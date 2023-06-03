Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: We Must Do What We Can

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Not so upbeat, but important:

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Geminid

      I remember John Lewis High School. It was a big football rival for my own in the late 1960s, when I lived in Northern Virginia.

      It was called Robert E. Lee High school back then; they finally changed the name in 2020.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      We all should be able to have the expectation of safety in our daily lives. ‘Freedoms’ that overrule that expectation for some can’t be regarded as legitimate.

      Whether it’s the ‘freedom’ to not have to acknowledge the existence of LGBTQ+ persons, or the ‘freedom’ to own any kind of firearm and take it wherever, it’s the same.  Nobody should have to live in fear because of who they are, and nobody should have to live in fear because other people insist on a ‘right’ that forces the rest of us to prepare for danger at our schools and workplaces in order that their ‘right’ might be unhindered.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      Glad to hear they finally changed the name.  Having lived on the Maryland side of the Potomac for some time now, I don’t always keep track of what’s happening closer to where I grew up.

      I graduated from Groveton High School, btw.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Latvia’s Parliament on Wednesday elected former foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics as President, making him the first openly gay person to hold the position in any country.
      [snip]
      Rinkevics came out in 2014, signaling on Twitter his support for a “legal framework for all types of partnerships.”

      In coming out, Rinkevics became the first openly LGBTQ+ politician in Latvia, which is still considered to be more socially conservative then its Baltic neighbors.
      [snip]
      Rinkevics will become the first openly gay president, but not the first head of state. That distinction is reserved for Paolo Rondelli, who served as one of San Marino’s Captain Regents in 2022. Source

      Reply
    7. 7.

      p.a.

      Remember the usual suspects in the ‘aughts when “the Constitution is not a suicide pact” was their go-to pukefunnel output regarding consideration of First Amendment rights?

      Well it’s not a homicide pact for their Second Amendment “rights” either.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Narya

      Went to get new running shoes yesterday and was delighted to find that my usual shoe (Brooks Ghost) has a Pride version, a pair of which is now in my possession.

      Reply

