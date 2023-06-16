Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Bark louder, little dog.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Let’s finish the job.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

We’re not going back!

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / (Not So) Beautiful Mind

(Not So) Beautiful Mind

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

As the depraved and corrupt Repub Party keeps learning, maintaining fealty to the Trump cult requires defending indefensible behavior, and the task snowballs. When damning details about the classified documents started coming out, I figured his apologists would eventually abandon any pretense at justification and land on, “Oh, he can’t help it — he just takes things! Like a magpie!” From the NYT:

The phrase [“beautiful mind” material, a reference to the movie about mathematician John Nash] had a specific connotation. The aides employed it to capture a type of organized chaos that Mr. Trump insisted on, the collection and transportation of a blizzard of newspapers and official documents that he kept close and that seemed to give him a sense of security.

Press clippings interspersed with nuclear secrets and battle plans make a weird security blanket. Maybe go with the “all magpies are attracted to shiny objects” story. It could really be as simple as that, in a sense. I’m agnostic on the question of whether Trump stole the docs to sell or use as blackmail or whatever. I think it’s just as likely he took them because they made him feel like a big shot when he showed them off.

That said, as the tawdry tale unfolds, it turns out the cult is right on one point: the charging decision was political. If it were anyone other than an ex-POTUS who made off with such a trove, that person would have been indicted, clapped in irons and thrown in jail to await trial. He would not be repeatedly asked, pretty please, with sugar on top, to the return the documents.

Anyhoo, fuck that guy. Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • artem1s
  • Betty Cracker
  • Dangerman
  • Danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • FastEdD
  • FelonyGovt
  • gvg
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Layer8Problem
  • lollipopguild
  • Maxim
  • Miss Bianca
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Patricia Kayden
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • robmassing
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • tobie
  • Tony Jay
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      Anyhoo, fuck that guy.

      If this post had the format of a paper in a scientific journal, that phrase would be its abstract, the introduction, and the conclusion/summary. Different journals/disciplines have different standards/practices regarding footnotes, but that phrase would appear in a few footnotes in those journals that use them.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      The way that the GOP is contortioning itself to further excuse the traitor knows as Dolt45 is just amazing. They had plenty of chances to rid themselves of him and they didn’t….so phuck them.

      I am SO looking forward to the next couple of rounds of indictments from Georgia and Jack Smith…..because these will not be just indictments of Dolt45…there are going to be groups of people indicted right along side of him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      it’s why all of the cries from assorted Conservative punditry to appease the MAGA and pardon Trump are ridiculous.  It doesn’t matter what 46 does… if they pardon him what, then he’s “fully exonerated” and free to attack them for their “unjust” persecution of 45.  Doesn’t matter if 45 is guilty of anything, it’s all us versus you and they WILL NEVER BE SATISFIED.  Even if all of their dreams of building a Gilead come true, they’ll find something else, they’re empty people and apparently they prefer hate to fill themselves up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      The aides employed it to capture a type of organized chaos that Mr. Trump insisted on

      “Organized”?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      @rikyrah: yeah, I’m right there with you, I’m hoping that when J6 drops, there’s going to be a lengthy list of MOC included from both the House and the Senate and if so (as is suggested by what documents, texts and behaviors), it is going to be lit.  I imagine that the MSM will have a crisis of sorts because it will comprise roughly 75% of all GOP guests that they invite for commentary.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RaflW

      Whatever chemical all elected Republicans (with the possible, though not certain, exception of Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski) have injected that perfectly targeted and melted away the section of their brains that previously operated shame, man has that had a toxic impact on our republic.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      robmassing

      @dmsilev: My sentiments exactly. Is this the famed fluffer Haberman, forever trying to give Trump more credit than he deserves? To ask the question is to answer it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gvg

      Yeah, actually I don’t get why this indictment only charged Trump and the one aid. Unless the reason the details were so laid out is that a lot of people went straight to the FBI.

      I do think it’s going to turn out that there were a lot of informants. I mean he showed the docs to a lot of people who would have known or suspected it wasn’t OK, and plenty of people watch TV shows about this or just have relatives.

      The lawyers are the ones stuck. They would know its illegal but also I think they would not be free to just run to the FBI depending on how they were told? and what their official relationship to Trump was.

      I wonder if the people who interviewed him for the book or movie actually worked for the Justice department?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Danielx

      Point. There are people doing time right now for being found guilty of a hell of a lot less than that of which Trump is accused.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      I’m agnostic on the question of whether Trump stole the docs to sell or use as blackmail or whatever. I think it’s just as likely he took them because they made him feel like a big shot when he showed them off.

