First, a quick but vague announcement. Imm (Immanentize) has graciously agreed to do a zoom this week for/with anyone who is interested in talking about and potentially learning more about legal stuff related to theMAL case. eg. Will the trial really start on the August date? (No.) And much more. Happy to have other Bj attorneys participate, as well, in addition to non-attorneys like me who can use a primer.

We are tentatively talking about Thursday or Saturday evening. Is anyone besides me interested?

Okay, moving on.

Me…listening to the Trump interview on Fox today. pic.twitter.com/yEI1JhkCGW — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 20, 2023

I laughed.

NEW: Magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart has ordered restrictions on the handling of evidence provided by Justice Dept to Trump's legal team. Not unexpectedhttps://t.co/BsLU02Z5fq (more) — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 19, 2023

Judge's order also specified Trump "shall not retain copies of Discovery Material.” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 19, 2023

Trump smells a rat! More gangster talk from the head of the Trump Crime Syndicate himself!

🚨NEW: Team Trump Suspects His Former Chief of Staff Is a ‘Rat’ in Federal Investigation Trump is sending his attorneys and allies on 'fact-finding' missions about what Mark Meadows is up to. They've returned with no answers but lots of suspicions. 😎 https://t.co/H5dxhA82sI — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 20, 2023

Oh, and something interesting related to the Hunter Biden case:

Important context for Hunter Biden deal: it was made by a Trump appointee who has said he had 100% authority to decide what to do ultimately on the matter. https://t.co/tFG6VL1gyA — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) June 20, 2023

It’s really great to have a person of integrity as Attorney General again. These days, I recoil at images of Bill Barr even more than I do at images of Trump, and that’s saying something.

