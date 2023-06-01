SCOOP: Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s national security adviser, Morgan Murphy, has resigned over a WaPo story suggesting he was instrumental in orchestrating the senator’s controversial blockade of hundreds of senior military nominations. @LeeHudson_ @alexbward https://t.co/oCUXBjPItp — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) May 31, 2023

Morgan Murphy, swashbuckling bon vivant, discovers it might not be best practice to brag for a beat-sweetener that one’s boss is a dumb draft animal who needs to be pointed in the right direction to be of use. He may have assumed Coach Tommy didn’t read the Washington Post — but, predictably, a rival or an enemy read the story to Sen. Tuberville by the end of the long weekend. Ah, well, sounds like Murphy was bored and ready to move on anyways…

Per Politico, Tuberville’s top military adviser bows out :

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) national security adviser told POLITICO that he has resigned over a Washington Post story suggesting he was instrumental in orchestrating the senator’s controversial blockade of hundreds of senior military nominations. A profile by the Washington Post on Friday depicted Morgan Murphy as taking credit for Tuberville’s hold, which has roiled the Department of Defense. The blockade is a response to the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy, which Tuberville opposes. Murphy said the Post article “overstated” his role in the senator’s blockade, and he resigned on Tuesday out of respect for his former boss. The profile “was factual in many respects, but simply overstated my role in decisionmaking,” he said… Two people with knowledge of the discussions around Murphy’s resignation said the Post story’s presentation of Murphy’s role in the blockade irked Tuberville. They were granted anonymity to discuss sensitivities around a personnel move… Tuberville has rankled his colleagues in both parties with his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, which typically are approved with little controversy, to force the Pentagon to abandon policies that reimburse travel costs and provide leave for troops who seek abortions. Tuberville’s office said the senator intends to continue his hold on military nominations. Normally top military nominations move swiftly through the Senate, but it only takes one person’s objection to slow down the process… Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has appealed to Tuberville to reverse course and Democrats have hammered him for politicizing the promotions process. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also publicly broke with Tuberville, saying he doesn’t support blocking military nominations, but the Alabama Republican continues to insist on a vote to overturn the policy.

All you really need to know about the original story is encompassed in this tweet:

Meet the ex-food writer advising Tommy Tuberville on national security – The Washington Post https://t.co/Qx3qZLiEGw — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 26, 2023

Suave as Murphy believes himself to be, he may possibly have overstepped in his presentation. It’s one thing to work for an ignorant rube representing his mouthbreather constituents by making angry mouth noises for the media. Teaching that rube to effectively gum up the works, and then bragging about it in public, may not be the best bullet point on a would-be power lobbyist’s resume.

Of course, Coach Tommy has been on his own journey recently, so…

“Due to recent statements by him promoting racial stereotypes, white nationalism and other various controversial topics, I feel compelled to distance myself from his ignorant, hateful rants,” Charles Tuberville, brother of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, said. https://t.co/R77NRR2wvL — AL.com (@aldotcom) May 31, 2023