N.B.: I know this was discussed in the thread below–but I’d written this just as WaterGirl was posting her piece, and I went for a bike ride rather than bigfooting her, and I’m damned if I’m going to let a perfectly good Hogarth engraving go to waste. Enjoy!

Amidst the grotesque and existential threats to democracy and human flourishing embodied in the 2023 edition of the GOP, it’s always a boon to get a bit of comic relief. George Santos wishes he could grow up and be evil; the best he can achieve is bathos–and we’re in for another dose soon.

You may recall that he is out on his multi-count indictment thanks to someone or ones putting up his bail. Those kind benefactors of one of the most wretchedly unfit people to serve in Congress (and that’s a high, or rather a very low bar to contend with) have, so far, been allowed to remain anonymous. Not for much longer:

The identities of the people who guaranteed Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 bond in his criminal fraud case will be revealed Thursday at noon, a federal judge ordered Tuesday.

The couple of days delay between the order and its execution are to allow those guarantors to withdraw their sureties if they choose. Perhaps the lawyers among the jackals can let us know if doing so would mean the Hon. Santos (R.-Canadian Girlfriend) would be hauled off to the pre-trial hoosegow.

If they don’t, we will gain a bit of insight into the cui who gains from protecting the razor thin GOP House majority. Either way, it’s popcorn time, wouldn’t you say?*

Chortle, smirk, gloat, and otherwise amuse yourselves and the rest of us in a thread as open as a used car lot on President's day.

*Or perhaps, if the sun is over the yardarm where you are come noontime on Thursday, one could raise a Manhattan^ in the general direction of the Long Island Federal District Courthouse.

^Or a Cosmopolitan, if you really want to rub it in.

Image: William Hogarth, The Rake’s Progress, plate 7, 1735