      I don’t think he has enough foresight for blackmail. I think he just… wants things.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah:The way that the GOP is contortioning itself to further excuse the traitor knows as Dolt45 is just amazing. They had plenty of chances to rid themselves of him and they didn’t….so phuck them.

      it is a marvel, that’s for sure

      oh well, hopefully they can all talk about it at length either in retirement or in prison

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      Karl Rove (remember Turd Blossom?) has spoken. Link

      Not that anyone really cares about what he is opining these days, but his op-ed is in the Wall Street Journal so some of the less crazy Republicans will read it.  Maybe.  Are there any less crazy Republicans out there anymore?

      Karl Rove criticized former President Donald Trump this week following the arraignment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, warning that “America will pay a high price for the former president’s reckless petulance.”

      Rove, a former top aide to former President George W. Bush, wrote in an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that “America has been plunged into an unprecedented crisis by the indictment of Donald Trump.”

      “The blame for this calamity rests solely on Mr. Trump and his childish impulse to keep mementos from his time in the Oval Office, no matter what the law says,” Rove said.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      FastEdD

      Don’t mean to bug you guys. I’m trying the strikethrough to see how it works. It works! Hooray!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      @Suzanne: he knew they were valuable, and just like a low-performing, recently-fired disgruntled employee, he took off with them on his way out the door.

      I don’t care what, if anything, he planned to do with them.  They weren’t his to take, his taking them put us all at tremendous risk, he was given ample chances to give them back…and he didn’t.  Here’s your cell, Orangemandias – do not pass ‘go’, and most certainly do not collect $200.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah:

      The way that the GOP is contortioning itself to further excuse the traitor knows as Dolt45 is just amazing. They had plenty of chances to rid themselves of him and they didn’t….so phuck them. 

      It’s such an interesting collective-action problem. So many of them appear to know that they need to dump his orange ass, like, yesterday….. but they all want someone else to do it, so they can swoop in and inherit the MAGA “coalition”, such as it is. So far, Chris Christie seems to be the only one willing to take any shots in Trump’s direction.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Maxim

      @piratedan: I have not seen (m)any indications that the J6 investigation includes MOC, though it damn well should. Their crimes are greater than those of the non-elected folks who took part.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      tobie

      I didn’t even need to read the article to know that Magpie Maggie Haberman wrote that sycophantic tripe to please her favorite leakers on the Trump team. Yuck.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RSA

      I liked this, from CNN:

      The Espionage Act provision under which Trump was indicted by a Florida federal grand jury on 31 counts, Section 793(e), makes it a crime when someone without authorization “willfully retains” national defense information “and fails to deliver it to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it.” Contrary to the rhetoric this week from Trump and allies like Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, someone certainly does not have to be a spy to be charged under that willful retention provision.

      Here are seven cases in which little-known Americans have been convicted and sentenced to prison under this provision between 2017, when Trump took office, and this year. None of the cases involved charges of actual espionage.

      I guess the conservative position is saying everything is fine, except that this shouldn’t be a crime for TFG.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Layer8Problem

      Apropos of nothing, I’m having a perfectly delightful mild thunderstorm outside my windows here.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Tony Jay

      OT? Excellent.

      A LETTER FROM BREXITANIA

      ECCE FLOBBO’

       

      And when they came to the place that is called the Parliamentary Privileges Committee, there they crucified him, and the civil-servants, one on his right and one on his left. And Flobalob said, “Father, forsake them, for I am furious with what they do.” And they cast votes to divide his children. And the people stood by, watching, but the MPs scoffed at him, saying, “He underbussed others; let him unbus himself, if he is the BoJo of Middle-England, their Chosen One!” The journalists also mocked him, coming up and offering him free column inches and saying, “If you are the King of the World, say something outrageous!

      So, here’s the deal.

      The Parliamentary Privileges Committee is where MPs go to get judged if they’re accused of breaking The Code; a body of precedent and behavioural guidelines for Members of Parliament most often honoured in the breech rather than the observance – especially if you’re a well-connected Tory with the shame-glands of a horny monkey with shit to throw or Rudi Guliani’s latest mistress. Yesterday, it released its official report on whether or not Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson, former Tory Party leader and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, deliberately misled Parliament about his role in, knowledge of, and statements about, the ‘Partygate’ scandal that led to his disgrace and ousting last year.

      Guilty as fucking sin. Guilty. GUILTY. G.U.I.L.T.Y. Guilt to the motherfucking T.

