Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Republicans in disarray!

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

This blog will pay for itself.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

A consequence of cucumbers

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Sunday Night Moment of Zen

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AnthroBabe
  • Jackie
  • Jay C
  • Joy in FL
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • scav
  • Steeplejack
  • worn

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Jay C

      There seems to be a lot of Steve missing there: is this a post-trimming photo?

      With the “Moment of Zen” being “Steve quietly contemplates his bloody revenge for his viciously stolen fur”??

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.