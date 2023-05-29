Reporter: What do you say to members of your own party who say you made too many concessions in this deal.

Biden: They'll find I didn't. pic.twitter.com/tSq7MAug6E — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2023

An "agreement in principle" between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy would raise the nation's legal debt ceiling, but Congress has only days to approve a package that includes spending cuts and would avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default. https://t.co/obS2WdY8bT — The Associated Press (@AP) May 28, 2023





… “Good news,” Biden declared Sunday evening at the White House. “The agreement prevents the worst possible crisis, a default, for the first time in our nation’s history,” he said. “Takes the threat of a catastrophic default off the table.” The president urged both parties in Congress to come together for swift passage. “The speaker and I made clear from the start that the only way forward was a bipartisan agreement,” he said. The final product includes spending cuts but risks angering some lawmakers as they take a closer look at the concessions. Biden told reporters at the White House upon his return from Delaware that he was confident the plan will make it to his desk. McCarthy, too, was confident in remarks at the Capitol: “At the end of the day, people can look together to be able to pass this.” The days ahead will determine whether Washington is again able to narrowly avoid a default on U.S. debt, as it has done many times before, or whether the global economy enters a potential crisis…

the most famous example of “we don’t negotiate with” statements i can remember came from george w bush, and we should all take a moment to reflect on how that worked out https://t.co/aMvu5PF4dO — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 28, 2023

A good bit of that is on the media refusing to explain the topic in any way other than he said/she said and Both Sidesing it. But it’s also the beginning of summer in an off-year, voters don’t even want to pay attention now, even if the explanation was compelling. — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) May 28, 2023

One point I haven't seen emphasized about the budget deal is that as far as I can tell, it's not going to involve a major hit to the safety net for children. The new SNAP work requirements are cruel, but they apply to childless adults in their 50s 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 28, 2023

The big concern now is that the deal won't be harmful enough to satisfy the Freedom Caucus (freedom's just another word for kicking people when they're down). Legislative action will be interesting 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 28, 2023