Proof of Life – Seattle Meetup on May 13, 2023

by

The May 13 meetup was on Saturday, spurred on by a Yutsano visit to Seattle.

Attending

Dan B.
Yutsano
BeautifulPlumage
Thalarctos Maritimus
Mike

Dan B, Yutsano, and BeautifulPlumage all sent proof-of-life photos from the Seattle meetup on April 13. Sounds like CaseyL wasn’t able to make it.  But most of the proof of life turned out to be proof of a beautiful garden, with maybe a stray photo of people here or there!

Left to right: Thalarctos Maritimus, Dan B, Beautiful Plumage, Yutsano

Open thread.

    22Comments

    5. 5.

      Dan B

      From left to right it’s Thalarctos Maritimus, Dan B, Beautiful Plumage, and Yutsano.

      Casey L had an exhausting day and OpieJeanne had grandkids.  Yutsano called Casey L as we were leaving and we said hello.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      What a beautiful garden, I can’t imagine the work it took to get it started.  Looks like a fun group!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dan B

      @eclare: It was fun.  I got to hear great stories and we did a bit of politics as well.  Beautiful Plumage has had many different jobs and Thalarctos is a scientist.  Yutsano is hoping to move to Seattle from Richland, WA, home of Hanford.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      So jealous.    What a beautriful setting and wonderful and ful loving group.   btw grand imps always come first though.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      That’s a gorgeous garden. I always like being surprised that no one looks like how I pictured them from their nyms.

      Yutsano, Good luck with your moving plans!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Taphozous

      I am sorry I missed it.  Looks like a beautiful garden and great company.  I’m in Olympia and just couldn’t swing this one.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dan B

      @eclare:  Mike bought the house in 2000.  It was 1/4 acre with sloping lawns, mostly dead, a couple Junipers and sick Roses.  The master bedroom had a window that had been a tiny vent.  We moved 150 cubic yards of soil to create level areas.  People won’t stand on a slope that is more than 2%.  Then we blew in aged bark to amend and break up the gummy silty soil.  We planted and then Mike spent the year installing the terrace, entry pond, and stone retaining walls.  In one picture I’m pointing at a blue flowered Rhody.  It was supposed to top out at three feet.  It’s over 8 feet.  Yikes!  The amendment worked.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dan B

      I designed the garden to have spaces for 3 to 8 people.   That’s a conversation size group.  The first party everyone was outside in groups exactly that size.  And … The entry pond had cats sitting on the edge – double win if cats like it!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      That’s considered a garden?!

      No.  Just no.  Hot diggity dog!  No.

      A-where’s-the-hedgemaze-ing!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      @Dan B:

      That was a lot of work, but the results are worth it.  The photos are so soothing.  So jealous you can grow rhododendrons, they won’t grow in Memphis.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      HinTN

      @Dan B: You drove me from the hotel to the meet-up last time, all those pre-COVID years ago. Next time I want some of that garden! What a lovely space.

      PS: HiYa to BeautifulPlumage

      PPS: Amazing Mountain Laurel. I didn’t know you had it there.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Dan B

      @eclare:  Rhodies are happy here but need lots of water in the summer.  We get about 7 inches of rain between May 1st and mid October.  Mid July to September 1st is 1 1/2″.  Memphis gets over 45″ between May 1 and mid October.  Fortunately we had good snowpack this winter.

      Reply

