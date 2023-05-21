Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Weak… Sauce Open Thread: Dodgers Cave to the Bigots

by | 37 Comments

Chris Thompson, at Defector:

The Los Angeles Dodgers this week publicly disinvited the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from participating in the team’s 2023 Pride Night, to be held at Dodger Stadium on June 16. The team originally planned to honor the activist group with something called the Community Hero Award, but after being confronted with what the team describes as “some controversy,” the Dodgers took the unusual step of announcing on Twitter that they’d removed the Sisters from “this year’s group of honorees.”…

Presumably the Dodgers had a pretty good idea who the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were before this supposed controversy; after all, they had decided to give them a community service award. The Sisters have a history of charity and activism dating back to 1979, and the Los Angeles mission was launched in 1995. Members dress in flamboyant drag and give themselves funny, bawdy names—Sister GladAss, Sister Dana Van Iquity, Sister Betty Does—but their mission and works are straightforwardly good and necessary. The Sisters were essential activists and grassroots fundraisers of the AIDS epidemic era; in 1982 they made and distributed what was probably the first safe-sex pamphlet created by and for gay men, and member Bobbi Campbell (Sister Florence Nightmare) appeared on the seminal 1983 Newsweek cover that brought the epidemic to wider public recognition. They’ve raised millions of dollars in donations over the years for humanitarian causes, charities, and emergency grants, and helped bring attention to art projects, anti-war protests, suicide prevention efforts, homeless initiatives, and on and on.

On May 15, Senator Marco Rubio (R-State That Does Not Contain Los Angeles) publicized a letter he says he sent to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, tattling on the Sisters for what he describes as “diabolical parodies” of Christian faith, and asking the commissioner whether he believes the Dodgers are being “inclusive and welcoming to everyone” when they honor an organization that “intentionally mocks and degrades Christians.” Rubio’s letter seemingly helped rouse fellow bigots to action, including Bill Donohue, the longtime head of the Catholic League, a group dedicated to waging right-wing culture war under the guise of fighting anti-Catholic discrimination. (“Group” is used loosely; the usual joke is that the Catholic League consists mainly of Bill Donohue’s fax machine, which is directly connected to the front page of the New York Post.)…

The intimidation campaign may have been straight out of the Reagan era, but it seems to have worked. Responding to the entirely manufactured offense of a scaly right-wing politician from the “Don’t Say Gay” state—a state located approximately 2,300 miles away—and a boomer nutbar pursuing a decades-old astroturfing campaign, the Dodgers disinvited a good and essential charity organization from participating in an event meant to celebrate the very communities they’ve worked to serve. In attempting to stave off phony controversy, the Dodgers now invite coverage (like this) of their cowardice. As we all know, you cannot have a successful Pride Night until your plans have received the approval of Marco Rubio and the Catholic League.

Nothing brings a community together like outsiders getting up in their business:

About a third of Angelenos are Catholic, and many within the Dodgers franchise and its fandom are devout.

But outcry over the “drag nuns” began in the Midwest, with a call-in campaign led by the conservative advocacy organization CatholicVote [based in Madison, WI]. At the urging of the organization’s president, Brian Burch, followers flooded the ball club with outraged messages over plans to honor the Los Angeles Sisters with the Community Heroes Award at the team’s 10th annual Pride Night on June 16…

He went on to accuse the Sisters of “taunting the women religious who serve the poor in Southern California and around the world” — a charge the group rejects in the strongest terms…

Rather, the order draws inspiration from Catholic nuns — alongside religious sisters of many other faiths — serving the needy who are neglected by others because of their sexuality or gender expression, according to the Sisters and scholars and acolytes of the group.

“Many Sisters feel there’s a difference between what they’re doing and what drag performers do,” said Melissa M. Wilcox, a professor of religious studies at UC Riverside and author of “Queer Nuns: Religion, Activism, and Serious Parody.” “The Sisters are actually emulating nuns. They’ll say, ‘We’re nuns because we do the work that nuns do.’”

That work includes decades of charity, outreach, education and “bar ministry” in gay communities around the world. It also includes provocative monikers, such as Sister Porn Again and Sister Mary F— Poppins, as well as outlandish garb, chaotic pronouns and flip exhortations to “go forth and sin some more.

