Repub Stupidity Open Thread: MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell FAFO'd

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell FAFO’d

Gift link. Seems like Zeidman took on this ‘challenge’ the way you’d play a free lottery scratch ticket:

The panel said Robert Zeidman, a computer forensics expert and 63-year-old Trump voter from Nevada, was entitled to the $5 million payout.

Zeidman had examined Lindell’s data and concluded that not only did it not prove voter fraud, it also had no connection to the 2020 election. He was the only expert who submitted a claim, arbitration records show.

He turned to the arbitrators after Lindell Management, which created the contest, refused to pay him.

In their 23-page decision, the arbitrators said Zeidman proved that Lindell’s material “unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data.” They directed Lindell’s firm to pay Zeidman within 30 days.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Zeidman said he was “really happy” with the arbitrators’ decision. “They clearly saw this as I did — that the data we were given at the symposium was not at all what Mr. Lindell said it was,” he said. “The truth is finally out there.”…

Glasser said the panel’s decision cannot be directly appealed but that Lindell could ask a federal court to quash it on the basis that it represented a “manifest injustice.” The statutory grounds for such a claim are narrow, and it is “extremely rare” for such a claim to succeed, according to Glasser.

Lindell also faces a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems and a defamation lawsuit from one of Dominion’s former executives…

Lindell’s claims that he had packet captures intrigued Zeidman, who has served as an expert for tech firms in intellectual property lawsuits. Describing himself as a “reasonable” and “moderate conservative” who voted twice for Donald Trump, Zeidman told the arbitration panel he was skeptical of Lindell’s claims. But he said he also did not believe Lindell would promote unvetted data, so he thought the conference could offer a “great chance to see history in the making, perhaps an election overturned.”…

The arbitrators did not address the substance of Lindell’s claims about vote tampering, noting that they were “not asked to decide whether China interfered in the 2020 election.”

Not sure Lindell actually has $5million left. But his former idol is bound to start proclaiming that he never even knew this Mopzilla dude, maybe the guy might’ve fetched him a coffee that once… and with Murphy’s blessing, that will further erode the MAGAt’s already shaky willingness to risk further putting their own finances / security on the line for TFG in the future.

Like, it’s not rocket science. Lindell is just technically clueless and was easily fooled. There are thousands of folks who could have done the same thing if they’d invested a couple days, but nobody else bothered to make a formal bid for the bounty.

I’m glad someone did, because for a lot of folks who wouldn’t read or understand the underlying analysis, a publicly compelled payout might actually count as evidence.

Of course, the folks who thought Lindell would never accept a proof and willingly pay were correct: He tried to welch and the claimant had to go to arbitration. https://washingtonpost.com/documents/a68b…

I can only assume we will now be treated to a series of tirades claiming the American Arbitrarion Association is part of the Deep State, controlled by George Soros, etc etc

FWIW, the ruling itself is amusing and worth skimming. It’s not just that Lindell didn’t cough up data proving fraud; he didn’t provide any packet data at all. Just an bunch of spreadsheets listing Chinese IP addresses.

In other words… the sort of thing a scammer might throw together to impress a complete technical ignoramus, if he never expected anyone knowledgable to look at it.

  Baud
  Dan B
  Kay
  Ken
  pacem appellant
  Uncle Cosmo
  West of the Rockies
  Wyatt Salamanca

      Baud

      Describing himself as a “reasonable” and “moderate conservative” who voted twice for Donald Trump, Zeidman told the arbitration panel he was skeptical of Lindell’s claims. But he said he also did not believe Lindell would promote unvetted data,

      So much to unpack here!

      pacem appellant

      The only pillows Lindel should have access to are the padding on the inside of a locked cell.

      He is so phenomenally dumb. But we follow him like we slow down for a car crash. It’s impossible not to watch.

      West of the Rockies

      Dude describes himself as a “reasonable” conservative…  I do not think that word means what he thinks it means.

      Ken

      Lindell could ask a federal court to quash it on the basis that it represented a “manifest injustice.”

      “If people start being held to what they say, wither the Republican party?”

      pacem appellant

      @Baud@West of the Rockies: People tell such interesting tales when asked to self-report. I’d give Zeidman a condescending pat on the head, but he’s a multi-millionaire now, so yah, juck that guy. He did one good thing in his life–embarrass Mike Lindel–which, to be completely fair, any average toddler could do as well.

      Dan B

      Lindell was a heavy cocaine user when he was younger.  Then he was so heavy into crack that his three dealers staged an intervention.

      Whoa!  Any brain cells left?

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Baud:

      In an interview with Erin Burnett on CNN tonight, Zeidman said he’d support a No Labels ticket over Biden or Trump.

      Kay

      Lila Rose
      @LilaGraceRose
      Donald Trump has DISQUALIFIED himself from the nomination of our nation’s pro-life political party by calling the human right to life merely a “state-level” issue
      Every human person is guaranteed due process and equal protection
      The next Republican president must be willing to take bold action to protect women and children

      BUT- The ultra MAGAs are really mad at the anti-choicers for threatening Donald Trump. I think they’ll all vote for him but it’s fun to watch them fight.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @pacem appellant:

      He did one good thing in his life–embarrass Mike Lindel

      Watching Zeidman’s CNN interview tonight, I was reminded of the expression that a broken clock is correct twice a day.

      He said he supported many of Trump’s policies he just doesn’t like his erratic behavior and he can’t vote for Biden because he opposes everything Biden is doing.

      pacem appellant

      @Wyatt Salamanca: ​ This guy and I, we’re not going to be friends. Ever.

      I hope No Labels keeps backfiring and peeling off “reasonable” conservatives from the GOP instead of soccer moms from the Democrats. This LGM piece is illustrative about why perhaps No Labels isn’t screwing Democrats like it was designed to do.

