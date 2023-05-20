Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

He really is that stupid.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Let there be snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

This fight is for everything.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Everybody saw this coming.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Excellent Read: The Four Republican ‘Freedoms’

Excellent Read: The Four Republican ‘Freedoms’

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: ,

You might even say that in the absence of a national leader with a coherent ideology and agenda, the actions of Republican-led states and legislatures provide the best guide to what the Republican Party wants to do and the best insight into the society it hopes to build…

… In his 1941 State of the Union address, Franklin Roosevelt said there was “nothing mysterious about the foundations of a healthy and strong democracy” and that he, along with the nation, looked forward to “a world founded upon four essential human freedoms.” Famously, those freedoms were the “freedom of speech and expression,” the “freedom of every person to worship God in his own way,” the “freedom from want” and the “freedom from fear.” Those freedoms were the guiding lights of his New Deal, and they remained the guiding lights of his administration through the trials of World War II.

There are, I think, four freedoms we can glean from the Republican program.

There is the freedom to control — to restrict the bodily autonomy of women and repress the existence of anyone who does not conform to traditional gender roles.

There is the freedom to exploit — to allow the owners of business and capital to weaken labor and take advantage of workers as they see fit.

There is the freedom to censor — to suppress ideas that challenge and threaten the ideologies of the ruling class.

And there is the freedom to menace — to carry weapons wherever you please, to brandish them in public, to turn the right of self-defense into a right to threaten other people.

Roosevelt’s four freedoms were the building blocks of a humane society — a social democratic aspiration for egalitarians then and now. These Republican freedoms are also building blocks not of a humane society but of a rigid and hierarchical one, in which you can either dominate or be dominated.

Excellent Read: Four Republican 'Freedoms' - STOCKPILE

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • CaseyL
  • Dan B
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jackie
  • karen marie
  • Math Guy
  • MattF
  • Ned F
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • pat
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Wag

      I wish Norman Rockwell was still alive to illustrate these “freedoms”.   His heart in painting The Problem We All Live With showed true charlatans a willingness to stand up to bigots. I’ve no doubt that he would approach the fascist ideas of “freedom” with the vitriol required.

      Adding a link to his vision of the real Four Freedoms. 

      Reply
    3. 3.

      artem1s

      from Daily DocketOhio voters and the coalition One Person, One Vote filed a lawsuit against a proposed amendment that would make ballot measures more difficult. The amendment is scheduled to go before the voters on Aug. 8, but the complaint contends that it is illegal for Ohio to hold a statewide election on this date.​​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Anne Laurie, before seeing this, I put together a post related to the same article, and I had just scheduled it for tomorrow morning when I saw this post.

      I’ll still put mine up; I came at it from a slightly different angle, and I don’t suppose a second discussion about freedom will hurt anything.

      Just wanted to mention that so when folks see the post tomorrow they won’t think “doesn’t WG even read the fucking blog?”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ned F

      There’s also the freedom from accountabilty from all the above.  Mr. Bouie is my fave NYT columnist.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      pat

      Where did all this nonsense come from?  Banning books, banning medical procedures, allowing nuts to carry guns in front of school busses (just read that, WaPo I believe, in Massachusetts of all places).

      When did this country become a hotbed of irrational hatred and the means to enforce it?

      (No need to answer, it’s been brewing for a long time.  “Tax and spend”?  Yeah, take money from people who have way more than they need and use it for projects that help the whole country.)

      Well that’s my rant.  Going to cook supper now.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      As Bouie says, it’s about the freedom to dominate. And I guess that’s the connection the MAGAs have with Mr. MAGA himself.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      Unless Republicans are soundly defeated in 2024, I mean at the state, local, and federal level, and then for the next decade, I don’t see how this country does not go off the rails.

      When I say state level, Democrats would control state legislatures in now heavily Republican states like AL, TN, KY and so on.

      The modern strain of the Republican Party needs to have no state, county, or city that they can win elections in.

      I doubt that will happen.

      We are polarized and no longer look on people as fellow Americans. Conservatives view liberals, minorities, and LGBTQ people as the enemy. Liberals have also adopted that mind set towards conservatives.

      If a skyscraper in NYC was destroyed by foreign terrorists, right now, I think a good chunk of rural white America would cheer for the terrorists.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      @gene108:

      They were even back then.  IIRC, Anne Coulter said at the time it was a shame the terrorists didn’t take out the NY Times building.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dan B

      @pat:  First Murdoch and then the clones like OAN and Newsmax have become the propaganda mills along with the internet.  My partner’s sister is regularly calling with concern for our safety in lawless Seattle.  She has FOX on non stop.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT: I might not make it on time for the Zoom tonight at 8, as I’m probably having a late dinner, so I’ll join later. It’s an hour long presentation, right?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jackie

      Re the NYT article; I’m totally amazed Pudd’n Boots hasn’t lowered the age of children eligible to work to 14. He’s gonna need someone to work the fields and orchards after immigrants migrate to more welcoming states.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @karen marie: ​Actually, it IS the freedom to rock and roll. I rather doubt that at my age I have it in me. I have sons and a basketball team of granddaughters. I have to think of them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.