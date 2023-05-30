Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Joe Biden Is A Crafty Old Dude

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Joe Biden Is A Crafty Old Dude

Across the gulf aisle:

And speaking of Texas Republicans…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      They turned Oliver North into a conservative hero, too, and I wouldn’t have thought conservatives would approve of what he did, either (funding the Contras, yes–but selling arms to Iran after they’d humiliated the nation just a few years earlier?) But right-wingers’ hero-worship is infinitely flexible and they assume that anyone who makes the right noises who is in trouble is being unfairly persecuted.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Central Planning

      That CNN article says the House Rules Committee has nine Republicans and four Democrats. How is it they get 69% of the people on the committee when the distribution in the House is close to 50/50? They gerrymander everywhere!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      Perhaps one reason for dispute: Roy himself told me there was no list of all the speaker’s deals

      BIH you’re supposed to get that shit in writing. RECEIPTS!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: It’s the generic, non-gendered abbreviation for bitch.

      I guess that one syllable is so time-consuming that it needed to be cut down a bit.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Matt McIrvin: They only liked him because he was an asshole during the Iran contra hearings.  The other criminals who feigned no recollection or had the decency to stroke out like Casey were swept into their trash bin.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BretH

      At some point do you think it will ever become clear to the Democratic doomsayers that Biden is really, really good at things like this? I have vivid memories many years ago watching Obama sit at a table with Republican leadership in Congress and absolutely owned them, so much so that the exercise was never repeated. It seems the same with Biden – can anyone name me a time when he hasn’t had the better result from any negotiation?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      hells littlest angel

      Chip Roy says McCarthy made a deal during speaker’s race saying he’d only bring a bill to floor if all nine Rs on House Rules voted for its rule in committee.

       

      On the one hand, only an idiot would agree to that. On the other hand, Kevin McCarthy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Central Planning: I wonder what the composition of the Rules Committee was in the last Congress, when Democrats held a similarly small majority.

      In any event, the Rules Committee will meet today at 3 pm to prepare the bill for floor action, according to this morning’s Politico Playbook. It sounds like the bill will proceed with or without the votes of the 3 Freedom Caucus members.

      The Democratic Caucus will hold a meeting at 9 am tomorrow, where White House officials Shalanda Young, Steve Rischetti, John Podesta, and Aviva Aron-Dine will brief members on the merits of the bill.

      A 72 hour period for reading the bill expires at 7:13 pm tomorrow evening, after which the bill can be brought to the floor. I expect there will be time allotted for debate before the vote.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      snoey

      @Geminid: Last Congress the Rules Committee was a 9-4 Democratic majority.  It is traditionally the Speaker’s pet committee and overloaded in favor of the majority

      Reply
    15. 15.

      eclare

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Heh, I’m the opposite.  As a female, I hate being referred to as “you guys,” but then I grew up with and still say y’all.  And I never gave much thought to bitch, but if “bih” is now the more acceptable word, I’ll adapt.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @Geminid: A 72 hour period for reading the bill expires at 7:13 pm tomorrow evening

      I cannot decide if this unusual precision is a good thing or a bad thing.  Lawmakers often aren’t sure what’s in the actual text of the bill*, but they track the timing to the minute. It seems somehow dysfunctional.

      * Or at least they say that afterward, when someone asks how it is that the bill calls for Billy Bob’s Used Motors to receive a $18,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security, and no one can figure out how that got into the bill.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      For the past three years, low-income workers have made historic gains in wages even after inflation, reversing the trend of advances for upper-income workers and stagnating pay for laborers that dominated the previous four decades, according to a POLITICO analysis of data from the U.S. Labor Department.

      It’s the difference between 12 an hour and 15 an hour, or 15 an hour and 19 an hour. It really doesn’t take much to improve their standard of living dramatically. Now that we did it with covid we know we can do it, right? Their wages can go up and the world won’t end?

      Reply

