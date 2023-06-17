Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Happy Anniversary to President & Dr. Biden!

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Happy Anniversary to President & Dr. Biden!

Story of Joe’s life: Persistence pays off!


(Story is from 2018)

Jill Biden (then Jacobs) was divorced and still a college student at the time, and on their first date, she admittedly had doubts about their compatibility. “I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, ‘God, this is never going to work, not in a million years.’ He was nine years older than I am!” The SLOTUS shared. “But we went out to see A Man and a Woman at the movie theater in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off. When we came home … he shook my hand good night … I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 a.m. and said, ‘Mom, I finally met a gentleman.'”

Sounds like a happily-ever-after story, right? Not so fast. Apparently, it took Joe Biden five tries before Jill agreed to get engaged! But alas, she had a good reason for rejecting his proposals.

“I said, ‘Not yet. Not yet. Not yet.’ Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys [Beau and Hunter], and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure.”

Finally, Joe cracked. “‘Look, this is the last time I’m asking you. I don’t care when we get married. But I want a commitment,'” he recalls saying. “And she said okay. But it took that!”

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Mousebumples
  • Pete Downunder
  • rikyrah

    3. 3.

      Pete Downunder

      I sympathize with Joe. It took 10 years of long distance courtship to win over Mrs Downunder. It will be 15 happy years in December and thus worth the effort.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      That is genuinely sweet.  It’s so … normal.  Just like the last Democratic President and his, let’s face it, Norman-Rockwell-perfect family.

      Interesting what the Party of Family Values coughed up in between btw …

    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      Congratulations to the First Couple! And I love the President & Dr. Biden mention. My husband and I are Mr. & Dr. Mouse (or Dr. & Mr.? I’m not sure which should be listed first), and I love celebrating women and our educational achievements.**

      **I will not derail this thread with bitching about how the GOP would rather I was uneducated and just procreating endlessly… But it’s always on my mind… 