“I like to think of [the habit] as a bonfire or a lighthouse, so that light can shine out into places where there are no resources and there isn’t a strong community,” Sister Unity said…

“They’re the tricksters of the movement — they make us laugh, and laughing is powerful,” said Catholic activist Rosa Manriquez, who lives near Dodger Stadium. “I doubt there’s any nun worth her ruler and her rosary who’s upset about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” …

But what could have been the ball club’s Bud Light moment transformed instead into an impassioned defense of one of the world’s most outré drag communities.

Other power players quickly got involved. The American Civil Liberties Union blasted the Dodgers on Twitter, saying it would pull out of Pride Night if the club did not reverse course. L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath vowed to do the same, while L.A. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, whose district includes Dodger Stadium, condemned the move.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles LGBT Center issued an ultimatum: Readmit the Sisters or cancel Pride Night altogether. That evening, as the Dodgers lost 16-8 to the St. Louis Cardinals, the club seemed poised to reverse course.

For the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the support came as the biggest shock of all.

“We’re not used to people going to bat for drag queens,” Sister Unity said. “The reason [people did] is not because of our prominence in the community in terms of our spectacle but because of the work that we do.” …

Even a columnist at USA Today called the Dodgers’ action “a remarkably cowardly move!

The Mayor of Anaheim ups the ante:

  Anotherlurker
  Baud
  bbleh
  Benw
  Dan B
  Edmund dantes
  Frankensteinbeck
  James E Powell
  Mallard Filmore
  NotMax
  RaflW
  Redshift
  Ruckus
  satby
  Scout211
  Sister Golden Bear
  Steve in the ATL
  Suzanne
  TheOtherHank
  Trivia Man
  WaterGirl
  Yutsano
  zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      Responding to the entirely manufactured offense of a scaly right-wing politician from the “Don’t Say Gay” state

      I’m struggling to understand why it took this wonderful sentence to get me to realise that Lil Marco is indeed a lizard person.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      James E Powell

      One suspects that maybe Dodgers ownership & management are in accord with right wing crazies. Quite a few professional sports franchise owners were major donors to Trump both times.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RaflW

      Good friends of mine are huge Dodgers fans (they live in the LA area, both work off-camera in film production). We met up in Houston last night over a fantastic seafood dinner. One topic was this. They’re pissed, and think a lot of other fans are too.

      My longtime friend said the Dodgers were screwing up the legacy of Jackie Robinson by caving in to homophobic discrimination heading into Pride season. They’re cis-het, btw. But clearly get what a cluster this is, and bad precedent giving in to a powerful majority group (Catholics) claiming “victim” status at a time when it’s obvious that LGBTQ people — especially T — are being attacked by government.

      My friend W- – was particularly adamant in calling b.s. on the religious ‘persecution’ of a majoritarian Christian group. We didn’t discuss lil’ Marco, but his performative bible-versy Catholicism is itself pretty manipulative and gross.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Benw

      The fucking Dodgers have really shot an air ball here when a little backbone could got them a hole in one.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Trivia Man

      Talk about Rainbow Washing… “we’ll pay lip service to inclusion but only in the most superficial way possible. And only If it’s ok with the most exclusionary groups around.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anotherlurker

      I’ll bet that if Dodgers current ownership were in charge in the 1940s/1950s Jackie Robinson would have been bounced from the team at the first racist complaint

      Fucking cowards.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      It’s been downhill since Da Bums abandoned Brooklyn. Perhaps even since they shortened their name from Trolley Dodgers.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      Good on the Sisters and allies for fighting back!  Rubio and the CL are bullies and the Dodgers are being obedient seconds, and both tend to be surprised when their chosen victims fight back.  More of this!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Edmund dantes

      I forgot who but I thought some other groups pulled out as soon as the sisters got disinvited.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dan B

      I knew Bobbi Campbell.  The last time he was in Seattle he gave me a big wet kiss in the middle of a busy street in broad daylight.  A character.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      My father used to pay for a box at Dodger Stadium.

      If I still had one it would remain empty and I would ask for my money back.

