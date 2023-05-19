Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Come on, man.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread (and reminder about the Agatha Christie Zoom Sat 5/20 at 8 pm ET)

Open Thread (and reminder about the Agatha Christie Zoom Sat 5/20 at 8 pm ET)

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

This is a totally open thread, but also a reminder that we are having a Balloon Juice zoom on Agatha Christie’s Life and Work, presented by kalakal tomorrow (Saturday 5/20) at 8 pm Eastern.

Even if you didn’t participate in the Medium Cool series on Agatha Christie and Dorothy Sayers, this looks to be a fun presentation.  kalakal makes a monthly presentation at the library where he works, and this looks to be really interesting!

I hope you’ll join us – this will one hour presentation followed by an hour of discussion / conversation.

We have about 15 people who have RSVP’d so far, and I just sent out the zoom link to those folks.  If you RSVP’d earlier and you did not receive the zoom link, please let me know right away.

If you haven’t RSVP’d already, please send email to WaterGirl.   Let us know in the comments, too, so folks can see who is coming?

Balloon Juice Zoom: Agatha Christie’s Life and Work

TOTALLY OPEN THREAD.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • M31

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      M31

      aww bummer, I’m going to be traveling on zoom call day, BUT, I’ve loaded up some Sayers to read on the plane, starting with Murder Must Advertise, which is such a good one — the office banter is really well done, plus I used to work in a newspaper printing office so the jockeying for position of ads and complaints about sizing/text etc. are very nostalgic for me

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.