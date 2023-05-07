Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

The revolution will be supervised.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Their freedom requires your slavery.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Let’s finish the job.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Come on, man.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Gun Violence Open Thread: Another Right-Wing Shooter in Texas

And now our Fox viewers will rush to buy *MORE* guns! Yay for another win!

      Baud

      She likes that you’re powerless in the face of the violence conservatism brings. It’s a thrill for her.

      It’s also a strategy. Too many liberals shut down at the prospect of a generational fight.

      Alison Rose

      How about Abbott and Kelly and the rest of them all have to sit in the room watching as the bodies are prepared for funeral services. Although I’d bet the fucking ghouls would enjoy it.

      There was also this in Brownsville today: (NYT gift link)

      At least seven people were killed in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday after the driver of a vehicle plowed into a crowd of migrants outside a center that serves homeless people, an official said.

      The official, Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. of Cameron County, said the group was outside the Ozanam Center, near a bus stop, when a Range Rover barreled down upon them around 8:30 a.m. local time.

      The driver, who was not publicly identified, was charged with reckless driving and has been detained, Martin Sandoval, an investigator with the Brownsville Police Department, said.

      The police are awaiting the results of a toxicology report, he said.

      It was unclear whether the driver had lost control or had intentionally run over the group, Judge Treviño said. He said the driver had been injured and taken to a hospital.

      Citizen Alan

      The dirty little secret that none dare admit is this: Republicans LOVE mass shootings. Because after every mass shooting, all the ammosexuals rush out to buy more guns and ammo for fear that the liberals will finally get a law passed. The gun manufacturers are then flush with new cash that they can spend on right wing lobbyists which then passes to GOP politicians. And as an added bonus, they get to piss off liberals, which is literally the only thing they care about on this Earth. Republicans ADORE mass shootings.

      Alison Rose

      @SiubhanDuinne: I got curious to see if the date of his tweet (October 28, 2015) happened to be soon after any notable mass shootings. Of course since this is MURRICA, literally any date would be soon after any notable mass shootings. But in this case, October 1, 2015 was the Umpqua College shooting where 9 people were killed, and October 9 was a shooting at a college in Flagstaff AZ where 4 people were killed. So a few weeks after those, Abbott was out there chastising his constituents for not buying more guns.

      I fucking hate gun humpers. I hate them so God damn much.

      JWR

      I used to say to my right-wing co-workers that Bush Jr. was inflicted on the U.S. to make sure we never elect another like him. Same thing with guns. God is causing us to suffer and die so that we’ll get rid of the guns. The one thing I’m not sure of is how many thousands have to die before God gets its way?

      P.S. One last thing: God’s got nothing to do with any of this. It don’t care!

      PPS. Was going to link to that Keith Self (R-Nutjob) tweet earlier this morning but just didn’t have the heart. But the dude’s serious, and a nutball, too!

      Reid: Many people argue that prayers aren’t cutting it.
      Self: Well, those are people that don’t believe in an almighty god who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives. pic.twitter.com/EZlBotBnWt
      — Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2023

      ETA keep it in church, f*ckhead.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Rep. Keith Self: “The almighty god who is in control of our lives…” Fuck him and his “almighty god” who demands the blood sacrifices of these innocents. You know what? If there is a god, and I mean a merciful, loving god (and all evidence thus far suggests otherwise)… I ain’t gonna say what I want to.

      bbleh

      Obviously the problem is not enough guns in the hands of people permanently on hair-trigger.  That’s the only way we’d be safe. 🙄

      I happened to learn today that the contemporary meaning of the phrase “bear arms” in the second amendment was specifically to serve in a militia, which at the time were the only military defense the country had.  There was even contemporary commentary that someone who merely carried a weapon for hunting or self defense “could not be said to have borne arms.”  It’s closer to our use of the word “served” in reference to the military.  This also explains the introductory clause, which might otherwise seem a little disconnected.

      IOW, the second amendment does not guarantee the right of any citizen to possess weapons; it protects the existence of (“well-regulated”) state militias in the interest of protecting the country.

      sanjeevs

      NYT headline

      The motive of the gunman so far remains a mystery. The shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets left nine people dead, including the suspect.

      And in the same story

      The gunman may have espoused white supremacist ideology, according to two law enforcement officials

      Also on the front page of the NYT

      The driver of a Range Rover barreled into a crowd in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, officials said. It was unclear if the crash had been accidental or deliberate.