      A quick reminder of the context. Covid Time. National lockdowns. Gatherings of more than a couple of people banned. The hard of thinking fined thousands for minor breaches of the rules. Children unable to be with their parents as they choked to death in overcrowded emergency wards. A National Health Service buckling but standing firm under the unbelievable pressure because of the sacrifices of its underpaid and disrespected staff. Government Ministers all over the Newspapers and TV telling everyone, no exceptions, that these rules HAD to be obeyed, or else, for the safety and security of the nation.

      Meanwhile, Flobalob Johnson’s Downing Street was a bacchanalian piss-up haunt where leaving-dos, birthday parties and just general posh-boi champagnery & boozy wine o’clock behaviour continued in a bubble of blissfully unconcerned privilege. Their only concession to Covid rules was to tell staff to leave by the back door and keep it all hush-hush front of camera. When all of this eventually came out – thanks not to investigative journalism, but because of leaks – Flobby and his Government told Parliament that none of it was true, all rules and guidelines were abided by, nothing to see here. Until the pictures came out, then it was “Oh, those events and gatherings, oh, yeah, didn’t know about them, or if I did I wasn’t there, or if I was there (like, on a fucking picture raising a toast) then it was all either completely within the rules or else I was told it was all within the rules, so totes not my fault or responsibility.”

      The verdict of the Committee today squashes all of that flatter than a Lou Reed chorus. Once again, to underline the point, they found him Guilty as fucking sin. Guilty. GUILTY. G.U.I.L.T.Y. Guilt to the motherfucking T.

      Here’s what they actually found him guilty of –

      1. Deliberately misleading the Commons.
      2. Deliberately misleading the privileges committee.
      3. Breaching confidence (by leaking part of the report in advance).
      4. “Impugning” the committee, and thus parliamentary processes.
      5. Complicity in a “campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee”.

      And they slapped a 90-day suspension from Parliament on him, which is ENORMOUS, like, literally the longest ban ever that hasn’t been a straight expulsion, and way over the line that would automatically give his constituents the right to ask for an emergency by-election to replace him as MP.  Humiliating disgrace doesn’t even begin to cover it. The Committee couldn’t have found him guiltier if they’d unmasked him as Monsieur Giles l’Tee, tenured Professor of Advanced Guiltiness at the Sorbonne’s affiliated Collège de Culpabilité Formidable.

      This was all by-the-by anyway, because Flobby had been given an advance copy of the findings a couple of days ago, hence his immediate scuttling off amidst gassy clouds of misdirection and resignation as an MP (to avoid actually being hit with the threatened suspension so he can prop up a technical terminology/legally speaking ‘argument’ that he wasn’t, actually, strictly speaking, suspended from the Commons) accompanied by a discordant cacophony of Trumpesque whining blaring out of his facehole and the assembled orifices of his closest acolytes and supporters. Witch-Hunt! Biased! Fake News! Political hit-job! Remainer plot! Blah-Blah frigging blahtittyblah.

      For your delectation, this is part of the statement the egotistical crack-piper released.

      “This report is a charade.

      This is a dreadful day for MPs and for democracy. This decision means that no MP is free from vendetta, or expulsion on trumped up charges by a tiny minority who want to see him or her gone from the Commons

      …. the Privileges Committee (used) its prerogatives in this anti-democratic way, to bring about what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination – that is beneath contempt.

      This is rubbish. It is a lie. In order to reach this deranged conclusion, the Committee is obliged to say a series of things that are patently absurd, or contradicted by the facts.

      It is a measure of the Committee’s desperation that they are trying incompetently and absurdly to tie me to an illicit event – with an argument so threadbare that it belongs in one of Bernard Jenkin’s nudist colonies.”

      Fictionalised cack. “Not me, Sir! I wasn’t there, Sir! It was some other boys, Sir! Why are you being so unfair, Sir?” He’s exactly the same whining, entitled brat he was back in Eton, only now with decades worth of ‘Getting Away With It’ bulging out of his threadbare saddlebags. He knows he’s guilty, technically, yes, but in his rat-run of a mind that’s far less important than the universal truth that He should never, ever, ever be held to the same behavioural standards as lesser people. The ‘real’ truth, the one he’s lived his life by, is that any demonstrable fact which happens to contradict whatever fictional narrative best suits his needs at any particular moment must and should be ignored, or else it’s unfair to Him, to the narrative, and to the country.

