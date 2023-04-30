Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Republicans in disarray!

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The willow is too close to the house.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

T R E 4 5 O N

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / The Triumphant Return of Mr. Frog

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Jeffro
  • John Cole
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Very cool, Cole!

      We just saw our first lady slipper flower (ETA: orchid, my bad, ORCHID!) here in the neighborhood a few days ago, and our first box turtle this morning.

      My understanding is that there was also a Dark Brandon sighting last night, so that’s also a good sign.  ;)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      The particular frog doesn’t matter: it’s an instantiation of the garden’s frog guardian spirit.

      Important to leave frog treats (whatever exactly those are; I’m sure they have them at pet stores) as offerings of appreciation.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.