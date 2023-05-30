This is perfect. When the press asks an absurd question like this, laugh and walk away. https://t.co/7yIrzVZunB — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 29, 2023

Reporter: Will this get done by June 5th?

Biden: Yes

Reporter: No question?

Biden: You guys realize you're not in the real world. There is no reason why it shouldn’t get done by the 5th.. pic.twitter.com/Fg4nbybDeV — Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2023

Reporter: What is the message to House Democrats that have reservations about this bill?

Biden: Talk to me.

Reporter: What would you tell them?

Biden: I'm not going to tell you

Reporter: Why not? pic.twitter.com/QgAtbWxZi2 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2023

Across the gulf aisle:

Republicans in Disarray https://t.co/KXYGfh6H1i — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) May 30, 2023

Dispute is relevant now amid debt limit debate and as Roy and Norman expected to vote against the rule in committee tomorrow. https://t.co/6XaWopNnc9 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 30, 2023

And speaking of Texas Republicans…

A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate. https://t.co/9GkiZ7gAfP — The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2023