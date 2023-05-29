Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Memorial Day Monday Morning Open Thread

Memorial Day Monday Morning Open Thread

(Ann Telnaes via Washington Post)

 


… “Good news,” Biden declared Sunday evening at the White House.

“The agreement prevents the worst possible crisis, a default, for the first time in our nation’s history,” he said. “Takes the threat of a catastrophic default off the table.”

The president urged both parties in Congress to come together for swift passage. “The speaker and I made clear from the start that the only way forward was a bipartisan agreement,” he said.

The final product includes spending cuts but risks angering some lawmakers as they take a closer look at the concessions. Biden told reporters at the White House upon his return from Delaware that he was confident the plan will make it to his desk.

McCarthy, too, was confident in remarks at the Capitol: “At the end of the day, people can look together to be able to pass this.”

The days ahead will determine whether Washington is again able to narrowly avoid a default on U.S. debt, as it has done many times before, or whether the global economy enters a potential crisis…

      It seems like an adequate deal but a good part of my “14th Amendment!  Trillion $coin!” magic bullet desire was to kill this bullshit Rethug weapon forever.

      That explanation on TPM makes some sense, I was wondering why the market wasn’t fluctuating more wildly too. But I always thought Joe would come out on top: he’s not only a seasoned negotiator, but his age and experience gives him a long view that most lack. He really turned out to be the right guy for this moment in history.

