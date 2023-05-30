This is perfect. When the press asks an absurd question like this, laugh and walk away. https://t.co/7yIrzVZunB
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 29, 2023
Reporter: Will this get done by June 5th?
Biden: Yes
Reporter: No question?
Biden: You guys realize you're not in the real world. There is no reason why it shouldn’t get done by the 5th.. pic.twitter.com/Fg4nbybDeV
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2023
Reporter: What is the message to House Democrats that have reservations about this bill?
Biden: Talk to me.
Reporter: What would you tell them?
Biden: I'm not going to tell you
Reporter: Why not? pic.twitter.com/QgAtbWxZi2
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2023
Across the
gulf aisle:
Republicans in Disarray https://t.co/KXYGfh6H1i
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) May 30, 2023
Dispute is relevant now amid debt limit debate and as Roy and Norman expected to vote against the rule in committee tomorrow. https://t.co/6XaWopNnc9
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 30, 2023
And speaking of Texas Republicans…
A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate. https://t.co/9GkiZ7gAfP
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2023
the really weird thing here is that paxton has almost no notable accomplishments or positions that couldn’t be duplicated by a replacement level republican. anyone could do his job. they are supporting him specifically to support incredibly transparent autocratic corruption https://t.co/s1x4Byfk6t
— robert jackson bennett, pleasure craft (@robertjbennett) May 29, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings