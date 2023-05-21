Dodgers cave to culture war crank and senator from other side of country, disinvite venerable charity group from Pride Night: https://t.co/zjkzmiRTbm — Defector (@DefectorMedia) May 18, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers this week publicly disinvited the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from participating in the team’s 2023 Pride Night, to be held at Dodger Stadium on June 16. The team originally planned to honor the activist group with something called the Community Hero Award, but after being confronted with what the team describes as “some controversy,” the Dodgers took the unusual step of announcing on Twitter that they’d removed the Sisters from “this year’s group of honorees.”… Presumably the Dodgers had a pretty good idea who the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were before this supposed controversy; after all, they had decided to give them a community service award. The Sisters have a history of charity and activism dating back to 1979, and the Los Angeles mission was launched in 1995. Members dress in flamboyant drag and give themselves funny, bawdy names—Sister GladAss, Sister Dana Van Iquity, Sister Betty Does—but their mission and works are straightforwardly good and necessary. The Sisters were essential activists and grassroots fundraisers of the AIDS epidemic era; in 1982 they made and distributed what was probably the first safe-sex pamphlet created by and for gay men, and member Bobbi Campbell (Sister Florence Nightmare) appeared on the seminal 1983 Newsweek cover that brought the epidemic to wider public recognition. They’ve raised millions of dollars in donations over the years for humanitarian causes, charities, and emergency grants, and helped bring attention to art projects, anti-war protests, suicide prevention efforts, homeless initiatives, and on and on. On May 15, Senator Marco Rubio (R-State That Does Not Contain Los Angeles) publicized a letter he says he sent to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, tattling on the Sisters for what he describes as “diabolical parodies” of Christian faith, and asking the commissioner whether he believes the Dodgers are being “inclusive and welcoming to everyone” when they honor an organization that “intentionally mocks and degrades Christians.” Rubio’s letter seemingly helped rouse fellow bigots to action, including Bill Donohue, the longtime head of the Catholic League, a group dedicated to waging right-wing culture war under the guise of fighting anti-Catholic discrimination. (“Group” is used loosely; the usual joke is that the Catholic League consists mainly of Bill Donohue’s fax machine, which is directly connected to the front page of the New York Post.)… The intimidation campaign may have been straight out of the Reagan era, but it seems to have worked. Responding to the entirely manufactured offense of a scaly right-wing politician from the “Don’t Say Gay” state—a state located approximately 2,300 miles away—and a boomer nutbar pursuing a decades-old astroturfing campaign, the Dodgers disinvited a good and essential charity organization from participating in an event meant to celebrate the very communities they’ve worked to serve. In attempting to stave off phony controversy, the Dodgers now invite coverage (like this) of their cowardice. As we all know, you cannot have a successful Pride Night until your plans have received the approval of Marco Rubio and the Catholic League.

… About a third of Angelenos are Catholic, and many within the Dodgers franchise and its fandom are devout. But outcry over the “drag nuns” began in the Midwest, with a call-in campaign led by the conservative advocacy organization CatholicVote [based in Madison, WI]. At the urging of the organization’s president, Brian Burch, followers flooded the ball club with outraged messages over plans to honor the Los Angeles Sisters with the Community Heroes Award at the team’s 10th annual Pride Night on June 16… He went on to accuse the Sisters of “taunting the women religious who serve the poor in Southern California and around the world” — a charge the group rejects in the strongest terms… Rather, the order draws inspiration from Catholic nuns — alongside religious sisters of many other faiths — serving the needy who are neglected by others because of their sexuality or gender expression, according to the Sisters and scholars and acolytes of the group. “Many Sisters feel there’s a difference between what they’re doing and what drag performers do,” said Melissa M. Wilcox, a professor of religious studies at UC Riverside and author of “Queer Nuns: Religion, Activism, and Serious Parody.” “The Sisters are actually emulating nuns. They’ll say, ‘We’re nuns because we do the work that nuns do.’” That work includes decades of charity, outreach, education and “bar ministry” in gay communities around the world. It also includes provocative monikers, such as Sister Porn Again and Sister Mary F— Poppins, as well as outlandish garb, chaotic pronouns and flip exhortations to “go forth and sin some more. “I like to think of [the habit] as a bonfire or a lighthouse, so that light can shine out into places where there are no resources and there isn’t a strong community,” Sister Unity said… “They’re the tricksters of the movement — they make us laugh, and laughing is powerful,” said Catholic activist Rosa Manriquez, who lives near Dodger Stadium. “I doubt there’s any nun worth her ruler and her rosary who’s upset about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” … But what could have been the ball club’s Bud Light moment transformed instead into an impassioned defense of one of the world’s most outré drag communities. Other power players quickly got involved. The American Civil Liberties Union blasted the Dodgers on Twitter, saying it would pull out of Pride Night if the club did not reverse course. L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath vowed to do the same, while L.A. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, whose district includes Dodger Stadium, condemned the move. On Thursday, the Los Angeles LGBT Center issued an ultimatum: Readmit the Sisters or cancel Pride Night altogether. That evening, as the Dodgers lost 16-8 to the St. Louis Cardinals, the club seemed poised to reverse course. For the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the support came as the biggest shock of all. “We’re not used to people going to bat for drag queens,” Sister Unity said. “The reason [people did] is not because of our prominence in the community in terms of our spectacle but because of the work that we do.” …

