On The Road – Dorothy A. Winsor – South American cruise–Peru

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Dorothy A. Winsor

Our second stop was Lima, Peru, where we took a tour called Civilizations of Peru that was great.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Peru 5
Lima, PeruApril 2, 2023

We went first to the National Museum of Archeology, which had a fabulous collection of pre-Columbian and Inca artifacts. These are burial pots. Liquid was put in through the spout. No two were alike. They were individualized for the person being buried.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Peru 4
Lima, PeruApril 2, 2023

Another burial pot.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Peru 3
Lima, PeruApril 2, 2023

Burial shroud. I don’t know if you can see how gorgeous the weaving is.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Peru 2
Near LimaApril 2, 2023

Then we went to ruins of Inca pyramids at Pachacamac. I’m using the term “Inca” loosely because while they were the last in this site, they weren’t the first. This is one of the main roadways, the east-west one, I think. Pizarro’s brother stayed here when he came to demand gold.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Peru 1
Pachacamac, PeruApril 2, 2023

You can see the step shapes of the ruined pyramid.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Peru
Lima, PeruApril 2, 2023

Then, for a complete change of pace, we went to see this horse show and have lunch. This was good day.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      Elma

      I loved Peru.  Best food I have eaten anywhere.  I was sick from the altitude in Cuzco but felt great once we got down to Lima.

    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @JeanneT: The ceramics were wonderfully individual. There were smiling faces, grumpy faces, pets, etc. There was also a whole big area of porn pots. I don't know what that says about the dead person they were buried with. Also, looking at them, I conclude there is nothing new under the sun

    5. 5.

      MagdaInBlack

      With regard to your previous post about The Atacama: have you read Isabelle Allende's  "Ines of My Soul" ?  She talks about crossing that desert. Horrendous, as you said about it.

    6. 6.

      delphinium

      Those burial pots are cool.  Were you able to explore any of the ruins closer up or were they all roped off? Your day in Peru sounds wonderful.

