President Zelenskyy is attending the G7 Summit today. The Financial Times delineates his challenge.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking his pitch for support beyond his western allies with a scene-stealing appearance at the G7 summit this weekend, confronting the leaders of India and Brazil after they chose not to back sanctions against Russia. The Ukrainian president’s first visit to Asia since the war began has brought him face to face with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi and he is also due to meet Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — the leaders of two crucial developing countries who have sought to maintain close ties with Moscow despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The pair have also obfuscated over who is to blame for the conflict, in which Kyiv is preparing a counter-offensive. After his similarly unexpected decision to attend an Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia on Friday on the way to Hiroshima, Zelenskyy’s G7 appearance will test his efforts to expand his support coalition beyond Nato states and US allies. Brendan Boyle, a Democratic congressman and co-chair of the EU caucus in the House of Representatives, said Zelenskyy’s attendance was a “unique opportunity” for him to leverage peer pressure on Modi and Lula in the presence of G7 leaders. “It’s one thing for Modi or Lula to ignore Zelenskyy while at home,” said Boyle. “But it’s quite different to try to ignore him when you also have the president of the US standing right next to him.” Zelenskyy’s surprise move to fly to Saudi Arabia and then Japan was kept secret for security reasons until Friday, but agreed by all attendees in the weeks leading up to the event, officials said. He arrived in Japan on Saturday. The opportunity for Zelenskyy to speak directly with Modi, Lula and other guests from developing nations was “the best way to explain why he is coming, as he has already met with all the G7 leaders”, said one senior G7 diplomat. “It is part of our joint outreach [to developing countries] and is a major step for Zelenskyy.” “The Japanese would not just go ahead without properly consulting and preparing extensively,” the senior diplomat added.

President Zelenskyy gave a very brief address to Ukrainians from the G7. Video below, English transcript posted below the video on the Office of the President of Ukraine’s YouTube channel after the jump as it is not yet posted on the Ukrainian presidential website.

We attract as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine May 20, 2023 The first day of meetings and negotiations in Japan on the eve of the G7 summit. I met with Giorgia Meloni, head of the Italian government. We looked at how we can now enhance with Italy our capabilities to protect life from Russian air terror. Talks with Rishi – Mr. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I thanked him for the leadership in developing our capabilities in the sky: the United Kingdom very actively tackles the issue of modern fighter jets for Ukraine, and these are historical things. I spoke with Prime Minister of India Modi. Serious talk. I gave an update on the progress of our Peace Formula. I believe India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need. I spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel. Security, defense, the economy, our common policy is the unification of the potentials of Ukraine and the entire European Union. I thank you, Charles, for your sincere, unwavering and effective support I met with French President Macron. We regularly exchange views on the security situation, consider various options for our joint defense and political actions. And this time too. Meaningful conversation. Adds confidence in our movement to the victory of Ukraine. There was also a meeting with Mr. Scholz, Chancellor of Germany. There was also a meeting with Chancellor of Germany Scholz. We discussed with Olaf how we can speed up a fair peace for Ukraine, and how we can strengthen our joint work within the G7. There is no such day that Ukraine does not become stronger! Glory to Ukraine!

Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023

Last night, russians launched the 11th air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

All 18 kamikaze drones were shot down. Thanks to our air defense, no one was hurt. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2023

The first photo was taken in early November 2022. Vitaliy and Natalka Kyrkach-Antonenko are overjoyed at the prospect of having a child. Vitaliy returned to the front lines and died within days. Their daughter, Vitalina, was born in May 2023.

russia cannot destroy Ukrainians.… pic.twitter.com/DUleQfrvys — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2023

The first photo was taken in early November 2022. Vitaliy and Natalka Kyrkach-Antonenko are overjoyed at the prospect of having a child. Vitaliy returned to the front lines and died within days. Their daughter, Vitalina, was born in May 2023.

russia cannot destroy Ukrainians. Ukraine will survive.