      As a senior citizen who was born in the city of Los Angeles and whose mother was born in the same hospital and whose grand parents ALL lived within the city limits I think I have a right to be pissed at this.

      I believe that I will inform the Dodgers that I am pissed as hell at this, that I absolutely do not support them and that they suck donkey balls.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Redshift

      @RaflW:

      and bad precedent giving in to a powerful majority group (Catholics) claiming “victim” status

      The appalling thing about the Catholic League (well, one appalling thing) is that it isn’t part of the church, it’s always been one conservative activist puffing himself up by claiming to to speak for it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Next time the Catholic Church is invited to participate in something, they should be disinvited because of the decades-long pedophilia scandal.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      Commentary by LA Times sports collumnist, Dylan Hernández

      To their credit, the Dodgers stuck out their necks when they held their first Pride Night in 2013. Pride Nights weren’t as common as they are now, and they even encountered opposition from their own players. The Dodgers nonetheless went through with the event, a decision people in the organization reflect on now with, well, pride.

      The Dodgers have since developed a reputation as one of the most gay-friendly organization in sports, counting Billie Jean King as one of their owners and Erik Braverman as part of their front office.

      So what changed? Why did the Dodgers suddenly cave to a U.S. senator who is obviously trying to distract the public from the debt-ceiling crisis? In a place where a significant number of Catholics embrace sexual diversity, why are religious extremists keeping the Dodgers from honoring a group that hosted some of the world’s first fundraisers for AIDS victims?

      The team isn’t saying.

      “We are in discussions and listening to everyone,” Kasten wrote in a text message. “But I’m afraid I can’t say more than that just yet.”

      Whatever led them to make this decision, the Dodgers look as if they want the LGBTQ+ community’s money without offering anything in return other than a special jersey that comes with a Pride Night ticket package.

      The Dodgers should know better than to listen to the bad-faith arguments of CatholicVote President Brian Burch, who called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence a “hate group.” There’s a difference between mocking one’s longtime oppressors — even if that includes sexually charged language used by the Sisters — and inciting violence against them. Listening to Burch, you’d think the Sisters were providing religious justification for legally restricting rights of Catholics.

      “No other religion would be treated this way,” Burch wrote, as if Catholics were being systematically rounded up and sent to Guantanamo Bay.

      Pride Night remains nearly a month away. The Dodgers can reverse their decision, admit they made a mistake and honor the Sisters as was originally planned. Not everyone would be convinced of their sincerity, but the gesture would be a valuable first step in building back trust.

      Otherwise, they’d be admitting they don’t stand for anything. They wouldn’t just be neglecting their responsibilities as civic leaders. They’d be practicing bad business.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl:

      Next time the Catholic Church is invited to participate in something, they should be disinvited because of the decades-long pedophilia scandal. 

      I still refer to them as the Child Rapist Protection Racket.
      It wins me many friends.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sister Golden Bear

      This and Bud Light caving to bigots are why a lot of LGBTQ+ people are leery of rainbow washing. Corporations are eager to take our money, but quick to abandon us when it matters.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Baud

      I wonder if they’ll ban “controversial” religious groups during Faith Night.

      Have to check the program to see if atheists and Satanic Temple are listed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      @Baud: nope, I’m supposed to log in to prove I’m over 18. That never happened with reddit before, but I’ll find it on a different site, thanks.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @TheOtherHank:

      Well he does know ass, he looks at it in the mirror way too many times a second. Of course what he sees and what he thinks he sees standing facing a mirror are two way different things.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      Not to defend the Church, but both of the organizations claiming to speak for it are independent PACs that also fight against Catholic theology being liberalized in any way. They absolutely don’t speak for the Church. Their ideal pope was the previous NAZI youth one.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @satby:

      Transcript

      Q    Mr. President, one more on the —

      Q    How do you respond to the Kremlin calling this a “colossal risk,” Mr. President?

      THE PRESIDENT:  It is for them.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      satby

      Non-reddit link. Ooops, too slow, Baud beat me.

      When asked about whether the supply of F-16s is a “colossal risk,” as Russia claims, Biden said, “It is. For them (Russians).”

      Reply

