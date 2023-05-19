This is a totally open thread, but also a reminder that we are having a Balloon Juice zoom on Agatha Christie’s Life and Work, presented by kalakal tomorrow (Saturday 5/20) at 8 pm Eastern.

Even if you didn’t participate in the Medium Cool series on Agatha Christie and Dorothy Sayers, this looks to be a fun presentation. kalakal makes a monthly presentation at the library where he works, and this looks to be really interesting!

I hope you’ll join us – this will one hour presentation followed by an hour of discussion / conversation.

We have about 15 people who have RSVP’d so far, and I just sent out the zoom link to those folks. If you RSVP’d earlier and you did not receive the zoom link, please let me know right away.

If you haven’t RSVP’d already, please send email to WaterGirl. Let us know in the comments, too, so folks can see who is coming?

TOTALLY OPEN THREAD.