Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

No one could have predicted…

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, man.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Thursday Evening Open Thread: The Hunter-Biden-Laptop Quest Seeks Its Own (Bottom-Feeder) Level

Thursday Evening Open Thread: The Hunter-Biden-Laptop Quest Seeks Its Own (Bottom-Feeder) Level

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

James Comer has decided against going directly into battle with the FBI; per the AP, “House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc”:

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday called off a vote on a contempt of Congress charge against FBI Director Christopher Wray, accepting a last-minute offer by the bureau to allow the full committee access to a confidential document of an unverified tip about President Joe Biden.

Rep. James Comer said in a statement that the committee is removing a contempt resolution against Wray from Thursday’s schedule after receiving an accommodation that would give the full committee access to the document…

The action that played out over the last month against Wray reflects a larger breakdown between Republicans and the FBI that has only intensified this year, with some conservatives talking openly about trying to defund the bureau.

It’s a rift that first opened during the Russia investigation of then-President Donald Trump and has only widened amid the FBI’s wide-ranging criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, which some Republicans view as overly zealous and politicized…

The FBI has called the contempt vote unwarranted considering the bureau had “continuously demonstrated its commitment to accommodate the committee’s request,” while protecting the safety of sources and the integrity of ongoing investigations.

But Comer had consistently said for the past month that the only way for the FBI to comply with the subpoena is to provide an unredacted copy of the document. It’s unclear what made him change course at the last minute…

Would it be irresponsible to speculate?…

Of course, that leaves a whole lot of GOP attention-seekers free to pursue their own interests, and they will not be ignored!!! For instance:

Rep. Luna’s highly embroidered biographical claims have been somewhat overshadowed by George Santos’ more sensational fiscal misdeeds, but she’s determined to get her little piece of the spotlight [gift (unpaywalled) link]:

It does appear to be the case that the FBI expressed concern that, by making public an unredacted version of the interview, the safety of the confidential human source would be at risk. In a statement, Raskin suggested that the interview focused on “recycling stale and debunked Burisma conspiracy theories” — that is, allegations centered on Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine. A source that could glean information from people in Ukraine or Russia would understandably be one the FBI would seek to protect.

Notice how Luna frames this, though: The informant would be killed if “unmasked” — “based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family.” It’s not that someone who was providing information in an ongoing basis to American law enforcement (as this informant was) would be at risk; it is, in Luna’s presentation, that this was occurring because the secondhand information related to the Bidens…

“I think now it’s upwards of 3.3 million impressions just on Twitter alone,” Luna boasted about her tweet to former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon on the Tuesday edition of Bannon’s fringe-right podcast. “Obviously that’s huge, because had it not been for social media I don’t know that this truth would be out there like this. I just simply put out a fact that came out of the briefing in Oversight.”

Not really, of course. She took a concern the FBI has been using about its source from the outset and framed it as being not about the source but about Biden.

As it turned out, though, that was perhaps the most defensible claim she made in her conversation with Bannon…

Bannon, somewhat surprisingly, asked what evidence she and her colleagues had.

“Because of the information that the FBI has,” Luna replied, “proving that he has received a $5 million payment from a foreign national while he was the vice president.”

She made the same claim on Fox News on Tuesday night. If the FBI has such evidence, however, it chose not to bring charges in the middle of 2020, a year when Barr’s boss was up for reelection. The more likely assumption is that Luna is simply exaggerating the narrative that Comer has been building for the past month…

Might be that Bannon’s running a little less flashy-fashy than usual because he’s got troubles of his own.

Speaking of Santos:

Always another twist in the narrative!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Jackie
  • Manyakitty
  • SpaceUnit
  • TS

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Manyakitty

      What is this Santos guy? Some sort of corruption Zelig? Or is he more of a super lame, malevolent  Forrest Gump? Is he even real? Does anyone know for sure he’s not an animated wax figure? It would be irresponsible not to speculate.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      It doesn’t seem to me that Comer’s getting too much media backing on his efforts, which is good.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Manyakitty: What is this Santos guy? Some sort of corruption Zelig? Or is he more of a super lame, malevolent Forrest Gump? Is he even real?

      As far as I can tell… the modern Republican party created a uniquely welcoming ecosystem for a parasite with Santos’ rare combination of grifty greed and spotlight-lust.  He’s the epitome of what today’s GOP voters encourage, as opposed to what they say they want:  Someone who can’t resist grabbing every dishonest penny, even while loudly drawing attention to himself.  It’s not a long-term survival strategy, but at least he’s gotten his name (if that is his name) in the news, if not the history books!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TS

      @Baud:

      Speaking of media backing, what has Marc Thiessen ever done to gain his place in the media? Today (no I have not read the article) he is lauding Mike Pence as a most decent & honorable man deserving  to be the next President of the USA.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Am I mistaken, or does the Krayzee Circus seem to be getting more and more, I dunno, desperate?  Like maybe the addictive craving of the audience, as with all addictions, requires ever greater and more extreme doses, and at the same time the number of grifters clamoring for attention is growing, which means they have to try to out-crazy each other, and the whole thing is just becoming one big white-noise shriek?  Like the speakers are overloading and it can’t be turned up anymore?

      Maybe I’m just getting burned out on it.  But it feels like the burnout is more general.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.