      And in the same story

      Michael Eduardo de Aponte Fonseca, who is from Caracas, Venezuela, said the driver yelled anti-immigration insults to the group while he fled.

      It’s a mystery , a real mystery.

      Quiltingfool

      Wasn’t the point of the Patriot Act to ferret out Middle East terrorists operating on US soil?   One fear was that these terrorists would focus on soft targets (shopping malls, for example) and then people would avoid shopping and thus depress the economy?

      So how is this different?  We have US terrorists focused on soft targets, making folks fearful to shop, go to concerts, send their children to public/private schools, well, just go anywhere.  These guys have an advantage over foreign terrorists-they are shielded by the 2nd Amendment.

      When is the breaking point?  How long must we be held hostage?

      Elizabelle

      From the WaPost story at the top of their website right now.

      Steven Spainhouer pulled up to the mall minutes after his son, an H&M employee, called and said a shooter was inside the store. Spainhouer, 63, who said he was an Army and law enforcement veteran, arrived to find people running on the freeway and the streets. Police and paramedics were not yet on the scene.

      Spainhouer described trying to help people who were shot outside H&M. He started with a girl who was in a “praying position” in the bushes outside the store. “I felt for a pulse,” recalled Spainhouer, who now works in risk management. “There was none. I pulled her head back. There was no face.”

      Source:

      Investigators examine Texas gunman’s white supremacist views after 8 killed

      Shoppers recall the horror of another mass killing just days after another event where multiple people were shot

      karen marie

      In the face of death and destruction, I’m making and eating carbs.

      I made crumpets yesterday and focaccia today.  Kind of screwed up both.  This is my second try at crumpets.  This time the batter was too thick, last time I filled the rings too high, both times I failed to get the signature holes on the top, but they work very well as “English muffins” – split and toasted.

      The focaccia is very tasty but I got impatient and added more flour because the sticky dough was making me cranky.  I infused some olive oil with thyme, fresh rosemary and garlic which I then used in the dough and to drizzle on top.  I’d def do it again but will keep a better eye on things because the garlic on top burned a little bit.  Meh.

      Still, all of it’s very tasty.  Let’s hear it for carbs!

      Elizabelle

      @Quiltingfool:  I think we are close to a tipping point, if we have not already passed it.

      This cannot go on.  We can get people who care about other people to vote on this.

      JWR

      I don’t know how many of you read the WaPo story linked in the last thread, but this part was especially bad, not to mention gruesome. (You’ve been warned.)

      Steven Spainhouer pulled up to the mall minutes after his son, an H&M employee, called and said a shooter was inside the store. Spainhouer, 63, who said he was an Army and law enforcement veteran, arrived to find people running on the freeway and the streets. Police and paramedics were not yet on scene.

      Spainhouer described trying to help people who were shot outside H&M. He started with a girl who was in a “praying position” in the bushes outside the store. “I felt for a pulse,” recalled Spainhouer, who now works in risk management. “There was none. I pulled her head back. There was no face.”

      WaPo gift link?

      Elizabelle

      @karen marie:  I disagree.  People are voting on Dobbs, and they can vote on Sandy Hook and Uvalde and Las Vegas and all the gun massacres.

      The Second Amendment is endangering our right to free assembly.  To emerge alive from a classroom, a theatre, a shopping trip, our workplaces.

      “I can’t believe that could happen here!” is on the way to joining “thoughts and prayers” in statements ripe for mocking.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly:
      Brother of Mine,
      I am seriously considering changing my nym to “Blech.” Or maybe, “Mother Fuckin Hell on Earth Blech.” As owner of every Blech trademark and copyright, what say you?

      As the kids say, I can’t even anymore.

      Love, Imm — who has Bomba Rise.

      JWR

      @bbleh:

      There was even contemporary commentary that someone who merely carried a weapon for hunting or self defense “could not be said to have borne arms.”

      You mean Scalia was just talking out of his a$$? Well blow me down! ;)

      @OzarkHillbilly: Same here. Actually, it’s just not something I even think much about: am I an Athiest, or am I Agnostic? In situations like these, I just don’t care. So with you all the way.

      Immanentize

      For Tom —

      If God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent.
      Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent.
      Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil?
      Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?

      Epicures

