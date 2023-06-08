In case you missed the thread last night, a Balloon Juice Angel came forward to offer up to a $5,000 match on donations for Ukraine. I wrote this in last night’s post:

As I write this, the total sits at $73,561 – as soon as the thermometer hits $78,561, our anonymous donor will add his $5,000, for a total of $83,761 for Ukraine since the war began.

You guys more than met the match, and our BJ Angel has added his $5k. I’ll let you see the results yourself!

Thanks to our Angel and all of you who donated, Ukraine has nearly $20k more in aid from us in less than 24 hours.

I would like to share a short note from our Balloon Juice Angel:

I’m really humbled by the way the jackals rose to this, grabbed it, tore it to shreds, and gulped it down. Really humbled.

I am proud to be in the company of all you BJ peeps. You guys rock!

