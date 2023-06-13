So a big day in my village, as it was the Town of Bethany’s Biennial election. I take my civic duty seriously, and despite telling my mother I was not going to vote because they were all running unopposed and I didn’t want to encourage them, I went down and cast my vote. I noted that when I signed my name in the ledger to receive my ballot that my father had already been there and voted, as his signature line was directly above mine.

At any rate, the elections are in, and I am pleased to report that Mayor Shirley Kemp was re-elected to her third term with 27 votes!

Helen Moren also had a strong showing with 17 votes, and since she was not on the ballot and had not intended to run but was bullied strong-armed asked nicely, it was all write-in votes, so congratulations to her.

In other town news, I am relocating the stray cat house from my front porch to the side of the house to give them more privacy and to provide easier access for the possums and to discourage them for rooting around in the bird feed bins. The paving on main street is about to be complete and should be done in about three more days (it has not been paved this century other than a patch job after the sewer line repairs) so we are all quite excited about that, and I can report that there are no Gerber daisies or lavender plants to be found at any greenhouse in a 30 minute radius (don’t fucking ask it’s a sore subject).

We are also in the second day of rain after a several week drought, and it looks to be rainy again tomorrow, but after that it should be sunny and in the high seventies/low 80’s for the next few weeks.