      That’s how it’s always worked, and how ‘everyone who matters’ already agreed it should continue to work. That’s how he became an MP. That’s how he became Mayor of London. That’s how he became Foreign Secretary. That’s definitely how he became Prime Minister. The collusive mythmaking that always insulated him from consequences, whereby everyone might ‘know’ that there’s more to it than he’s letting on and it’s probably rather seedy, but come on, just let Boris be Boris and we’ll say no more about it, eh? He’s done his part, crawling out of bed every afternoon to play the role we all expect him to play, hasn’t he? We bally-well owe it to him. It’s simply his due. Changing the rules now is horribly unfair, and if we don’t stop this nonsense immediately, he might get quite justifiably angry and start breaking things! Is that what we want? Do we want him to break things?

      ‘Things’, in this case, meaning the Conservative and Unionist Party he once led. To which I say, fill your fucking boots, Bully-Boy. It’s not like the husk of the now-defunct Labour Party is interested in having a go.

      The funniest thing, though. The Committee may have given its report, but none of it means a thing unless Parliament votes to accept its findings. That’s right. Tory MPs, many of whom have local party memberships still primed to love them some Flobalob, are going to have to decide whether or not to walk into Parliament on Monday and vote to acknowledge or reject clear evidence of his lying, while Flobby’s stalwart defenders in the Tory Party (i.e. the people he has given various honours to, including seats in the House of Lords) are spicing the goose by openly threatening civil-war and a co-ordinated effort to target any Tory MPs who vote to accept the Committee’s findings for deselection ahead of the next Election.

      That’s the cleft stick the Tories are in. They’ve spent years feeding MAGOPesque red meat to their increasingly radicalised Base through the Far-Right Press. They overwhelmingly selected as their leader, and thus the country’s Prime Minister, a catastrophically unsuitable narcissist with the integrity of a well-rusted suspension bridge, because they thought (rightly) that his incestuous deal with the national news media could get them out of their Brexit and Austerity shaped holes. They defended him to the hilt while he was fucking everything the fuck up. Now, when they desperately need to draw a line under all that and coalesce around the ‘leadership’ of a Lilliputian phantasm so humiliatingly spineless Stuart Little could give him wedgies, they find themselves caught between the Devil and the Deep Blue Cray-Zee.

      Awesome. Loving it. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of deviants, deadbeats and daddy-issue having delusionists.

      And what’s even more perfect is how cravenly Rishi Sunak, the hand-carved teak bookmark masquerading as the UK’s Prime Minister and Leader of the Tory Party, has handled the whole shitshow. It’s not enough that he spinelessly waved through the vast majority of Flobalob’s (Dis)Honour’s List last week when he could (and should) have shown the merest flicker of strength or a glimmer of self-respect by simply delaying his approval until after its author had been convicted or acquitted of lying to Parliament. Or even that he’s been blaringly silent while Flobalob and his minions have been all over the TV and Press screaming blue murder and threatening all kinds of spittle-flecked revenge on what’s supposed to be Sunak’s Party.

      No, the best bit is that the vote on Monday is going to be a free one. No Government whip, no need for Tory MPs to even turn up. You can bet your bottom dollar that a lot of Tory MPs are looking at that and thinking “Thank Satan, I can just plead pressing prior issues and not have to vote one way or another”, but a LOT of them are going to be looking at it and thinking “If he can’t even muster up the courage to take a stand against Johnson and Johnsonism now, in the wake of this report, with the issues so clear and the truth so obvious, is he really Prime Minister at all?”

      There’s cowardice, and then there’s this. Sunak is so terrified of his Party’s extremist MPs, and so devoid of the political skill necessary to bring together a coalition of less-extremist MPs he could rely on for support, that he can’t even provide the limpest response to Faction Flobalob basically declaring war on him. There’s no confusion about what is likely to happen now. Once Parliament votes through the report’s findings, and it will, Sunak will be called on to boot Johnson from the Party, and to show his fortitude by putting down this rebellion with the ruthless force that Flobalob himself showed when he purged the Tory Party of its ‘moderate’ MPs in 2019 over their stance on Brexit. Otherwise, he’ll be left to ‘lead’ a divided, self-destructing mess of a Party into an Election next year with zero authority, fuck all chance of winning, and a whole raft of far-Right lunatics already running stealth leadership campaigns against him. The ERG fanatics who minority/majority the Party’s direction will need someone to blame for their faction’s failure to make the most of ‘the wonderful opportunities of Brexit’ and Sunak has to know that that’s going to be him. Badenoch, Braverman, Patel, etc, they’ll all be gunning for him as the man who was simply too weak to lead their Party to victory over a crappy Nu-Labour alternative, and Flobalob himself will be pissing fuel on the fire from his new post as a well-paid columnist for the Daily Mail.

      Yer doomed, ye boneless prick!

