Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

You cannot shame the shameless.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Everybody saw this coming.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Food / Extreme Cheese (Open Thread)

Extreme Cheese (Open Thread)

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Despite being something of an Anglophile who is wholeheartedly devoted to cheese, I had never heard of the Gloucestershire cheese roll until today. According to WaPo (gift link), the annual race is a world-famous, centuries-old tradition.

Contestants line up at the top of a steep hill (45 degrees!), and an official rolls a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down the slope. Contestants run, roll and fall after it, and the first to cross the finish line gets to keep the cheese. The competition often results in concussions, broken bones, internal injuries, etc., according the article.

The cheese has been clocked at speeds of 70 to 80 MPH! A 19-year-old Canadian won the women’s cheese roll this year. She was unconscious when she crossed the finish line but held the wheel aloft in triumph after emerging from the medical tent. Hey, it’s Double Gloucester!

Switching to a topic much stinkier than any cheese on earth, a poor soul at New York Magazine read Mo. Senator Josh Hawley’s terrible Manhood book, and you’ll be shocked to learn that, like many a pencil-necked keyboard warrior, the tome is considerably less butch than advertised:

Manhood is Hawley’s fantasy, and as such it is revealing. Remarkable for its chauvinist delusion and unparalleled in its sheer whininess, it is a study, too, in personal failure. Since the 43-year-old Hawley entered the U.S. Senate in 2019, he has earned a reputation for hyperconservative political views with a fixation on the nefarious influence of Big Tech. Hawley, though, is not the leader he tells other men to be. Any serious accounting of his record must conclude he is a coward. Before the attack on the Capitol, Hawley cheered on crowds; later that day, he ran away from them in the Senate. Manhood does not rescue his image. The book itself is a gutless wonder. Masculinity cannot fail but rather can only be failed by others. It is strong enough to save the nation, but too weak to protect itself from “Epicurean liberalism,” Hawley’s term for a mythical ideology focused on the pursuit of personal happiness above all else.

It sucks that we have to endure the ongoing attempt to subvert American democracy in favor of authoritarian rule by mostly white, hard-right Christian nationalists, but it would be infinitely more tolerable if the fascists weren’t such spoiled, whiny motherfuckers. Wah-wah-wah! God, I’m so sick of them!

Speaking of spoiled, whiny motherfuckers, did anyone see the Succession series finale? I thought it was absolutely perfect. I’ll say no more about it in this post but would love to hear what you thought in comments if you’ve seen it. Kindly warn fellow commenters with a spoiler alert before discussing!

Otherwise, open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Betty Cracker
  • BlueGuitarist
  • captnkurt
  • Doug
  • dww44
  • eclare
  • eversor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Gravenstone
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Kelly
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mali muso
  • MattF
  • Michael Bersin
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • oatler
  • Old School
  • opiejeanne
  • Rachel Bakes
  • RaflW
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • robmassing
  • SFAW
  • StringOnAStick
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know
  • TheOtherHank
  • Tinare
  • Torrey
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    3. 3.

      opiejeanne

      The annual cheese roll is parodied in one of Terry Pratchett’s books, when one of the cheeses being rolled has become sentient. It exits the course and no one can catch it, and makes a brief reappearance later before disappearing. I think it’s in the Tiffany Aching series of books.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tinare

      I’m not sure where I saw it, but I recently watched a documentary about a woman who won the cheese roll three years in a row. It also talked about all of the injuries — broken bones, dislocated shoulders, etc. — that are common ever year. Just a crazy event.

      Succession spolier – of course the emptiest suit won, that’s corporate America for sure.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      The less said about Josh Hawley, other than that he ran away from the very people he egged on, the better.

      He’s a twit.

      twit (n.) “foolish, stupid and ineffectual person,” 1934, British slang, popular 1950s-60s, crossed over to U.S. with British sitcoms. It probably developed from twit (v.) in the sense of “reproach,” but it may be influenced by nitwit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      I’ve tried watching Succession many times.  In almost every case I end up switching the channel to something else because the family members are so abhorrent.  That’s me being uneasy with ogres but I’m OK with that I guess.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Epicurean liberalism,” Hawley’s term for a mythical ideology focused on the pursuit of personal happiness above all else.

      They really are cartoon villains who think happiness is a bad thing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dww44

      As it is an Open Thread, there is a 3 episode series (somewhat dramatized in this HIstory Channel TV offering) on FDR that began last night.  The first 2 hour episode is being repeated at 6 p.m. on the cable channel ahead of episode 2 at 8 p.m.

      I highly recommend the first episode because it refreshes one’s memory and increases one’s understanding of how FDR became the New Deal President.  Several well known contemporary historians weigh in.

      We need, as liberal Democrats, to do a better job of arguing for our version of government that promotes policies to help the average every day American.  Particularly those of us who live amongst those who denigrate it all the time.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      captnkurt

      @Tinare: You’re thinking of the Netflix show “We Are The Champions”!

