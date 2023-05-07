Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part VI

Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part VI

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part VI

by Subaru Diane

This is the last of our scheduled Medium Cool posts on Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers — their lives, their books, and the changing England reflected in their mystery fiction.

Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part VI
Statue of Dorothy L. Sayers and her cat. Located opposite the library in Witham, Essex, where DLS lived for many years.

.

Medium Cool – Agatha Christie & Dorothy Sayers, Part VI 2
The Agatha Christie memorial, located in the heart of London’s theatre district. It was unveiled in 2012 to mark the 60th (!) anniversary of “The Mousetrap.”

Let’s talk about their legacies tonight. Why are we still reading and discussing Christie and Sayers a century after they launched, respectively, Hercule Poirot and Lord Peter Wimsey? What about their other works — should their plays, straight fiction, translations, and essays be better known? Have these fortnightly conversations inspired you to reread AC and DLS (or to read them for the first time)?

Finally, some of you have expressed interest in exploring more from the Golden Age of Mystery Fiction, specifically some of the other great women authors of the period (Ngaio Marsh, Margery Allingham, and Josephine Tey). If these authors appeal to you, please say in the comments, or send WaterGirl an email.

And in case I forget — thanks again to you all for your enthusiastic and thoughtful comments. You’ve helped me immeasurably in putting my OLLI course together!

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      These have been great, haven’t they? Thank you so much, SD, for doing these!

      I am totally game for having Subaru Diane do another set of these for us; I think I even suggested it to her myself at some point.

      So chime in below if you’re interested and have a particular author in mind.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I saw The Mousetrap in London in the summer of 1959 — the summer I turned 17. The play had already broken a bunch of records, having run 7-1/2 years by then.

    5. 5.

      Annie

      I would love a series of posts on Josephine Tey!

      Why do we still read Christie and Sayers?  The books are all well-crafted, enjoyable, relatively light entertainments.  Sometimes we need to read things that don’t require letters to our Congressperson or phone-banking.  And for me, as an adult, they are a useful reminder that some things have changed somewhat.  Not enough, of course, but sexism, racism and the class structure are now challenged in a way that was only beginning when Christie and Sayers were writing.  I think we need books written during a prior time to remind us, in a way that contemporary writing just can’t, of how things were during that time.  For example: This is not Christie/Sayers, but nothing, nothing ever gave me as good a sense of what women’s lives were like in the early 19th century than the fate of Charlotte Lucas in “Pride and Prejudice”, and Jane Austen’s calm writing about it.  No 21st-century writer would dream of that and yet for Austen it was routine.  (I hope I have avoided spoilers here.)

    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Annie:

      Tey is a huge favourite of mine! I think there may be enough interest to get at least two or three good Medium Cool posts going. I’ll reread all eight Tey mysteries in the next couple of weeks and work out a schedule with Water Girl.

      ETA: Thanks for your interest!

    7. 7.

      kalakal

      I’ve always thought a large part of the appeal of the classic Golden Age writers is in the fact that there is usually no ambiguity, no loose ends, the guilty are punished, order is restored and everyone shall have jam for tea. The puzzle is the the thing and they were superb at that. It’s no coincidence that the one who fits this description, Christie, is by far and away the most commercially successful and best known today. They’re perfect escapism and people have always loved escapism.

      I’ve enjoyed this series, thanks for doing it and good luck with the OLLI.  

      I’ll be finally doing my much delayed, due to Covid, lecture on Christie in a couple of weeks, the subject has certainly always been amongst the ones people are most interested in.

    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Annie:

      Sometimes we need to read things that don’t require letters to our Congressperson or phone-banking.

      I love that you said this.

    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @kalakal:

      Is your Christie lecture one that we of the Worshipful Company of Jackals can access? Will it be on line, or at least recorded for later viewing?

    11. 11.

      Annie

      @kalakal:

      This is certainly part of it;  when I started reading the Golden Age I was a teenager and my family and my entire life were in total chaos.  Order being restored gave me some respite.

      Though isn’t it odd that we regard books centered on murders as escapist?

      SiubhanDuinne, I do hope you will post the syllabus for your OLLI class when it’s ready.

    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      It’s been a long time since I read either of these writers. I think I read all of Sayers, and a handful of Christie. Do you reread Christie? I feel once you know whodunit, her work has lost most of its appeal. Still, her plots are intriguing.

      My friend Gretchen McNeil wrote a YA story called Ten, that’s based on And Then There Were None. A teenager’s parents are gone for the weekend, so ten kids gather at their large, island home, and are picked off one by one. I thought the book was fine, but I knew what the twist would be. Young readers, though, were dazzled by it.

      Btw, the change of title for And Then There Were None (from Ten Little Indians) illustrates what you’re saying about how we notice problems now that Christie’s contemporaries didn’t.

