My mother informs me that Mr. Frog is back, although not THE Mr. Frog.
It’s kinda like Uga the Georgia mascot. We just get a new one every couple of years.
by John Cole| 9 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
Ken
Or the Spinal Tap drummer.
I see we’re starting off with an easy one.
kindness
Big un too.
Nice water garden.
This seems like a good thread to post my frog on lily pad that I colored with magic pencils, gelatos, jelly roll pens and fineliners.
@schrodingers_cat: taht is awesome I would frame it and put it over your desk!
zhena gogolia
@schrodingers_cat: That’s one of your masterpieces!
Baud
Very cool. Reminds me of hypnotoad.
Jeffro
Very cool, Cole!
We just saw our first lady slipper flower (ETA: orchid, my bad, ORCHID!) here in the neighborhood a few days ago, and our first box turtle this morning.
My understanding is that there was also a Dark Brandon sighting last night, so that’s also a good sign. ;)
@John Cole: I love the water garden, Mr. Frog and the fish. I’d probably hang out there just to listen to the water and the frog.
@schrodingers_cat: Great picture!
bbleh
The particular frog doesn’t matter: it’s an instantiation of the garden’s frog guardian spirit.
Important to leave frog treats (whatever exactly those are; I’m sure they have them at pet stores) as offerings of appreciation.