       

      Betty, you should seek out this show about oddball competitive sports. Chili-pepper eating contests, dog-dancing, competitive yo-yoing, and in Episode 1, the infamous Gloucester Cheese Roll!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Michael Bersin

      Josh Hawley (r). Yeah, in Missouri we know him as the “ladder climber” who is the third senator from Virginia.

      His successor as Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt (r), also spun his authoritarian tenure into a U.S. Senate seat. His incompetence as Missouri Attorney General was about the same as Hawley’s.

      Last week in Jackson County Circuit Court (16th Judicial Circuit):

      “[….]

      Former Attorney General Eric Schmitt twice directed the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District to rescind its COVID-19 mitigation measures, even though its Board of Education had validly adopted those measures under Missouri statutes giving the Board of Education broad powers to control and govern the School District’s operations. The Attorney General did not identify statutes or constitutional provisions to support his order, resting his directive instead on a judgment in another case to which no school district was a party, and whose rationale did not apply to the School District. The Attorney General then amplified his orders on social media, encouraging parents and students to defy the authority granted to the Board of Education by Missouri law. Parents and students followed the Attorney General’s lead, leading to even greater confusion than the pandemic had already caused.

      Aside from lacking any authority over locally elected boards of education, the Attorney General’s orders did not follow Missouri law and were therefore without legal force or effect. Neither Attorney General Schmitt nor his successor has disavowed the orders, and in fact, the Attorney General continues to insist that school districts lack the very authority granted them under Missouri law.

      [….]”

      Eric Schmitt (r) had instituted an email snitch line – to gather complaints and photographic “proof” about school districts trying to mitigate the pandemic. He filed lawsuits against a large number of Missouri school districts. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri school district persisted in challenging Schmitt (r).

      This being Missouri a number of individuals utilized the provided email to snitch on their kids’ private and parochial schools. Think about that for a second. Others turned in photo evidence of them flipping of Eric Schmitt (r) or of their family pets wearing masks.

      Eric Schmitt (r): losing again

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TheOtherHank

      I haven’t watched Succession. I couldn’t make myself watch a fictionalized version of the world Murdoch built and view it as entertainment. They’re shitty people doing shitty things in a world that is too much like the one I live in. Game of Thrones and The Sopranos were far enough removed from my lived experience that I did enjoy them. I tried to like Breaking Bad but ran aground on the every character being horrible problem.

      I’m not trying to crap on those who did enjoy Succession. It just wasn’t for me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Gravenstone

      @zhena gogolia: Suspect those drones hitting Moscow are fairly short range. Meaning the calls are coming from “inside the building”, so to speak. Congrats, Vlad! May you reap what you’ve sown.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      “Epicurean liberalism,” Hawley’s term for a mythical ideology focused on the pursuit of personal happiness above all else.

      The social conservative agenda can usually be summed up as, “Someone is enjoying themselves and I hate it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      West of the Rockies

      Participating in the cheese event?  Hard no.  The winner did a brutal face-plant at the end of that clip.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      eclare

      That cheese roll is insane!  And I thought the running of the bulls was dangerous.

      I never watched Succession, it just didn’t appeal to me.  But several people, I think you were one of them, Betty, recommended Somebody Somewhere, and I’m enjoying that.  I saw the actress who plays Sam interviewed on a talk show, and before this she was a cabaret singer in NYC.  I am still in the first season, no spoilers!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      Google tells me a 5 lb wheel of Double Gloucester Cheese can be bought for $97.  So a 7 lb wheel is probably worth getting a concussion for.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Raven

      We stumbled on a deserted beach on St Helena Island! I’ve got a line out but nothing in 4 hours but I don’t really care.  It’s our 24th Anniversary and it’s nice to be fishing with my wife and the dog with no one in sight!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      eclare

      @Kelly:

      More craziness!  My uncle did mini triathlons, which for swimming often had a mass start at a lake.  He said there was a real chance of getting kicked in the head.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SFAW

      Kindly warn fellow commenters with a spoiler alert before discussing!

      OK, spoiler alert:

      In the penultimate scene, Bob gets knocked unconscious by a golf ball. The scene fades, and:

      Bob wakes up, in bed, next to his wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette), whereupon we discover that the entire series had been a dream, presumably brought on by Bob’s eating Japanese food right before bedtime.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @Suzanne:

      The social conservative agenda can usually be summed up as, “Someone is enjoying themselves and I hate it.

      Variant: Someone (or some group) I don’t like is getting stuff that I already get, but I don’t want them to have it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      StringOnAStick

      @Frankensteinbeck: Seriously.  I have proudly claimed epicurianism as my personal philosophy for several years, but he just made the label even more appealing to me by sticking ‘liberal’ in front of it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mike in NC

      We tried watching Succession a while back but everybody on the show came across as total assholes. Too much like real life. Gave up after a few episodes. Liked Brian Cox in other situations.