      But that’s for the future. Right now, I’m quite enjoying seeing Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson getting some, but not even remotely all, of what he so richly deserves. It’s an indictment of our terrible News Media and the cynical bastardy of the Right-Wing Establishment that it didn’t happen years ago, and that the country is in such a disastrous state because they preferred to elevate a humanoid word-cloud of random bullshit rather than let those dirty, filthy Lefties upset the rotten applecart. Flobalob is no different now than he was in 2019, or 2016, or 2010, he was always a lying, treacherous sausage-skin of bloated ambition and unexplored scandal, but rather than front page any of the myriad failures he plopped in his wake, our self-congratulatory Media Village preferred to spend years systematically lying about one of the few honest politicians in Parliament, and as a result the disgraced creature gracing their front pages today will always be able to burnish his portfolio by claiming that in the one Election where he was in charge of the Tory Party he gave them an 80 seat majority, and for once, he won’t even be lying – much. It was a disaster for the country, but that’s what happens when millions of people are propagandised to make stupid and self-harming decisions over and over again.

      Consequences. They always happen eventually.

      Please return to your regularly scheduled programming.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      Press clippings interspersed with nuclear secrets and battle plans make a weird security blanket.

      The thing I can’t get about this is how they think this is an actual excuse for continuing to support the guy. I can imagine how this might constitute some kind of criminal defense- though if the allegations in the indictment are true it’s clear this defense is doomed- but it isn’t any kind of defense of returning the guy to office. There’s no way on earth someone who behaves like this should be allowed anywhere near the levers of power, but the Republicans seem to accept that “successfully dodged a felony rap” is just fine.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      Interesting blast from the past here (via MSNBC):

      NBC GOP primary poll *June 2015*

      Bush 22%

      Walker 17%

      Rubio 14%

      Carson 11%*

      Huckabee 9%

      Paul 7%

      Perry 5%

      Cruz 4%

      Christie 4%

      Fiorina 2%

      Trump 1%

      Graham 1%

      Kasich 1%

      You can almost smell the Burgum-mentum for 2024, just looking at that list, eh?  Well, YOU can’t, but I bet ol’ Doug can, LOL

      *I told y’all about the time I was seated next to Ben Carson on a flight home, right?  Back around 2018, I think?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Dangerman

      I’ve said it before; a long time ago, I had a special clearance, and for a tiny fraction of what TFG did, I would have been enjoying the Christopher Boyce Suite in Lompoc immediately.

      My recollection is there was no fucking around back then (late 80s); I have no idea what the culture is today.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      artem1s

      Maybe the current staff refer to The Beautiful Mind papers to describe the chaos and untidiness. But it seems more likely this set of Know Nothing, low level lackey’s aren’t that clever. I’m betting the originator of the phrase was referring to likelihood TFG was having a full blown, bugnuts psychotic break a la, John Nash (maybe one of his less MAGAt lawyers, or SS agents). The MAL house staff picked up on and probably have no idea what the movie was about other than it had The Gladiator in it and that guy was cool and tough so surely it’s a compliment to refer to TFG’s papers that way.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      piratedan

      @Maxim: my understanding is that they’ve been reviewing the Capitol “tour” videos in regards to who was providing them and those on the tour who showed up the next day.  Reviewing who was at the hotel mtg the day before coordinating the proposed events of the day on J6 and all of the texts that were being bandied about, with some allegedly between MOC, rioters, Mark Meadows and other WH staff and folks like Bannon.    Then there is the apparent coordination in how the vote was being purposefully delayed to keep members in the chambers as the assault unfolded.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @Dangerman:  My recollection is there was no fucking around back then (late 80s); I have no idea what the culture is today.

      It didn’t take long for Jack Teixeira to be indicted.

      Jack Teixeira, the member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified documents online, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

      He is facing six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relation to the national defense, according to the Justice Department.

      Teixeira, 21, is accused of abusing his security clearance to take classified documents and post them on social media sites, according to the Department of Justice. Teixeira revealed the kinds of military hardware the U.S. was prepared to deliver to Ukraine to assist in its defense of Russia’s invasion and put the supply line in potential jeopardy, the indictment said.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      artem1s

      @Jeffro: ​
       
      Walker 17%?
      good lord for the life of me I cannot think who this is. All I can come up with is George Herbert Walker and I know that’s not right. I’m OK with forgetting and probably don’t want to remember. But lordy, what a list of losers – and why wasn’t Mittens on this list? Forget it, I don’t want to remember.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Patricia Kayden

      Trump is toast. I hope he is the GOP nominee because he should be easy to beat. He can’t run the White House from prison.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.