I intend to get into this further in a future post, but many people see TERF as a slur, and both transphobia and transmisogyny are far more subtle and nuanced than you think they are, so no, I don’t call all women who say transphobic things (intentionally or not) TERFs because it ends the discussion. And I need cis women who feel uncomfortable about trans people to stay in the discussion.

Furthermore, there are numerous forms of feminism. Reactionary feminism is a specific brand of anti-progress ideology that wants to bring back gender roles and only recognizes “biological women” as women. A two-second google search will show you some troubling manifestos, including an article by Naomi Wolf who considers herself, Michelle Bachman, and Sarah Palin reactionary feminists — is that who you want to align yourself with?

It is okay to not know everything, and it’s okay to ask questions. But words have meaning, and if your words have been co-opted to mean something discriminatory, then fight to get those words back! But fight the people who took the words from you, don’t fight the people who are being discriminated against by those words!

Trans rights are Women’s Rights. Women’s Rights are Human Rights. Trans Rights are Human Rights.

I don’t have a garden, so here is some art I made while I was angry this week.

Late Night Wedge Issue & Art Thread 2Late Night Wedge Issue & Art Thread 1Late Night Wedge Issue & Art Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • gdief
  • Gretchen
  • GSV Sleeper Service
  • Jay
  • livewyre
  • Maxim
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • persistentillusion
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • Seanly
  • StringOnAStick
  • Tenar Arha
  • twbrandt
  • wenchacha
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      love your art, Eddie!!  Such a striking color pallet, form and energy.

      My kid is non-binary, gender fluid.  Their partner is a transboy.  Fear, hatred, transphobia are all too real.  Thankfully, they are in Eugene, OR, a relatively secure space.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tenar Arha

      @planet eddie

      thanks so much for sharing these pieces.  They’re great! I love the contrast & the motion in them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @planet eddie: ​
        Dude, I don’t have a garden, pets, or art. Where does that leave me?

      I am glad you decided to stay. I think transphobia is the right’s gateway hatred these days, so it is important for trans voices. Emotions are running high at the moment and sometimes people forget that we all owe one another a presumption of good faith here (except to the obvious trolls).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      livewyre

      I don’t know which I’ll regret more: saying anything, or not saying anything. I’m just not as optimistic about raising this issue here as before. Some of it is maybe the expected resistance; comfort zones shifting out from underneath folks and the tension of having to adjust to new and unaccustomed ways. This could have to do with outdated views on race equality or whatever, but there’s something else that bothers me that I’m not sure how to get across.

      A lot of the pushback is well-meant, but I’m not sure all of it is. I think there’s another kind of social disruption in play. It’s especially hard to bring up because of my background, and I have full expectation that it will be minimized especially because of that, and because of what it involves.

      Specifically: the most strident argumentation on this subject has been giving me a sense of abusive manipulation, to the point of disrupting my health. I won’t speculate on motives but it’s been a real mask-off, missing-stair experience for me. Maybe it wasn’t an issue before because things didn’t really come up in a way that posed a conflict – or hey, maybe I’m imagining it all and there’s nothing to worry about. But I have no reason to expect that it will stop until everyone (who’s left) agrees not to raise the topic. I don’t have it in me to contest the issue anymore. Just be careful, everyone.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      StringOnAStick

      Thank you for staying Eddie, I appreciate your voice and want to learn more.  You’ve provided lots to think about and I appreciate that. Your art is striking; I love the last piece especially.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      Hi Eddie,

      Thank you for being direct and clear, and for this post. This is just an incredibly terrible moment where the f**ing authoritarians are going flat out. I hope we can figure out how to ally and stand together, because the right wing is counting on us to fall apart – and that needs very much not to happen.

      A dear, wonderful friend posted junior prom photos of her with her nonbinariy high school kid yesterday. They both looked amazing, and happy, and it was so sweet. And I though “thank g*d they live in California” to which I then thought about our friends in Boise who are parenting a younger trans kid, and my stomach just lurches.

      And I have it easy, as just a friend (and yeah, a gay man, but living in a ‘blue’ bubble and all). I won’t rest easy. My partner just preached a sermon on resisting tyranny on Sunday. Near the end he said he’s coming to terms with the realization that (us in our 50s) we’re going to be resisting authoritarianism and all this shit likely the rest of our lives.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gdief

      Thank you, planet eddie, for your bravery.  As an 82 yo cis woman, I ache for the discrimination that people anywhere along the LGBTQ spectrum suffers.  I’m just an old hippie who hoped our “All you need is love” aspiration would really change the world, and I think it did somewhat, but it’s terrible to see this nasty recent atmosphere of hurtful, dangerous behavior.  Keep on keeping’ on and know there is a lot of support for your and yours.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Seanly

      I just learned that one of my co-workers has a teenager who is non-binary. She seems like a very caring & devoted mom and I fear for her and her child here in Idaho.

      The situation in Missiouri is sickening. TRAP laws were terrible for women’s health beyond their horrible impact on abortion access. Similar law targetting transpersons is even worse to my mind.

      I’m sorry people in the BJ community attacked you. We’re all stuck on this sometimes wonderful, oftentimes miserable rock together and I wish we could all accept people as they are and who they are and just accept that love is love.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      GSV Sleeper Service

      @Seanly: idaho is getting harder to stay in, every year the legislature gets worse.  I have a transwoman on my team, but I don’t know how much longer she’s going to stay in the state.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gretchen

      @planet Eddie: I’m so sorry people were awful. I’m ashamed that you would encounter that here. Your thoughts and ideas are a valuable addition to this space. And you’re absolutely right about the overlap between trans and cis women’s issues. I’m mystified why people can’t see that having judges and legislators in the doctors office with us, and over-ruling the doctor’s medical expertise with their ignorant feelings, is bad for all patients whatever the issue. I don’t want some religious zealot who flunked 10th grade biology having a say in whether a kid should get puberty blockers or if someone whose water broke at 18 weeks should be treated before she threatens to bleed out, or any other medical issue.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      I have for most of my life known numerous humans that didn’t live their lives according to the conventions of the masses of the genitalia that they were born with. The only effect it has had on my life is that I’ve met some great humans, not one of whom thought I was requiring them to justify their sexual lives or they mine. I’ve given memorials for some of them, including family and not once have I felt the need to justify my or their life choices about anything sexual, in any or all directions. They were human beings, their friends and partners were human beings. I’m a human being. Everything else is none of my business. Period. And I feel blessed to know them, all of them, even the ones that don’t understand. The end

      And eddie, stay. Things never change without some stress. They never get better without it either. I’d bet it can be difficult but without that change it will never be better.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      GSV Sleeper Service

      @Gretchen: it used to be the rural sheep-fucking leges would just spend the session pissing on Boise, but the last couple years have been just insane – banning books, trying to ban mRNA vaccines, making it illegal for minors to leave the state for abortions…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.