      We’ve lived in a pretty sleepy beach town for the last 15 years. Long road trips have thankfully been few and far between. I can no longer put up with driving on 6 or 8 lane freeways jammed with tractor-trailers and other vehicles passing us at 80 MPH. Too much of that in NoVA. Thus I wasn’t thrilled to practically drive from one end of North Carolina to the other to reach the Blue Ridge Mountains where our friends settled a few months ago after fleeing DeSantisland. We came home last night after about 9 hours on the road. No traffic jams but just a long, tedious grind.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      StringOnAStick

      @eclare: Getting kicked in the ear under water is how I had an eardrum badly torn as a kid, and why I have severe hearing loss in that ear now thanks to the huge and ignored for 2 weeks inner ear infection that happened after the injury; once my balance went, my parents paid attention finally.  These events can be the source of injuries that dog people forever, but hey, chance to get on TV and social media, right?  A permanently partially detached eardrum is why I gave up whitewater kayaking.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      The cheese roll reminded me of a different Pratchett line, I think in Interesting Times. Cohen the Barbarian says something like “The local peasants can make a delicious stew out of weeds and cow hooves. You know what that tells me? That the aristocrats nick all the meat and vegetables.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      eversor

      @captnkurt:

      Chili pepper contests are also a fast track to the hospital or a heart attack.  I saw that show though.

      I do chili pepper contests though.  I also grow my own.  The SO has had some mistakes grabbing the wrong powder at times though…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      mali muso

      Vis-a-vis the “manhood” discussion, the Slacktivist has been taking apart one of the Xtian patron saints of toxic masculinity, John Piper, in his blog recently.  Brief Interludes with Hideous Men part 2

      This sounds like a sweet deal for men. It means you’re in charge by virtue of having been born in charge, and hierarchy brings all manner of privileges. You get paid more. Your legal rights are better protected. Society is literally designed to meet your desires and appetites and emotional needs. Plus someone else is going to make you food, clean up after you, launder your clothes, and tend to your children. Being “above” and being deferred to by default is, all things considered, a pretty terrific arrangement for you. It’s good to be the king.

      So guys like Piper aren’t able to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the privileges of hierarchy. They must, instead, be ever-vigilant and alert for any hint that they are not receiving the constant deference they imagine to be their due. Even something as simple as asking for directions to the freeway becomes an anxiety-inducing incident in which the man must be on guard lest he unwittingly allow some random woman to “compromise” his masculinity.

      Part of this anxiety is just the bog-standard fear and resentment that any human comes to feel toward others they know themselves to have wronged or harmed or treated unfairly. The awareness, however dim, that patriarchal hierarchy is a sweet deal for men carries with it the recognition, however dim, that it’s a lousy deal for women and thus also carries with it — and here the dimness is deliberately chosen and tended — a vague sense of guilt. If that guilt isn’t permitted to produce the repentance and atonement it’s designed to produce, then it will fester into fear and resentment. That’s part of what we’re seeing in Piper’s fight-or-flight terror at the thought of asking a woman for directions.

      But Piper also chose this illustration deliberately because of the way this particular interaction — a man needing to ask a woman for help that the woman is able and qualified to supply — threatens to undermine the hierarchy he seeks to preserve. Here the roles of king and subject are reversed, with the ruler approaching the commoner as a supplicant. “She has superior knowledge that the man needs and he submits himself to her guidance,” he concedes, warily. This is dangerous territory. It’s obviously true that this particular woman’s “superior knowledge” in this particular instance is not due to some innate superiority that she possesses or to any corresponding innate inferiority on the man’s part. Her superior knowledge is circumstantial and contingent, as is the man’s need here to invert the usual hierarchy and “submit himself to her guidance.” But now that the idea has been introduced — or acknowledged — that deference can be circumstantial and contingent, what’s to stop people from just galloping off into a chaotic world, unshaped by normative hierarchies, a world governed only by mutuality and reciprocity? Can you imagine such a thing?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      Despite being something of an Anglophile who is wholeheartedly devoted to cheese, I had never heard of the Gloucestershire cheese roll until today.

      Congrats on your new-found knowledge!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      The Moar You Know

      I had never heard of the Gloucestershire cheese roll until today.

      How is that possible?  It’s one of the most injury-causing sports events held anywhere.  Amazing that (so far as I know) nobody’s been killed.

      Plus cheese.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Suzanne:
      “Josh Hawley’s accidentally gender-neutral manhood”
      is the title of a WaPo review last week

      Has he read  the Declaration of Independence?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rikyrah

      It sucks that we have to endure the ongoing attempt to subvert American democracy in favor of authoritarian rule by mostly white, hard-right Christian nationalists, but it would be infinitely more tolerable if the fascists weren’t such spoiled, whiny motherfuckers

       

      No lie told

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.