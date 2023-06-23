Per The Hill, “Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch”:

… Barr has been among the most prominent conservatives or former Trump administration officials to publicly criticize their former boss’s behavior and vouch for the strength of the federal indictment against him, undercutting defenses offered up by Trump and his allies.

Barr has called special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment “damning,” dismissed Trump’s defenses as “absurd,” and compared Trump to a “defiant 9-year-old kid.”

In response, Trump has called Barr a “gutless pig,” a “RINO,” meaning Republican in Name Only, and a “coward,” reserving some of his harshest language for the man he once praised as “one of the most respected jurists in the country.”

“So nice to see that Sloppy, Low Energy RINO Bill Barr, gets loudly booed and shouted at everywhere he goes! He is sooo bad for America,” Trump wrote Tuesday on his Truth Social platform.

Barr served as Trump’s attorney general for two years before resigning in December 2020, when he first broke with Trump as the former president pushed claims that the 2020 election was rigged and fraudulent. Barr had declared that the Justice Department he oversaw at the time found no basis to claims of widespread voter fraud that led to Trump’s election loss.

In the past year in particular, Barr has emerged as an outspoken critic of his former boss, testifying before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and becoming one of the most outspoken Republicans regarding the seriousness of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last August to retrieve classified documents from Trump’s time in the White House…

“I think Barr is trying to cleanse himself of his Trump association, which is not likely to work with anyone who paid attention to what he did for Trump as AG,” said Alan Morrison, a law professor at George Washington University. “I also think that he is trying to get Republicans to move away from Trump as the best means of taking the White House in 2024.”…