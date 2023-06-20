Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

I was promised a recession.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Let’s finish the job.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Republicans don’t trust women.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / This and That Related to Indictments

This and That Related to Indictments

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , ,

First, a quick but vague announcement.  Imm (Immanentize) has graciously agreed to do a zoom this week for/with anyone who is interested in talking about and potentially learning more about legal stuff related to theMAL case.  eg. Will the trial really start on the August date?  (No.)  And much more.  Happy to have other Bj attorneys participate, as well, in addition to non-attorneys like me who can use a primer.

We are tentatively talking about Thursday or Saturday evening.  Is anyone besides me interested?

Okay, moving on.

I laughed.

Trump smells a rat!  More gangster talk from the head of the Trump Crime Syndicate himself!

Oh, and something interesting related to the Hunter Biden case:

It’s really great to have a person of integrity as Attorney General again.  These days, I recoil at images of Bill Barr even more than I do at images of Trump, and that’s saying something.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • bbleh
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • caringandsensitive
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Geminid
  • H-Bob
  • Jay
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Joy in FL
  • Layer8Problem
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Maxim
  • Mike in NC
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Parfigliano
  • RaflW
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • SuzieC
  • tobie
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      Joy in FL

      I am interested.
      I think either day is ok. I can say for sure after I get home and check my calendar.
      Thanks, Imm!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I don’t do zooms, but the one thing I would say to non-lawyers following this case is that there are going to be a lot of motions and orders flying around.  Most of these will be routine even if their titles are something portentous.  Please wait for someone to say whether the motion or order is significant or out of the ordinary.  It will save everyone a lot of agita. There will be big and important things, but most won’t be.  Save your strength.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: Great!  I should have been more clear.  We don’t get to vote on which day – Imm is figuring out which day will work with his schedule.  So we’ll get the day we get. :-)

      Just trying to give folks a soft heads up/

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Okay, so CLEARLY both Reinhart AND Weiss are DEEP-STATE OPERATIVES collaborating with the Democrat Party AND the Illegal Biden Administration* to prevent the American People from learning the TRUTH about the Fake Boxes Hoax and the five MILLION dollars that Ukraine personally paid Biden himself!!

      * (Marybeth made me take out the part about the Illuminati, but for sure they’re part of it.)

      (Oh and yeah a Zoom with lawyers who know what they’re talking about might be fun! Whenever.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      It will save everyone a lot of agita.

      I caught a bad case of agita once, kept me in bed for three weeks.

      Oh wait, that was influenza. Never mind. ;-)

      (Seriously, good advice!)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      In other Republican crime news, George Santos bail backers will be revealed Thursday, judge orders

      The identities of the people who guaranteed Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 bond in his criminal fraud case will be revealed Thursday at noon ET, a federal judge ordered Tuesday.

      Judge Joanna Seybert’s order in U.S. District Court in Long Island came less than two weeks after the Republican lawmaker’s attorney argued that the bail backers’ identities should be kept private because of the “media frenzy” surrounding the case.

      Other sealed documents in the case, including Seybert’s full written order, are also scheduled to be unsealed Thursday, according to a docket entry in Santos’ case.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Let me just throw this into the mix. Reminder: IANAL nor do I play one on the intertubes.

      To any with their hair on fire about a Florida jury ipso facto being in the tank for Dolt 45, keep in mind

      • A Florida grand jury voted that charges were warranted.

      • While it is not impossible any jury may find him not guilty on all counts, I would discount that outcome (based on what we know from the indictments themselves, plus Smith’s care and diligence as a prosecutor) as being so infinitesimal as to be ignored as occurring IRL.

      • Might – stress might – wind up with a hung jury, in which case a new trial could take place. Hung jury on all counts, however, strikes me as implausible.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      What a great idea to have Immanentize offer Trump Crimes 101. I can participate on either day, so whatever is better for him would be fine. Thanks for setting things up!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @NotMax: [sigh] there you go, spoiling some perfectly good agita …

      Is it irresponsible to be agitated?  It’s irresponsible not to!

      ANYway, what I REALLY wanna know, is, who are these “attorneys and allies” Trump is sending to find out about Meadows, and where is he sending them?

      “Hi Mr. Smith, my name is, uh, Kared Jushner, and I’m, um, a reporter for, uh, the court! Like, a court reporter?  And I need to know, uh, whatever the people in your investigation are saying? Like, uh … [flips ostentatiously through blank notebook] some guy named Meadow?  Is that right? Or Meadows? What’s he said? And can you give me copies of interview notes or depositions?  For the court!”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Oh, yay on finding out the names of the Santos creeps who paid his bail.  There’s a good chance there might be some funds related to Republican House members.

      That’s my theory, anyway.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mousebumples

      I don’t Zoom but if there’s a coinciding live blog, I may be able to stop by Saturday night. Thursday is definitely booked – Saturday is uncertain. (yay for out of town relatives visiting with uncertain plans, lol /sarcasm)

      Thanks for coordinating to bring down the median Juicer blood pressure!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RaflW

      Legal news!

      A federal judge in Arkansas on Tuesday struck down the state’s law forbidding medical treatments for children and teenagers seeking gender transitions, blocking what had been the first in a wave of such measures championed by conservative lawmakers across the country…

      Dist Court Judge Moody Jr. in Little Rock said the law both discriminated against transgender people and violated constitutional rights for doctors. He also said that the state of Arkansas had failed to substantially prove a number of its claims, including that the care was experimental or carelessly prescribed to teenagers.

      “Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients…”

      The law had been enjoined since 2021, but this ruling now settles the case (pending appeal, of course).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: This will be interesting. The question may become, who gave the three guarantors the money? Who is trying to buy Santos’s silence? Santos has little value in his own right. I think it’s what he knows that motivates his backers now.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @bbleh:

      I read somewhere several days ago that somebody said they were mostly or entirely family members.

      Wait, I thought they all perished in the Holocaust. Or 9/11.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      H-Bob

      I hope Smith is prepared to bring up Trump swiping art works from the embassy in Paris in rebuttal of  assertions by Trump’s lawyers that Trump didn’t know he was taking government property or that he thought it belonged to him.  I also would be surprised if Trump also didn’t take artifacts belonging to the country from the White House.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Parfigliano

      Gotta love how Meadows talking to The Feds about an attempted coup is seen as ratting out.  Its always GOP before Country with the GOP.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      tobie

      Is Imm Immanentize? I’ve been away for for some time so don’t recognize the name. The topic does sound interesting and I’d try to arrange to be at a Zoom session but I’ll be away over the next two weeks.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @tobie: Yes, the very same.  I go with Imm because I can never remember how to spell his nym. :-)

      Assuming that you have spelled it correctly, I have added it in parentheses in the post up top.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.