The Deep State map indicates that Wagner forces have taken the western part of Bakhmut. It appears only the SW corner where the MiG-17 monument was located is still help by Ukrainian forces.https://t.co/DRnWX3CLje pic.twitter.com/t6Eg6F3r9p — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 20, 2023

I just spoke by phone with Serhiy Cherevatyi, military spokesman for Ukraine's eastern district. He said that while Russian forces control most of Bakhmut, fighting is ongoing on Chaikovskoho St and a handful of city blocks in the W/NW, and Wagner hasn't established full control. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 20, 2023

Deputy Defense Minister Maliar: “Heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical. At the same time, our troops maintain defense in the [western] district. As of now, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities of this area and the private sector.” — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 20, 2023

Santa Claus does exists.

A new jet coalition was born today! Thank you for the decision my colleagues @SecDef @BWallaceMP @DefensieMin @DedonderLudivin@troelslundp

Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting their training on F-16 fighter jets. They will now be… https://t.co/AtNosK5oUY — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 20, 2023

Looks like Santa Claus does exists. A new jet coalition was born today! Thank you for the decision my colleagues @SecDef @BWallaceMP @DefensieMin @DedonderLudivin @troelslundp Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting their training on F-16 fighter jets. They will now be able to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms on land and on sea to win this war. F-16 were crafted to beat the bad guys. Their time is now!

I want to just briefly address something because I think there might be some confusion. My frustration with the pace of providing material, equipment, and training to the Ukrainians is a frustration with the risk aversion that has driven the sequencing we’ve seen over the past year. If Ukrainian Air Force personnel had been put into US and/or NATO or non-NATO ally and partner training on how to fly and maintain F-16s or F/A-18s, or Gripens beginning last summer then the Ukrainians would be ready to field whichever of these would be made available for the summer 2023 campaign. Instead the Ukrainians are now under pressure to demonstrate significant success in this campaign to justify continued support in their defense against Putin’s genocidal re-invasion that will drag into 2024. My issue isn’t they should be given everything at once. Trust me I’ve had to sit through the Defense Management (previously doing business as the Defense Enterprise Management) course in the resident course at the US Army War College. I understand how the pieces work despite not being a logistician. And that you can’t just dump a bunch of stuff on the Ukrainians and say “here you go, have at it!” But what you can do is establish the conditions so that when the policy and strategy discussions in DC, London, Berlin, Paris, and several other places that aren’t Kyiv catch up to the reality that we’re now in, the Ukrainians don’t have another six to twelve month minimum delay because they have to still get the training.

HIROSHIMA, Japan — America and its allies plan to provide F-16s to Ukraine — although the fighter jets may not necessarily come directly from the United States — as part of a long-term effort to strengthen the country’s security, a senior Biden administration official said Friday. The timing for when Ukraine will receive the fighter jets — and which countries will provide them — remains unclear, but the official said the planes would not be used for Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive against Russia. In the coming months, the U.S. and its allies “will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them,” the official said. The news comes as President Joe Biden on Friday informed leaders of leading industrialized nations that the U.S. will support efforts to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. “Discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense,” the senior administration official said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the U.S. to provide F-16s, but Biden had so far refused the requests. In February, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that U.S. military advice showed that Ukraine did not need F-16s at the time. “I’m ruling it out for now,” he had said about sending F-16s to Ukraine. Officials from France and Poland had previously expressed openness to providing Ukraine with the advanced fighter jets. But any transfer of the American-made planes requires permission from the U.S. government. News of the decision to provide Ukraine with F-16s comes as Biden attends a Group of Seven summit in Japan. The U.S. and its allies’ joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on the jets could start in the coming weeks, the official said. The training “will take place outside Ukraine at sites in Europe and will require months to complete,” the official continued. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan later told reporters in Japan that Biden had shared plans with G-7 allies to supply the fighter jets.

In order to have a long term effort to strengthen Ukraine’s security there has to be a Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots and air crews coming out of training for F-16s in the next sixty days, training that began a year or so ago, would help to ensure that. Ukrainian pilots and air crews coming to the US, Germany, Poland, Britain, etc sometime over the next six months for up to a year of training is just another demonstration of the overly excessive risk aversion in regard to letting Ukraine be the primary kinetic and lethal theater of operations in Russia’s world war against “the West.” A world war we are losing because we refuse to accept we’re actually in it.

I’m hiding from the heat under a gift from Japan. I hope our President @ZelenskyyUa will also return with gifts from Japan🙂 pic.twitter.com/c1FonS4Fkj — Patron (@PatronDsns) May 20, 2023

