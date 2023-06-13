Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election Day in the Booming Metropolis

So a big day in my village, as it was the Town of Bethany’s Biennial election. I take my civic duty seriously, and despite telling my mother I was not going to vote because they were all running unopposed and I didn’t want to encourage them, I went down and cast my vote. I noted that when I signed my name in the ledger to receive my ballot that my father had already been there and voted, as his signature line was directly above mine.

At any rate, the elections are in, and I am pleased to report that Mayor Shirley Kemp was re-elected to her third term with 27 votes!

Helen Moren also had a strong showing with 17 votes, and since she was not on the ballot and had not intended to run but was bullied strong-armed asked nicely, it was all write-in votes, so congratulations to her.

In other town news, I am relocating the stray cat house from my front porch to the side of the house to give them more privacy and to provide easier access for the possums and to discourage them for rooting around in the bird feed bins. The paving on main street is about to be complete and should be done in about three more days (it has not been paved this century other than a patch job after the sewer line repairs) so we are all quite excited about that, and I can report that there are no Gerber daisies or lavender plants to be found at any greenhouse in a 30 minute radius (don’t fucking ask it’s a sore subject).

We are also in the second day of rain after a several week drought, and it looks to be rainy again tomorrow, but after that it should be sunny and in the high seventies/low 80’s for the next few weeks.

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      In other town news, I am relocating the stray cat house from my front porch to the side of the house to give them more privacy and to provide easier access for the possums and to discourage them for rooting around in the bird feed bins.

      Cormac McCarthy nods with a wry smile on his way out the door.

    6. 6.

      Steve in the ATL

      In other town news, I am relocating the stray cat house from my front porch to the side of the house to give them more privacy and to provide easier access for the possums and to discourage them for rooting around in the bird feed bins.

      I am clearly not high enough to be reading this blog tonight.

    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      Okay, I knew you lived in a small town, but seeing this, I had to look it up. Fuckin a, dude, 749 people? Everyone in that town must know whenever any one of y’all sneezes.

    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      We need to start a pool for how many days it will be before they jackhammer up the fresh pavement.

    10. 10.

      BigJimSlade

      “Several week drought”

      Lol, southern California scoffs. I recall, from my Boston days, giggling at a drought of 6 weeks. In LA, 6 months is just a start.

    12. 12.

      RaflW

      The irises at the cabin started blooming about Monday, June 5th this year. They looked amazing. We left on Tuesday, got back this morning about 12:20 a.m. (Nominally we got back ‘last night’, and we did get to sleep about 1am, but point remains, it was really dark out.)

      Alas I woke up, looked out the kitchen window, and the brief iris season is about 95% over. whaah whaah. We had a gay ol’ time in the big Minneapolitan metroplex, so I don’t regret the trip.

      Gonna be a 2.5 micron smoke disaster in Minneapolis real soon, so we’ll miss that, but it’s comin’ for us here about 24h later. Fired up the brand new HEPA filter in the cabin living room as the near edge of the Canadian intrusion is already here at least a little.

