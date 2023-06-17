Story of Joe’s life: Persistence pays off!



(Story is from 2018)

… Jill Biden (then Jacobs) was divorced and still a college student at the time, and on their first date, she admittedly had doubts about their compatibility. “I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, ‘God, this is never going to work, not in a million years.’ He was nine years older than I am!” The SLOTUS shared. “But we went out to see A Man and a Woman at the movie theater in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off. When we came home … he shook my hand good night … I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 a.m. and said, ‘Mom, I finally met a gentleman.'”

Sounds like a happily-ever-after story, right? Not so fast. Apparently, it took Joe Biden five tries before Jill agreed to get engaged! But alas, she had a good reason for rejecting his proposals.

“I said, ‘Not yet. Not yet. Not yet.’ Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys [Beau and Hunter], and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure.”

Finally, Joe cracked. “‘Look, this is the last time I’m asking you. I don’t care when we get married. But I want a commitment,'” he recalls saying. “And she said okay. But it took that!”