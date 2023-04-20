MyPillow's Mike Lindell boasted that his election fraud claims were so solid, he'd pay anyone who could disprove his evidence $5 million. Now an arbitrator has ordered him to do exactly that. https://t.co/Jb7QeuzGAr — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 20, 2023

Gift link. Seems like Zeidman took on this ‘challenge’ the way you’d play a free lottery scratch ticket:

… The panel said Robert Zeidman, a computer forensics expert and 63-year-old Trump voter from Nevada, was entitled to the $5 million payout. Zeidman had examined Lindell’s data and concluded that not only did it not prove voter fraud, it also had no connection to the 2020 election. He was the only expert who submitted a claim, arbitration records show. He turned to the arbitrators after Lindell Management, which created the contest, refused to pay him. In their 23-page decision, the arbitrators said Zeidman proved that Lindell’s material “unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data.” They directed Lindell’s firm to pay Zeidman within 30 days.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Zeidman said he was “really happy” with the arbitrators’ decision. “They clearly saw this as I did — that the data we were given at the symposium was not at all what Mr. Lindell said it was,” he said. “The truth is finally out there.”… Glasser said the panel’s decision cannot be directly appealed but that Lindell could ask a federal court to quash it on the basis that it represented a “manifest injustice.” The statutory grounds for such a claim are narrow, and it is “extremely rare” for such a claim to succeed, according to Glasser. Lindell also faces a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems and a defamation lawsuit from one of Dominion’s former executives… Lindell’s claims that he had packet captures intrigued Zeidman, who has served as an expert for tech firms in intellectual property lawsuits. Describing himself as a “reasonable” and “moderate conservative” who voted twice for Donald Trump, Zeidman told the arbitration panel he was skeptical of Lindell’s claims. But he said he also did not believe Lindell would promote unvetted data, so he thought the conference could offer a “great chance to see history in the making, perhaps an election overturned.”… The arbitrators did not address the substance of Lindell’s claims about vote tampering, noting that they were “not asked to decide whether China interfered in the 2020 election.”

Not sure Lindell actually has $5million left. But his former idol is bound to start proclaiming that he never even knew this Mopzilla dude, maybe the guy might’ve fetched him a coffee that once… and with Murphy’s blessing, that will further erode the MAGAt’s already shaky willingness to risk further putting their own finances / security on the line for TFG in the future.

The funny thing here is, it was obvious to basically everyone technical who looked at it that this stuff was bogus. But nobody expected Lindell to ever accept the evidence and pay up. So the one guy who bothered submitting a claim gets the cash. https://t.co/aqL7qekeG7 — @[email protected] (@normative) April 20, 2023

Like, it’s not rocket science. Lindell is just technically clueless and was easily fooled. There are thousands of folks who could have done the same thing if they’d invested a couple days, but nobody else bothered to make a formal bid for the bounty. I’m glad someone did, because for a lot of folks who wouldn’t read or understand the underlying analysis, a publicly compelled payout might actually count as evidence. Of course, the folks who thought Lindell would never accept a proof and willingly pay were correct: He tried to welch and the claimant had to go to arbitration. https://washingtonpost.com/documents/a68b… I can only assume we will now be treated to a series of tirades claiming the American Arbitrarion Association is part of the Deep State, controlled by George Soros, etc etc FWIW, the ruling itself is amusing and worth skimming. It’s not just that Lindell didn’t cough up data proving fraud; he didn’t provide any packet data at all. Just an bunch of spreadsheets listing Chinese IP addresses. In other words… the sort of thing a scammer might throw together to impress a complete technical ignoramus, if he never expected anyone knowledgable to look at it.

The source of the data, incidentally, is the notorious Dennis Montgomery, previously best known for bamboozling the Pentagon with fanciful claims that he’d developed software that could detect secret terrorist messages hidden in Al Jazeera broadcasts. https://t.co/KQdCjGGZ9L — @[email protected] (@normative) April 20, 2023