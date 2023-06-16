As the depraved and corrupt Repub Party keeps learning, maintaining fealty to the Trump cult requires defending indefensible behavior, and the task snowballs. When damning details about the classified documents started coming out, I figured his apologists would eventually abandon any pretense at justification and land on, “Oh, he can’t help it — he just takes things! Like a magpie!” From the NYT:

The phrase [“beautiful mind” material, a reference to the movie about mathematician John Nash] had a specific connotation. The aides employed it to capture a type of organized chaos that Mr. Trump insisted on, the collection and transportation of a blizzard of newspapers and official documents that he kept close and that seemed to give him a sense of security.

Press clippings interspersed with nuclear secrets and battle plans make a weird security blanket. Maybe go with the “all magpies are attracted to shiny objects” story. It could really be as simple as that, in a sense. I’m agnostic on the question of whether Trump stole the docs to sell or use as blackmail or whatever. I think it’s just as likely he took them because they made him feel like a big shot when he showed them off.

That said, as the tawdry tale unfolds, it turns out the cult is right on one point: the charging decision was political. If it were anyone other than an ex-POTUS who made off with such a trove, that person would have been indicted, clapped in irons and thrown in jail to await trial. He would not be repeatedly asked, pretty please, with sugar on top, to the return the documents.

Anyhoo, fuck that guy. Open thread!