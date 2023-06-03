We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during #PrideMonth and beyond. pic.twitter.com/cVi0Ieuuyw
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 1, 2023
June ???????? pic.twitter.com/ShVxVltgv0
— Julio Rodriguez?????? (@JRODshow44) June 1, 2023
Fun Fact. What was Nile Rogers's inspiration behind writing Diana Ross’ classic hit “I'm Coming Out” pic.twitter.com/OkocFeE2cg
— greg. ?????? (@mistergeezy) June 1, 2023
Gay and trans people deserve to live without persecution. An escalating right-wing strategy won’t let them. … My new column as Pride Month begins https://t.co/kazvbUiXdb
— Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) June 1, 2023
Not so upbeat, but important:
It’s a false choice to suggest we have to choose between either upholding the 2nd Amendment or passing commonsense gun safety laws.
We can and must do both — and the majority of Americans, including gun owners, agree. pic.twitter.com/iOPW5CTXQn
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 2, 2023
@vp joins students, parents, educators and activists to mark #GunViolenceAwareness day at John Lewis High School in Springfield, VA. pic.twitter.com/FMSTL1rs2d
— Stephanie L. Young (@StephYoung46) June 2, 2023
There have been more than 260 mass shootings in the 153 days of this year.
On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, I joined students, teachers, and parents in calling on elected leaders to step up and pass commonsense gun safety reforms. pic.twitter.com/tUmF7ah3Qm
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 3, 2023