    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Annie:

      Though isn’t it odd that we regard books centered on murders as escapist?

      It isn’t always true, of course, but in a substantial number of these tidy, virtue-will-out Golden Age mysteries, the murder victim(s) is/are very frequently terrible people. So we, as readers, can stay rather detached and just follow the clues.

    16. 16.

      kalakal

      @SiubhanDuinne: Sadly it won’t be accessible to anyone not in the room ( I really, really must get around to recording them myself as a youtube thingy.

      However Watergirl has suggested I do it on JackelZoom  which would be fun if people want it.

    19. 19.

      Wolvesvalley

      @kalakal:

      I’ve always thought a large part of the appeal of the classic Golden Age writers is in the fact that there is usually no ambiguity, no loose ends, the guilty are punished, order is restored and everyone shall have jam for tea. The puzzle is the the thing

      That’s something Sayers addresses in the chapter “Problem Picture” in The Mind of the Maker. To quote the headings, and leaving out the extensive discussion, except to include one of Sayers’s initial points on the last one:

      The detective problem is always soluble.
      The detective problem is completely soluble.
      The detective problem is solved in the same terms in which it is set.
      The detective problem is finite. . . . The detective problem summons us to the energetic exercise of our wits precisely in order that, when we have read the last page, we may sit back in our chairs and cease thinking.

      Well, rats, I had a nice numbered list and it’s gone and I can’t get it back.

      ​​​​

    22. 22.

      Annie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      There’s a book published in 2021, The Decagon House Murders, by Yukito Ayatsuji, also about a house on an island in which (IIRC) six people gather for a weekend.  And then the murders begin . . .

    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I think I asked kalakal about that once before – maybe on the indictment zoom – when he mentioned that was was coming up.

      *There is a slight chance I imagined that conversation, or I have the details wrong, but I don’t think so.

    24. 24.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Wolvesvalley:

      One of the things I love about Sayers is her internal consistency. Her thoughts on “doing one’s proper job” and fair play show up again and again in her fiction and her essays and even in lighthearted things like the rules and rituals of The Detection Club.

    26. 26.

      kalakal

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      That’s a good point, also if the victim is nasty they are usually not exactly developed as characters. They’re pretty interchangable and forgettable, merely a device to drive the plot.

      Interestingly in his earlier books ( eg Tourist Season) Carl Hiaasen has innoccent victims, he rapidly learnt that he sold better if the victims are always  baddies. If you read his books only the wicked suffer ( hilariously)

    29. 29.

      something fabulous

      @SiubhanDuinne: We went to London the year I turned 10. So we saw the Mousetrap in 1977! :) I barely remember any of it, except how exciting to go to a theater ABROAD.

      And yes to Tey!!

    31. 31.

      Annie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I re-read Christie, and sometimes Sayers,  a lot when I had a job as a paralegal in a litigation law firm.  I was way busy and terribly stressed and I would come home at night exhausted but too tense and strung up to sleep right away.  But my brain was also too fried to read anything too serious or complicated.  Christie/Sayers were perfect reads for winding down.  Leslie Charteris’ Saint books and Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe stories were good for that too.

    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @kalakal:  Are you fully recovered?

      I’m just happy to know that I’m not crazy.  Or that if I am crazy, we can’t prove it with this.  :-)

      Might you want to do with pithing a week or so of your library presentation?  Or would you like a break before doing it again?

      Do not be shy about letting me know whenever you’re ready?

    36. 36.

      M31

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Btw, the change of title for And Then There Were None (from Ten Little Indians)

      and “Ten Little Indians” was already changed, from an even worse title, hard to believe

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Irishweaver:  You are most welcome!  We have so much talent on BJ, I like to facilitate folks sharing their gifts with us.

      I have never even heard of Josephine Tay, how is that possible?  :-)

    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @something fabulous:

      Good, another vote for Tey!

      If it hadn’t been for the Covid interruption,  The Mousetrap would currently be celebrating an uninterrupted 71 (not a typo) SEVENTY-ONE-plus years on the London stage.

      From Wikipedia:

      The Mousetrap opened in London’s West End in 1952 and ran continuously until 16 March 2020, when the stage performances had to be temporarily discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic. It then re-opened on 17 May 2021. The longest-running West End show, it has by far the longest run of any play in the world, with its 28,915th performance having taken place as of November 2022.

    39. 39.

      M31

      oh, and thanks to those of you who recommended Tiger in the Smoke by Allingham — I dug up a copy and it’s really very good and not much like the other Allingham I’d read

      I enjoyed the couple of Campion mysteries I did read prior to this one but they, while fine, were not as tightly plotted as our authors tonight, but this one was quite different, and Campion himself is hardly in it, it’s more of a psychological study than a mystery

