A gunman opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb on Saturday afternoon, killing at least eight people — including children — and injuring at least seven others before he was fatally shot by a police officer, authorities said.https://t.co/7gBDCm7EDr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 7, 2023

Rep. Keith Self: “Really I would like to stay away from the politics today …” https://t.co/QWaUNIsGst pic.twitter.com/w29dPEAlq3 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 7, 2023

Even they get how formulaic and hackneyed it is. Given their power I’m surprised they haven’t just moved on to, “A bummer but a price well worth paying so everyone can have 20 Ar-15s.” https://t.co/OoJK8L4mYr — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 7, 2023

Abbott is the only governor in the country to have been on the job for THREE separate mass shootings to leave over 20 people dead and the only governor with TWO mass school shootings to leave 10+ dead. His state sold guns used by the Vegas shooter & floods Mexico with firearms. — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 7, 2023

Texas gave us Waco, Dealey Plaza and the phrase 'climb the clock tower.' In 2019, 3700 Texans were killed by gunfire. New York, with the same size population, had 800. Gun violence is horrifying across the country but America's sucking chest wound is deep in the heart of Texas. — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 7, 2023





Also: Seeing a lot of blowback to WaPo and WSJ saying Mauricio Garcia may have had white supremacist ties, given his race. So periodic reminder that there's a long history of POCs advancing and supporting Nazi/white supremacist goals/ideology. pic.twitter.com/W51RNlIFzQ — Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) May 7, 2023

Left: Enrique Tarrio, America's newest convicted leader of a seditious conspiracy, wearing RWDS shirt. Right: Enrique Tarrio with Texas Senator Ted Cruz. https://t.co/b7EmFFKpga pic.twitter.com/zqxTPI5k6A — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 7, 2023

I missed it earlier, but Bertino's shirt also has RWDS – "right wing death squad" – on the sleeve. These dudes *love* Pinochet and the murder, torture & terror he inflicted on innocent people. And they are 1-2 phone calls from some of the most powerful people on the planet. https://t.co/2Fu07OPRYF — Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) May 7, 2023

And now our Fox viewers will rush to buy *MORE* guns! Yay for another win!

Flashback: In 2017, Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 60 people dead was a false flag operation designed to get “Trump supporters” to “go along with anti-gun legislation.” pic.twitter.com/EAGSY86z6W — PatriotTakes ???? (@patriottakes) May 7, 2023

She likes that you're powerless in the face of the violence conservatism brings. It's a thrill for her. — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) May 7, 2023