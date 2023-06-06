Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“woke” is the new caravan.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Not all heroes wear capes.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

We still have time to mess this up!

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The revolution will be supervised.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Open Thread: More Luzer 2024 Campaigns Grind Into Gear

Late Night Open Thread: More Luzer 2024 Campaigns Grind Into Gear

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


======

Cornell West is ‘running’ to bump up his speaking fees:


Or maybe a different campaign is already slipping him a little something under the table…

======

And Nikki Haley just signed the death warrant on her ‘maybe Trump will pick me to replace Pence’ tour…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Hilbertsubspace
  • Joey Maloney
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Cornel West says he’s running for president

      Pat Paulsen he’s not

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

      Give it up, Mike. Not even the MAGOP is going to choose a Presidential candidate with resting Quantum Leap face. Especially not one that at least 35% of the Party electorate would like to see hanged for unspecified crimes of Woke Treason.

      And Eric Bunson needs to go and do what all characters called ‘Eric Bunson’ are likely to do in any film in which there is a character called ‘Eric Bunson’. Tip – it involves self-stimulation with a petrol driven tree-feller.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Hilbertsubspace

      Since this is the anniversary of D-day, it seems appropriate to wish Ukraine good fortune in taking it’s land back from fascists.

      Sadly, gaining ground on fascists is an important goal in every country right now.

      Will Mike Pence even poll at the 1% he needs to be in the debate?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.